Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Strategies to 2034 Featuring Lineage Logistics, AmeriCold Logistics, Penske Logistics, United States Cold Storage, and Nichirei Corporation Among Other Key Players

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The refrigerated warehousing and storage market has experienced significant growth, and with projections extending into 2034, its evolution presents both opportunities and challenges. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately $162.77 billion, growing annually at 8.70% since 2019. Projections suggest it will hit $246.12 billion by 2029, maintaining a growth rate of 8.62%. By 2034, the market is expected to soar to $370.33 billion, driven by a CAGR of 8.51%.

Historical market growth is attributed to the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors, increased consumption of perishable foods, vaccine production, and demand for exotic and imported foods. However, challenges such as high initial investment and operational costs were hurdles. Looking forward, the market's expansion will be fueled by the rise of e-commerce, targeted government initiatives, the increase in agricultural exports, and cold chain industry expansions. Potential roadblocks include infrastructure limitations, regulatory compliance issues, and international trade complexities.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a 37.70% share equivalent to $61.36 billion. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The fastest growth is anticipated in Africa and Asia Pacific, with CAGRs of 13.97% and 10.40%, respectively. Subsequent high-growth regions include the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

The industry remains fragmented, characterized by numerous small-scale players. The top ten companies collectively accounted for 6.95% of the market share in 2024. Leading the pack is Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC with a 2.15% market share followed by AmeriCold Logistics, Penske Logistics, and others.

Segmentation by type reveals that frozen storage dominated 2024 with 78.07% market share, amounting to $127.08 billion. It is predicted to be the fastest growing segment through 2029. By ownership, public warehouses lead, capturing 47.39% of the market. However, private warehouses are projected to grow faster at a 9.17% CAGR. Applications are led by fruits and vegetables, yet meat storage is set to expand most rapidly through 2029.

Growth prospects identified include significant gains for frozen storage, public warehouses, and the fruits and vegetables segment. The U.S. is forecasted to achieve a notable $25.07 billion market size increase. To harness these opportunities, the market requires a focus on energy-efficient solutions, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure investments.

For competitive advantage, companies are encouraged to develop strategies such as enhancing energy efficiency, emphasizing frozen and public warehousing, and broadening their presence in emerging markets. Key approaches include fostering strategic partnerships for infrastructure growth, optimizing pricing tactics, leveraging B2B promotions, and enhancing digital and local outreach initiatives. By doing so, companies can solidify their leadership and capitalize on the sector's robust growth trajectory.

Report Scope

This global report addresses key inquiries regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for refrigerated warehousing and storage, and their roles within the broader economic and demographic context. It explores shaping forces and future trajectories.

The report provides a detailed overview of market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, and market shares. Historical analysis and forecasts guide strategic decisions based on growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Cold Storage, Frozen Storage

By Ownership: Public, Private, Bonded

By Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Milk and Dairy, Meat, Seafood, Beverages, Other Applications

Key Companies Mentioned: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, AmeriCold Logistics, Penske Logistics, United States Cold Storage Inc., Nichirei Corporation.

Geographic Coverage: USA, China, Germany, Japan, UK, France, India, Canada, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, Russia, Spain, Italy, Indonesia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, UAE, Thailand, Austria, Poland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Turkey, Ireland, Malaysia, Vietnam, Egypt, Bangladesh, South Africa, Norway, Colombia, Denmark, Nigeria, Chile, Mexico, Sweden, Peru, Portugal, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Finland, Iran, Ukraine, Romania.

Regions Analyzed: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data Analysis: Five-year historic and ten-year forecast; market size, growth related to GDP and competitor market share analysis.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 568 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $162.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $370.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage market report include:

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

AmeriCold Logistics

Penske Logistics

United States Cold Storage Inc.

Nichirei Corporation

Kenco

NewCold

Burris Logistics

Tippmann Group

Congebec Logistics Inc.

Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Lineage Logistics

Conestoga Cold Storage Limited

FreezPak Logistics

Chinachem Group

METCOLD Supply Network Management Limited

RLS Logistics

Nor-Am Cold Storage

GLP Pte Ltd.

YOKOREI Co. Ltd.

GLP Japan Inc.

Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Kajima Corporation

Korea Superfreeze

Dematic

Quanlian Jicai

SPJ Cold Storage

DP World

Indicold Private Limited

Prozo

JINGDONG Logistics

Kintetsu World Express Inc

Sogedim S.p.A.

NewCold

Lineage

Burris Logistics

Constellation Cold Logistics

FreezPak Logistics

Conestoga Cold Storage Limited

RLS Logistics

Magnavale Ltd.

Culina Group

DSV A/S

Geodis Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CJ Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Fresh Logistics Polska

Frost Logistics s.r.o.

PCC Intermodal S.A.

Macromex Cold Storage

Frigo Logistics

OPERA Property Management System (PMS)

Envoy Networks

Groupe Robert

Dematic

United States Cold Storage Inc.

Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. de C.V.

Interstate Warehousing Inc

Sysco

DH Warehousing & Fulfillment

G&S Logistics

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Frialsa

Cooltrax

VersaCold

Vertical Cold Storage

SeaCube

Arctic Logistics LLC

Freightzy

DP World

Conestoga Cold Storage Limited

Emergent Cold LatAm

Interstate Cold Storage

Cold-Link Logistics

Agile Cold Storage

Conger Industries Inc.

CJ Logistics America

Friozem Armazens Frigorificos Ltd.

Brasfrigo SA

Alpopular SA

Emergent Cold Latin America

FrioStar SA

Coldchain Colombia

Sedni

Coldbox

Sefarcol SA

RSA Cold Chain

Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Saudi Cold Chain Company (SCCC)

FreshUp

Al Safwa Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

MEDLOG

Maersk Line

Kennie-O Cold Chain Logistics

Zenith Carex International

MDS Logistics

ColdHubs

Cold Solutions Kenya Limited

Mediterranean Shipping Company

iDube Cold Storage (Pty) Ltd.

Commercial Cold Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3s4xn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment