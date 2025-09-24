Unity Consortium Announces Bold Commitment to Empower Teen Vaccine Ambassadors at Clinton Global Initiative Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Consortium today announced the launch of its new Trusted Teen CommUNITY program. This ambitious initiative seeks to educate and mobilize 10,000 Teen CommUNITY Leaders (TCLs) across the country to serve as trusted health ambassadors—sharing lifesaving, science-based health and vaccine information within their communities. The announcement was made as a Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Commitment to Action at the CGI Annual Meeting in New York. Unity Consortium’s engagement at CGI underscores its unwavering dedication to stopping preventable diseases and building healthier, more resilient communities through youth empowerment and trusted communication.

Responding to Urgent Teen Health Challenges

As adolescents get older, preventive health drops significantly. Many factors contribute to this decline – including being uninsured or underinsured, lack of access to healthcare providers, and difficulty finding reliable vaccine information – all of which lead to lower vaccine rates and leave many teens unprotected. Preventive health visits are an important chance for young people to discuss healthy living behaviors, including vaccination. Less than 70% of adolescents receive annual preventive health visits—well below the Healthy People 2030 target of 83%—and rates are even lower among uninsured or underinsured youth, certain racial and ethnic groups, and youth living in areas with limited access to healthcare.

Only 6 in 10 teens are up to date on the HPV vaccine, and just 18% have completed all recommended meningococcal vaccinations. The HPV vaccine protects against persistent infections that can cause over 90% of cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, and anal cancers. Meningococcal disease, though rare, is highly infectious and can result in deadly brain, spinal cord, and bloodstream infections. Without preventive care and vaccination, adolescents face increased risk from diseases that can be stopped before adulthood.

About the Trusted Teen CommUNITY initiative

With inaccurate information spreading and vaccine hesitancy on the rise, credible, science-based education is more critical than ever. The Trusted Teen CommUNITY Initiative gives young leaders the knowledge, resources, and support to share trustworthy, science-based information where it's needed most. Research shows Americans rely most on their healthcare professionals, family, and close friends for trusted advice. Joined by valued partner Voices for Vaccines, Unity members are joining together to establish a dedicated network of teen leaders who, alongside supportive adult mentors, reclaim the public narrative about their health and the value of vaccines.

The 10,000 Teen CommUNITY Leaders will collectively reach 12 million people each year—bridging divides and sharing information that is meaningful to them and their community.

“We believe in the power of young people to be catalysts for change in their communities. Through the Trusted Teen CommUNITY program, we’re investing in teen leadership and a healthier future for all,” said Judy Klein, President of Unity Consortium. “Our commitment to CGI empowers teens to lead with science, compassion, and courage—building confidence in vaccines where it’s needed most.”

About Unity Consortium

Unity Consortium is a non-profit organization that brings together diverse stakeholders from both public and private sectors with a common goal of protecting adolescents and young adults from vaccine-preventable diseases to support lifelong health. As the first organization of its kind, Unity convenes immunization experts, public health leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, advocacy groups, and industry partners to share insights, promote evidence-based collaboration, and shape national strategies for adolescent and young adult immunization. We are action-focused, youth-informed, and committed to making adolescent immunization a top priority. For more information, visit us at https://unity4teenvax.org and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube , and like us on Facebook .

