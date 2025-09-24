Assessment of the World Market for Museums 2025-2029 & 2034: SWOT Analysis, Regional Growth Outlook, Profiles of Leading Players

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Museums Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The museums market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating it will expand from $55.14 billion in 2024 to $59.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth has been fueled by increased public investment in cultural preservation, a surge in heritage tourism interest, and burgeoning educational partnerships. Additionally, urban development around museum venues and a focus on cultural diplomacy have significantly contributed to its expansion.

Looking towards the future, the market is anticipated to reach $78.54 billion by 2029, thanks to the burgeoning demand for immersive visitor experiences and the integration of cutting-edge digital technologies. Museums are evolving into prime tourist attractions, enriched by international collaborations and a renewed emphasis on inclusive learning. Key forecasted trends include the advancement of virtual and augmented reality, innovation in interactive exhibit design, and developments in digital archiving. Moreover, AI is set to offer personalized tour experiences, enhancing audience engagement.

The growth of the tourism sector is a major catalyst for the museum market. Increased accessibility and affordability of travel have propelled global tourism, leading to higher museum attendance and revenue generation. This trend fosters museum development through enhanced funding, diverse programming, and international recognition. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, international tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2025 surpassed 300 million, marking a 14 million increase from the previous year, emphasizing the pivotal role of tourism in museum market growth.

Leading companies are harnessing innovative technologies to heighten visitor engagement, exemplified by the introduction of AI-powered assistants in museums like the China Science and Technology Museum. These technologies aim to provide enhanced educational experiences through interactive tools and curated information. Further, the movement towards strategic investments, such as the acquisition by Belgium-based Hexa of Veevart in March 2025, underscores the emphasis on accelerating digital platforms for museums.

Significant players in the industry, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MoMA, and the Louvre Museum, continue to shape the market landscape. North America stood as the largest region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2029. The regions addressed in market reports span Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa, including countries like the USA, China, India, and the UK.

External factors such as international trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market. For instance, U.S. tariffs imposed in 2025 have caused a ripple effect, especially concerning imported recreational products. In response, the sector is exploring alternative sourcing and advocating for policy exemptions to mitigate impacts.

The comprehensive museums market research report offers an all-encompassing analysis, delivering insights into market size, trends, competition, and future opportunities essential for thriving in the ever-evolving museum landscape. It encompasses revenues from educational services, exhibition and displays, cultural promotion, and community engagement.

Report Scope

The museum market report answers critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets, their relation to the global economy, and the impact of technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer behavior changes. It includes market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, and competitive analysis, alongside historic and forecast growth data by geography.

The report evaluates market characteristics and size, comparing historic market growth and forecasting future development. Major impacting factors include technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and financial fluctuations. The segmentation analyses break down the market into sub-markets, while regional and country assessments provide growth analysis in various geographies.

Key competitive insights describe the nature of the market, market shares, and insights into leading companies. The report highlights significant financial transactions shaping the industry landscape. In the trends and strategies section, the report outlines market recovery strategies and growth opportunities post-crisis.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Art Museums, History Museums, Science Museums, Children's Museums, Natural History Museums, Specialized Museums, Virtual Museums.

Art Museums, History Museums, Science Museums, Children's Museums, Natural History Museums, Specialized Museums, Virtual Museums. Revenue Types: Admission Fees, Donations and Grants, Membership Fees, Merchandising, Other Revenue.

Admission Fees, Donations and Grants, Membership Fees, Merchandising, Other Revenue. Governance Types: Public, Private, Corporate, Other Governance Types.

Public, Private, Corporate, Other Governance Types. Visitor Categories: Children, Teenagers, Adults, Seniors, Diverse Educational Levels.

Subsegments: From contemporary art and military history to digital archives and interactive exhibits, the report categorizes diverse museum types such as art, history, science, and virtual museums.

Companies Mentioned: Key players include the Metropolitan Museum of Art, MoMA, the Louvre Museum, and many others worldwide.

Geographic Coverage: The report spans countries like Australia, China, USA, UK, and regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Data Features: The report contains historical and forecast data, assessing ratios to related markets and GDP proportions, detailed in various delivery formats including PDF, Word, and Excel dashboards.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $59.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $78.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

