Deadline Alert: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming October 7, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (“CTO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTO) securities between February 18, 2021 and June 24, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR CTO INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that CTO is “engag[ing] in accounting shenanigans like using a sham loan to cover up a top tenant’s failure.” Specifically, the report claims that the Company’s management “used a sham loan to hide the collapse of a top tenant from shareholders,” “obfuscates its impotence by excluding recurring capex from [Adjusted Funds From Operation (“AFFO”)],” and “makes more money for themselves sabotaging the future of the company by overpaying for properties.”

On this news, CTO’s stock price fell $0.98, or 5.4%, to close at $17.10 per share on June 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) CTO’s dividends were less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) the Company used deceptive and unsustainable practices to artificially inflate its AFFO and overstate the true profitability of its Ashford Lane property; (3) accordingly, CTO’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CTO securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 7, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

