FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE : SALE OF HEIDSIECK & CO MONOPOLE

Reims, September 24, 2025

Vranken-Pommery Monopole has entered exclusive negotiations with Lanson-BCC, acting on behalf of its subsidiary Maison Burtin, with a view to selling the shares of Heidsieck & Co Monopole (owner of the eponymous brand), excluding all other assets.

Subject to the approval of the Boards of Directors of both companies, the agreement is expected to be signed on October 1, 2025.



About Vranken-Pommery Monopole :

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, either owned or leased, spread across four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue, and the Douro. The group is involved in all aspects of winegrowing, from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

The Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Pompadour, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;

The Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

The Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;

The Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

About Lanson-BCC :

LANSON-BCC is a group of eight Champagne wine producers, created by families from the Champagne region. It brings together high-quality houses, renowned for the distinctive character of their wines and benefiting from the valuable complementarity of their clienteles. The combination of ancestral know-how and the most modern technical resources, creative autonomy and rational synergies, enables each of its Houses to develop its performance and thus ensure the sustainability of the LANSON-BCC Group.

Champagne Lanson, a prestigious House founded in 1760 in Reims, holder of a Royal Warrant since Queen Victoria. 85% of its champagne is sold internationally.

Champagne Philipponnat, a house founded in 1910 with a tradition dating back to 1522, located in Mareuil sur Aÿ, owner of Clos des Goisses. Champagne sold through selective distribution and in fine restaurants worldwide.

Champagne De Venoge, House founded in 1837, Epernay. Champagne sold through selective distribution in France and abroad, particularly its Cordon Bleu, Princes, and Grand Cuvée Louis XV ranges.

Champagne Besserat de Bellefon, established in 1843, Epernay, producer of Cuvée des Moines. Champagne distributed through traditional channels (restaurants, wine merchants) in France and abroad.

Champagne Boizel, House founded in 1834, Epernay. Champagne distributed via distance selling in France (B to C) and in traditional sectors internationally.

Champagne Chanoine Frères, House founded in 1730, Reims. Champagne sold mainly in supermarkets and for export. The House is best known for its Cuvée Tsarine.

Maison Burtin, founded in 1933, Epernay, supplier to large retailers, producer of “custom-made” Champagne for major accounts, notably the Alfred Rothschild range.

Domaine Alexandre Bonnet, Les Riceys, owner of a vast vineyard whose “vigneron” champagnes are sold in traditional sectors in France and abroad. Also a producer of Rosé des Riceys.



LANSON-BCC shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Mnemonic : ALLAN | Isin : FR0004027068 | Reuters : ALLAN.PA | Bloomberg : ALLAN:FP

Indices : EN Growth Allshare, EN Family Business

LANSON-BCC shares are eligible for PEA-PME (small and medium-sized enterprise equity savings plans) (implementing decree of March 5, 2014).

