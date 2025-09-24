L'Oréal Executive Committee Nominations

INCLUDING NEW ROLES FOR DAVID GREENBERG, ALEXIS PERAKIS-VALAT, FABRICE MEGARBANE, VIANNEY DERVILLE AND EMMANUEL GOULIN, WITH EVA YU JOINING THE EXTENDED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Clichy, France – September 24, 2025 – L’Oréal today announces a number of moves within the Group’s Executive Committee, which will become effective January 1, 2026, with handovers starting sequentially from October 1, 2025.

David Greenberg will be appointed to the role of Chairman of L’Oréal USA. In this newly created and highly strategic role, he will represent the Group with key institutional stakeholders – to drive its reputation and ensure its license to operate in its largest global market.

A veteran of the Group, with over 32 years’ service, David has held a range of leadership roles across various divisions, brands, and functions, becoming one of the architects of L'Oréal’s rise to undisputed market leadership in the U.S. Under his leadership, the USA became the Group’s number one growth driver for three consecutive years, with L’Oreal Luxe becoming number 1 in the USA and the North America Zone crossing the symbolic €10 Bn sales mark for the first time in 2022.

He was also instrumental in accelerating and transforming the Group’s Professional Products Division in North America, he played a critical role in the identification, integration, and global expansion of successful American brands like NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Matrix and most recently ColorWow. David also oversaw a number of significant projects for the Group in the US; most recently, the inauguration of the new €140M research centre in Clark, N.J., the renovation of the NYC headquarters and the opening of new corporate offices in El Segundo California.

Commenting on this appointment, Nicolas Hieronimus – CEO of L’Oréal Group explains, “David’s transformative leadership as CEO of L’Oréal USA and President of North America, has been truly exceptional, marked by outstanding business results, a keen eye for emerging trends and a passion for his people. This newly created role of Chairman of L’Oréal USA underscores the strategic importance of the US market for our future growth. David is uniquely positioned to take on this role, having consistently reinforced our beauty industry leadership, through engaging with key Public Affairs stakeholders and his recent tenure as Board Chair of PCPC.”

Alexis Perakis-Valat will be appointed CEO of L’Oréal USA and President, North America, succeeding David Greenberg.

Currently President - Consumer Products Division, Alexis has been a major contributor to L’Oréal’s global success. Since joining L’Oréal in 1994, he has held a number of key leadership positions in strategically important markets, including France, Spain, Germany and China – where, as Country Manager he doubled the business and led its digital and e-commerce transformation. He then joined the Executive Committee in 2013, as President for Asia Pacific, while still managing China.

Since assuming his current role in 2016, he has significantly transformed the Consumer Products Division, leading the Division’s drive to democratize the best of beauty to consumers around the world. Now touching more than one billion consumers globally, the Division has seen remarkable growth under his leadership; with an increase in sales from €12 Bn to €16 Bn, whilst simultaneously boosting profitability and increasing brand investment.

Over the past 9 years, he has transformed the Division into a true global powerhouse by sharpening the equity and improving the performance of the Division’s four global brands while initiating new growth relays like Mixa in Europe, or the Korean makeup brand 3CE in Asia – and was one of the driving forces behind the recent acquisition of Dr G. He has also been responsible for unlocking the untapped potential of Emerging Markets, resulting in high double-digit acceleration in these regions over the past four years.

Nicolas Hieronimus added, “Alexis’s career is a testament to transformative leadership and strategic acumen. Since 2016, his vision and drive have fundamentally reshaped our Consumer Products Division, democratising beauty, accelerating growth, and igniting double-digit acceleration in Emerging Markets. His unwavering commitment to brand equity, innovation, and sales and marketing excellence, makes him the perfect choice to lead the L’Oréal USA and North America business to new heights.”

Fabrice Megarbane will be appointed President of the Consumer Products Division, succeeding Alexis Perakis-Valat.

Fabrice, currently Chief Global Growth Officer, has a distinguished 24-year career at L'Oréal, marked by extraordinary leadership and strategic vision across diverse markets and divisions, including transformative leadership as CEO of L'Oréal China and President - North Asia Zone.

Fabrice was appointed to the role of Chief Global Growth Officer in January 2024, where he has been instrumental in shaping L'Oréal's future growth trajectory. In this critical function, he has brilliantly strategized growth, and fostered a more integrated, multi-Zone approach across the Group, including driving significant e-commerce expansion with key platforms like Amazon and TikTok. He has also spearheaded several of the Group’s key transformation projects, helping drive agility, optimise the Group’s ways of working and ensure the company is ‘future fit’.

In his previous role, L’Oréal China not only achieved record market share, but also doubled sales, growing market share by an average of one percentage point per year. He also positioned the region at the forefront of digital and data excellence, mastering the complexities of modern consumer engagement, and ensured all industrial sites achieved carbon neutrality by 2022.

Commenting on this appointment, Nicolas Hieronimus said, “Fabrice’s unique blend of strategic insight, deep market knowledge, and exceptional leadership qualities, proven during his transformative tenure in China and most recently as Chief Global Growth Officer, makes him the ideal choice to lead our Consumer Products Division. I am confident that he will continue to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and inspire our teams in this new chapter.”

Vianney Derville will be appointed to the role of Chief Growth Officer, succeeding Fabrice Megarbane.

Most recently President of Europe, Vianney is a distinguished leader renowned for orchestrating profound transformations, driving exceptional growth, and fostering strategic market leadership. In this new global role, he will leverage his extensive experience in-market experience, strategic vision, and his proven ability to inspire teams to accelerate L'Oréal's future growth trajectory.

Vianney was appointed President - Europe Zone in 2016, following a long and highly successful career, with leadership roles in Japan, Spain, France and the US. Throughout his tenure, his strategic vision has led to a profound transformation of the European zone, which has paved the way for outstanding business results. Last year, sales in the region reached over €11.4 Bn in sales; with Europe being the largest contributor to the Group's overall growth, despite being the Group’s oldest, and most established region. The Europe zone has also consistently gained market share and demonstrated strong online dominance.

Recognizing the increasingly complex European regulatory landscape, Vianney also spearheaded the significant empowerment of Public Affairs within the region, a critical move to proactively engage with stakeholders and safeguard L’Oréal’s 'license to operate' in key markets.

Nicolas Hieronimus added: “Vianney’s deep understanding of our markets, his proven track record of driving significant growth and transformation, coupled with his exceptional ability to unite and inspire teams make him the perfect choice to be our new Chief Growth Officer. I look forward to working with him closely as we shape L’Oréal’s future growth trajectory, continue the “One L’Oreal” transformation project leveraging AI and write the next chapter of the Group’s history.”

Emmanuel Goulin will be appointed President of Europe, succeeding Vianney Derville.

Emmanuel, currently President - Travel Retail, is a distinguished leader with an impressive business track record and a major transformational impact. Known for his direct, approachable, and efficient leadership, a forward-looking vision, and a strong commitment to transformation, he is ideally positioned to lead the Group’s largest region.

In his current role, Emmanuel has been instrumental in navigating a period of stabilization and profound transformation for our business in the new post-Covid reality. Most notably, he has led the reinvention of the ‘beauty experience’ in Travel Retail; successfully refocusing our activities on airports and around the traveller’s journey. He has also driven a crucial transformation of the Travel Retail organization and optimised the Group’s operational footprint, to ensure agility and efficiency in a rapidly changing environment.

Joining the group in 2000, his international career has seen him take on diverse roles, including leadership roles in Japan, Hong Kong, the UK and France. Returning to Europe in 2022, he served as General Manager for L’Oréal Italy, where he brought new momentum to the subsidiary, creating the conditions for double digit growth and delivering significant progress in sustainable development.

Commenting on this appointment, Nicolas Hieronimus said, “Emmanuel has a deep understanding of the European landscape, forged through leadership roles in three of its key markets. This, together with his great track record of delivering major business and transformational impact, positions him as the ideal leader to drive innovation, accelerate growth and inspire our teams in our biggest region.”

Eva Yu will be appointed to the role of President Travel Retail, succeeding Emmanuel Goulin, and will join the Group’s Extended Executive Committee.

In this role, Eva will share her time between Paris and Singapore, to ensure close proximity to the teams and Travel Retail’s Asian center of gravity. This will help better address the challenges of an ever-evolving travel retail landscape, and will leverage her unique talent for driving growth, transformation, and fostering unity across markets and functions.

Currently, President and Managing Director of L’Oréal Hong Kong, Eva has led the subsidiary through an extraordinary evolution, resulting in a significant increase in market share, in addition to widespread recognition for its retail excellence. Eva’s commitment to people and purpose, has also led L’Oréal Hong Kong to earn numerous accolades for talent development, corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Eva began her career in 2000 as Brand Manager for Biotherm in Hong Kong, where she led the brand to become one of the top brands in the market. In 2011, Eva broke new ground as the first Asian and the first woman appointed Managing Director of Travel Retail in APAC, where she led L’Oréal’s duty-free business across 27 markets, driving remarkable growth in footprint, brand image and market share.

Nicolas Hieronimus added: “Eva’s remarkable career, marked by her vision, and incredible ability to foster unity and harmonize efforts across different functions and markets, makes her an outstanding leader. Her deep understanding of the Asian market and her proven track record in driving both business transformation and people development, positions her as the ideal choice to lead our strategic Travel Retail business into its next chapter of growth and innovation”.





