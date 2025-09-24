Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Strategies to 2034 Featuring Lineage Logistics, AmeriCold Logistics, Penske Logistics, United States Cold Storage, and Nichirei Corporation Among Other Key Players

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The refrigerated warehousing and storage market has experienced significant growth, and with projections extending into 2034, its evolution presents both opportunities and challenges. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately $162.77 billion, growing annually at 8.70% since 2019. Projections suggest it will hit $246.12 billion by 2029, maintaining a growth rate of 8.62%. By 2034, the market is expected to soar to $370.33 billion, driven by a CAGR of 8.51%.
Historical market growth is attributed to the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors, increased consumption of perishable foods, vaccine production, and demand for exotic and imported foods. However, challenges such as high initial investment and operational costs were hurdles. Looking forward, the market's expansion will be fueled by the rise of e-commerce, targeted government initiatives, the increase in agricultural exports, and cold chain industry expansions. Potential roadblocks include infrastructure limitations, regulatory compliance issues, and international trade complexities.
Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a 37.70% share equivalent to $61.36 billion. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The fastest growth is anticipated in Africa and Asia Pacific, with CAGRs of 13.97% and 10.40%, respectively. Subsequent high-growth regions include the Middle East and Eastern Europe.
The industry remains fragmented, characterized by numerous small-scale players. The top ten companies collectively accounted for 6.95% of the market share in 2024. Leading the pack is Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC with a 2.15% market share followed by AmeriCold Logistics, Penske Logistics, and others.
Segmentation by type reveals that frozen storage dominated 2024 with 78.07% market share, amounting to $127.08 billion. It is predicted to be the fastest growing segment through 2029. By ownership, public warehouses lead, capturing 47.39% of the market. However, private warehouses are projected to grow faster at a 9.17% CAGR. Applications are led by fruits and vegetables, yet meat storage is set to expand most rapidly through 2029.
Growth prospects identified include significant gains for frozen storage, public warehouses, and the fruits and vegetables segment. The U.S. is forecasted to achieve a notable $25.07 billion market size increase. To harness these opportunities, the market requires a focus on energy-efficient solutions, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure investments.
For competitive advantage, companies are encouraged to develop strategies such as enhancing energy efficiency, emphasizing frozen and public warehousing, and broadening their presence in emerging markets. Key approaches include fostering strategic partnerships for infrastructure growth, optimizing pricing tactics, leveraging B2B promotions, and enhancing digital and local outreach initiatives. By doing so, companies can solidify their leadership and capitalize on the sector's robust growth trajectory.
Report Scope
This global report addresses key inquiries regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for refrigerated warehousing and storage, and their roles within the broader economic and demographic context. It explores shaping forces and future trajectories.
The report provides a detailed overview of market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, and market shares. Historical analysis and forecasts guide strategic decisions based on growth by geography.
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Cold Storage, Frozen Storage
- By Ownership: Public, Private, Bonded
- By Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Milk and Dairy, Meat, Seafood, Beverages, Other Applications
Key Companies Mentioned: Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, AmeriCold Logistics, Penske Logistics, United States Cold Storage Inc., Nichirei Corporation.
Geographic Coverage: USA, China, Germany, Japan, UK, France, India, Canada, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, Russia, Spain, Italy, Indonesia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, UAE, Thailand, Austria, Poland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Turkey, Ireland, Malaysia, Vietnam, Egypt, Bangladesh, South Africa, Norway, Colombia, Denmark, Nigeria, Chile, Mexico, Sweden, Peru, Portugal, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Finland, Iran, Ukraine, Romania.
Regions Analyzed: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Data Analysis: Five-year historic and ten-year forecast; market size, growth related to GDP and competitor market share analysis.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|568
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$162.77 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$370.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
