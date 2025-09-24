Money Concepts Capital Corp. WIN Portfolios obtains Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) compliant via Broadridge

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Concepts Capital Corp. has verified thru an independent third-party the accuracy of its performance calculations, timeliness of inclusion/exclusion of accounts, appropriateness of benchmarks, completeness of disclosures, and internal controls related to performance measurements for its WIN Portfolios. The underlying data used to obtain GIPS compliance is aggregated and powered by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

“Achieving GIPS compliance reinforces our long-standing commitment to transparency and accountability in how we measure performance,” said Denis Walsh, President and CEO of Money Concepts. “Independent professionals and their clients deserve the confidence that comes from verified data and industry-standard reporting. By working with Broadridge, we ensure that our wealth planning partners are equipped with tools that build trust, support informed decision-making, and strengthen the client relationship.”

“Championing compliance, meeting the market demand for GIPs verification, and helping firms adhere to the policies and procedures needed for historical performance recording keeping is one of the many areas we differentiate,” said Paul Camuto, Vice President of Wealth Aggregation and Insights at Broadridge. “It is paramount to maintain a balance of having the data readily available for access while still adhering to regulatory standards. We are pleased that Money Concepts continues to leverage our aggregation solutions to transform their data management, enabling them to keep pace with current technology advancements.”

Empowered insights

Broadridge’s Data Aggregation and Financial Reporting is a multi-product technology and data solution that benefits wealth management firms by consolidating information about client assets under management, cash balances, positions, transactions, spending and more from thousands of sources, including banks. The aggregated data enables advisors to provide their clients with household-level reports and use prescriptive insights that adjust based on user feedback and peer comparison financial scoring. Recent solution enhancements have introduced new easy-to-use practice and book level dashboards for business intelligence, financial wellness and insights, providing a robust data platform for the future.

Broadridge Data Aggregation and Financial Reporting is part of the Broadridge Wealth suite of innovative, market-ready component solutions designed to deliver what’s top of mind for every wealth management firm: personalizing the investor experience, driving advisor revenue and productivity, digitizing enterprise operations, and delivering cost efficiencies. Powered by decades of financial services expertise and a proven track record of helping wealth managers drive growth and streamline their business operations, Broadridge is redefining the future of wealth management.

