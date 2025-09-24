Subsea 7 S.A. announces details of share related awards

Luxembourg – 24 September 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the “Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) approved by the Board on 24 September 2025.

The Company will make awards of 1,500,000 performance shares, subject to the Plan’s performance conditions, on 24 September 2025.

The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:

Name Position Performance Shares Awarded Total Performance Shares (¹) Total Owned Shares Total Options John Evans Chief Executive Officer 42,000 241,742 116,625





Nil Mark Foley Chief Financial Officer 31,500 162,293 4,108





Nil Olivier Blaringhem EVP – Subsea & Conventional 25,200 148,019 26,103





Nil Stuart Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer – Seaway 7 25,200 148,019 41,182





Nil Nathalie Louys General Counsel 22,400 130,245 28,443





Nil Katherine Lyne EVP – Human Resources 21,000 122,845 17,389





Nil Phillip Simons EVP – Projects & Operations 25,200 148,019 13,561





Nil Marcelo Lopes Xavier EVP – Strategy & Sustainability 21,000 118,107 4,588





Nil

¹Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2025 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.

This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 24 September 2025 at 19:10 CET.

