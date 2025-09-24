Comply Announces Keynote Speakers and Agenda for ComplyConnect 2025

Focused on shaping the future of compliance through ethics, enforcement, and innovation, ComplyConnect 2025 features keynotes from Andy Fastow on ethical gray zones, IAA President Karen Barr on advocacy, SEC Deputy Director, Nekia Hackworth Jones on SEC enforcement priorities, and GRC Expert Michael Rasmussen on Generative AI





NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, the leading provider of regulatory compliance technology and services for financial services firms, today announced the keynote and featured speakers for its annual ComplyConnect event, the industry’s premier regulatory compliance education conference for financial services firms for more than 40 years. The event, which will be held October 14-16 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami, brings more than 300 compliance professionals together to discuss the current and future state of regulatory compliance.

“Compliance isn’t just a function, it’s a strategic advantage,” said Michael Stanton , CEO of Comply. “ComplyConnect is where the most forward-thinking leaders in our industry come together to turn regulatory complexity into opportunity. This year’s agenda reflects the urgent need for clarity, credibility, and connection as firms face a new era of accountability.”

Jamila Mayfield , Comply’s Chief Regulatory Officer, will headline ComplyConnect 2025 as the voice of the event, framing the discussions with her regulator’s perspective and guiding attendees through two days of insight and action.

“ComplyConnect is where compliance leaders look beyond today’s rules to anticipate the next wave of regulatory scrutiny,” said Jamila Mayfield, Chief Regulatory Services Officer of Comply. “Our goal this year is to ensure every conversation helps firms stay ahead regulatory shifts, embrace change with confidence, and strengthen credibility across stakeholders and regulators.”

In addition to gaining practical insights from regulators, CCOs, and industry experts, attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how Comply’s next-generation technology solutions and services are supporting financial services firms as they navigate regulatory change. Explore the full agenda for session details.

ComplyConnect Opening Keynote: Ethics and Risk

Unbiased: How to Manage Risk in the Gray Zone

In this provocative session, Andy Fastow, Former CFO of Enron turned advocate for ethical leadership, challenges attendees to confront the difference between what's legal and what's right. With insider clarity and hard-earned perspective, he’ll explore how even well-intentioned leaders can find themselves in ethical gray zones.



“The most catastrophic failures didn’t come from breaking the law,” said Fastow. “They came from navigating the gray zone where legal, financial, and ethical pressures collide.”

Additional keynote sessions will expand on ethical leadership, regulatory change, and innovation in compliance, providing diverse perspectives from across the industry.

Regulatory and Enforcement Priorities:

What’s Happening in D.C. Right Now?

From rule proposals and litigation to legislative shifts, Karen Barr, President & CEO, Investment Adviser Association, and Jamila Mayfield, Chief Regulatory Services Officer at Comply, will offer CCOs direct insight into the developments shaping policy and exams in 2025.

SEC Fireside Chat: 2025 Enforcement Priorities

In this conversation, Nekia Hackworth Jones, Deputy Director, Division of Enforcement, SEC, and Jamila Mayfield connect current SEC enforcement priorities with real world realities, helping firms identify risks early and mitigate exam escalation.



“When you understand what regulators are prioritizing, you can remediate issues before they rise to enforcement,” said Mayfield. “That’s the clarity compliance leaders are looking for, and the confidence to act before issues become liabilities.”

Technology and Innovation Sessions:

Generative AI Panel: Embracing Innovation While Mitigating Risk

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming compliance, creating both opportunities and new responsibilities. Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst & Pundit at GRC 20/20 Research & The GRC Report, will moderate a panel with Comply clients to explore how firms can embrace innovation while staying ahead of risk. From regulatory implications to real-world use cases, the discussion will highlight how compliance officers are adopting AI responsibly, balancing efficiency gains with governance, ethics, and oversight.

From Violation to Resolution: How Comply Closes the Loop

From flagged violations to final resolution, this session shows how case management creates accountability and exam-ready proof – with real-world examples powered by the Comply Platform. Led by David Bliss, Chief Product Officer at Comply and Alison Cooley, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Comply, the session will highlight how firms can connect compliance issues to documented outcomes regulators trust.

Compliance Trends: What CCOs Are Saying, and What the Data Reveals

David Bliss, Chief Product Officer at Comply and Alison Cooley, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Comply will share highlights from our latest survey of nearly 600 compliance leaders, uncovering how peers are managing documentation, automation, risk assessments, and more. They will pair these insights with a behind-the-scenes look at Comply’s benchmarking process, which helps clients find and fix performance gaps in their data.





Education that Advances Compliance Careers

ComplyConnect attendees will have the opportunity to earn CE credits via specific sessions led by regulators, industry experts, and compliance peers. The event will feature more than 40 sessions on topics spanning ethical leadership, annual reviews, AI governance, ESG oversight, cross-border compliance, and technology-enabled compliance management.

The conference also offers extensive continuing education credits, including IAACP, CPE, California MCLS, Florida MCLE, and CFP. Join leaders shaping the future of financial services compliance at ComplyConnect 2025.

