Easify: The First All‑in‑One AI‑Powered Marketing Platform

New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s be real — managing email blasts, SMS messages, voice calls, and all the rest from five different tools is a nightmare. You’re juggling logins, manually syncing contacts, and hoping things don’t break.
That’s where Easify comes in. It’s the first true all‑in‑one AI marketing platform that combines every communication channel in one sleek dashboard — and lets AI do the heavy lifting.
Why Easify Changes the Game
It’s Everything in One Place
Instead of using five different platforms, Easify gives you:
- SMS & MMS to connect instantly
- Email automation with personalization that reacts to customer behavior
- Ringless voicemail & voice broadcasting to reach customers without interrupting them
- Branded calling & geo‑matching that builds trust and boosts answer rates
- Concurrent calling — dial up to four leads at once with AI managing the priority and timing for smarter, faster connections
The magic? It’s all AI‑powered. You’re not just automating — you’re optimizing.
You Get Smart Campaigns That Learn As They Go
Easify’s AI watches how your audience reacts, then adjusts campaigns in real time. It automatically:
- Segments your audience
- Recommends when and what to send
- Tracks performance and suggests ways to improve
You don’t just work less — you get better results with every message.
Need Speed? Try Concurrent Calling
One of the coolest features just launched: Concurrent Calling. Your team can now call up to four leads at once, with AI managing the order and timing. That means more connections, less waiting, and a better shot at converting leads fast.
Built-In Compliance, Because It Matters
If you’re in a regulated industry (finance, healthcare, etc.), you already know how tricky outreach can get. Easify helps you stay compliant with:
- Built-in consent tracking
- Opt-out management
- Messaging rules tailored to your industry
You grow your audience — without risking fines.
Where We’re Headed Next
Easify’s goal isn’t just to be great right now — we’re aiming to lead the industry in five years. We’re building:
- Tools that adapt to new privacy laws and regulations
- More advanced AI that acts like a campaign strategist
- Deep integration with regulated industry platforms
- Voice tech that feels natural, not robotic
- The most trusted outreach tool for SMBs everywhere
What Drives Us: Our Take on Entrepreneurship
“Success isn’t just about reaching the finish line; it’s about building the path, learning from every step, and creating value along the way.”
“Entrepreneurship is turning ideas into impact — it’s the courage to start, the persistence to adapt, and the vision to keep moving forward when no one else sees the way.”
These aren’t just quotes — they’re how we run Easify. Real value, built with heart and hustle.
Why Easify Just Makes Sense
If you're trying to grow, stay legal, and keep things simple — Easify is built for you. It helps you:
- Reach more people
- Do more in less time
- Stay out of legal trouble
- Get real results backed by AI insights
This isn’t just marketing automation. It’s smarter outreach with every click, call, and campaign.
Media Contact:
