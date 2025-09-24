Easify: The First All‑in‑One AI‑Powered Marketing Platform

New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s be real — managing email blasts, SMS messages, voice calls, and all the rest from five different tools is a nightmare. You’re juggling logins, manually syncing contacts, and hoping things don’t break.

That’s where Easify comes in. It’s the first true all‑in‑one AI marketing platform that combines every communication channel in one sleek dashboard — and lets AI do the heavy lifting.

Why Easify Changes the Game

It’s Everything in One Place

Instead of using five different platforms, Easify gives you:

SMS & MMS to connect instantly





to connect instantly Email automation with personalization that reacts to customer behavior





with personalization that reacts to customer behavior Ringless voicemail & voice broadcasting to reach customers without interrupting them





to reach customers without interrupting them Branded calling & geo‑matching that builds trust and boosts answer rates





that builds trust and boosts answer rates Concurrent calling — dial up to four leads at once with AI managing the priority and timing for smarter, faster connections





The magic? It’s all AI‑powered. You’re not just automating — you’re optimizing.

You Get Smart Campaigns That Learn As They Go

Easify’s AI watches how your audience reacts, then adjusts campaigns in real time. It automatically:

Segments your audience





Recommends when and what to send





Tracks performance and suggests ways to improve





You don’t just work less — you get better results with every message.

Need Speed? Try Concurrent Calling

One of the coolest features just launched: Concurrent Calling. Your team can now call up to four leads at once, with AI managing the order and timing. That means more connections, less waiting, and a better shot at converting leads fast.

Built-In Compliance, Because It Matters

If you’re in a regulated industry (finance, healthcare, etc.), you already know how tricky outreach can get. Easify helps you stay compliant with:

Built-in consent tracking





Opt-out management





Messaging rules tailored to your industry



You grow your audience — without risking fines.

Where We’re Headed Next

Easify’s goal isn’t just to be great right now — we’re aiming to lead the industry in five years. We’re building:

Tools that adapt to new privacy laws and regulations





More advanced AI that acts like a campaign strategist





Deep integration with regulated industry platforms





Voice tech that feels natural, not robotic





The most trusted outreach tool for SMBs everywhere



What Drives Us: Our Take on Entrepreneurship

“Success isn’t just about reaching the finish line; it’s about building the path, learning from every step, and creating value along the way.”

“Entrepreneurship is turning ideas into impact — it’s the courage to start, the persistence to adapt, and the vision to keep moving forward when no one else sees the way.”

These aren’t just quotes — they’re how we run Easify. Real value, built with heart and hustle.

Why Easify Just Makes Sense

If you're trying to grow, stay legal, and keep things simple — Easify is built for you. It helps you:

Reach more people





Do more in less time





Stay out of legal trouble





Get real results backed by AI insights



This isn’t just marketing automation. It’s smarter outreach with every click, call, and campaign.

Media Contact:

Imperium AI (the number 1 PR platform worldwide)

