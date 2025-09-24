New Report Offers Recommendations to Advance Brain Capital for Economic and Workforce Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Collaborative for Brain Health (BCBH), led by UsAgainstAlzheimer’s , has released a new report outlining strategic recommendations for global business and policy leaders to invest in brain capital —a key driver of business, economic and workforce growth. Individuals and organizations can access the full report here .

Brain health conditions currently cost the global economy over $1 trillion annually in lost productivity, a figure projected to exceed $16 trillion by 2030.

The BCBH is an alliance of private sector companies and institutions working to optimize brain health for better business results and a more prosperous, inclusive economy. It is spearheaded by UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, a nonprofit patient advocacy organization fighting to end Alzheimer’s by promoting prevention, early detection and diagnosis and access to treatment.

“Declining brain health is not only a public health crisis but also a strategic economic challenge for businesses and governments. We're proud to share a new report that offers insights and experiences from global leaders on how to advance brain capital for a stronger workforce and economy,” said Kelly O’Brien, Vice President of Prevention and Executive Director of the Brain Health Partnership at UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

Key recommendations from the report include:

Reframe brain health as brain capital —a strategic asset for economic growth, innovation and competitiveness.

—a strategic asset for economic growth, innovation and competitiveness. Develop and launch national and regional brain capital strategies to demonstrate proof of concept and scale effective models around the globe.

to demonstrate proof of concept and scale effective models around the globe. Position brain health as a workforce priority by integrating initiatives across employment, training and labor policy.

by integrating initiatives across employment, training and labor policy. Establish policy and investment pathways that incentivize early detection, intervention and adoption of scalable brain health strategies.

that incentivize early detection, intervention and adoption of scalable brain health strategies. Build cross-sector momentum by mobilizing partners to engage in brain health programming at major global summits and platforms.





The report’s recommendations come from over 200 global leaders in business, science and policy that gathered for Brain Capital: The New Competitive Edge in a Shifting Economy , a high-level summit in Houston earlier this year. The event, convened by the BCBH and the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative , established a clear need for private sector engagement in brain health innovation and investment.

The report’s recommendations also informed the Canadian G7 Brain Health Declaration and will influence decision-making at global forums, including the United Nations, G20 and World Economic Forum.

Earlier this year, UsAgainstAlzheimer's, the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative and the McKinsey Health Institute developed a roadmap for employers to promote employee brain health for better business outcomes.

Additionally, BCBH joined forces last year with the Health Enhancement Research Organization to launch the Brain Health Best Practice Score , a free educational resource to help organizations and companies of all sizes assess their health and well-being initiatives for promoting brain health.

To learn more about the Business Collaborative for Brain Health visit businessforbrainhealth.org .

About UsAgainstAlzheimer’s

UsAgainstAlzheimer’s is engaged in a relentless pursuit to end Alzheimer’s, the sixth leading killer in America. Our work centers on prevention, early detection and diagnosis, and equal access to treatments regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. To achieve our mission, we give voice to patients and caregivers while partnering with government, scientists, the private sector, and allied organizations -- the people who put the “Us” in UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

