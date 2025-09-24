Gold Park Token Announces Dubai Blockchain Life Expo Participation and Upcoming Exchange Listings

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Park Token (GPT) lists on MEXC and BitMart after Dubai Blockchain Expo





Gold Park Token (GPT) , a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) and AI-driven DeFi platform, proudly announces its upcoming participation at the Dubai Blockchain life expo on October 28–29 and the forthcoming listing of its gold-backed token on major exchanges including MEXC and BitMart in the coming months. GPT is already available for trading on Biconomy, merging the timeless value of gold with next-generation blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, offering investors a secure, high-yield entry into the $20 billion gold market.

Bridging Gold, AI, and Blockchain

Gold Park Token integrates licensed gold mining, AI-enhanced recovery, and blockchain transparency into a scalable and secure investment ecosystem. Each GPT token represents verifiable physical gold, ensuring intrinsic value, measurable returns, and unmatched transparency.

“Our mission is to revolutionize gold investment by merging real mining operations with the speed and efficiency of decentralized finance,” said Steve Csikos, CEO of Gold Park Group. “GPT combines the stability of gold, the intelligence of AI, and the scalability of blockchain to deliver the world’s first Intelligent Gold Finance (iGoldFi) ecosystem.”

A New Standard in Asset-Backed Crypto

Unlike speculative tokens, GPT is backed by physical gold reserves verified by a Gold Warranty Certificate and protected by a legal charge over company assets. Investors can earn monthly staking rewards of 5–7%, funded by revenues from gold production and AI-powered DeFi strategies.

Key Features:

AI-Powered Mining: Proprietary models boost recovery efficiency up to 96% , maximizing gold output and profitability.

Proprietary models boost recovery efficiency up to , maximizing gold output and profitability. Blockchain Transparency: Real-time tracking of mining output, token supply, and staking rewards via auditable smart contracts.

Real-time tracking of mining output, token supply, and staking rewards via auditable smart contracts. Investor Security: Legal asset backing ensures long-term stability and compliance.

Dubai Blockchain Life Expo & Exchange Listings

Gold Park Token will showcase its groundbreaking platform at the Dubai Blockchain Life Expo on October 28–29, connecting with global investors, industry leaders, and institutional partners.

To further drive adoption and liquidity, GPT will list on leading crypto exchanges such as MEXC and BitMart in the coming months, with additional top-tier listings to follow.

Driving Growth Through Innovation

Gold Park Group operates across Dubai, Ghana, Zambia, and the UK, managing licensed gold concessions and modular mining plants. Initial production in Ghana is projected at approximately 50–70 kilograms of refined gold annually, based on current concession plans. Gold Park Group has also identified Zambia as a location for future operational development. The company applies artificial intelligence systems to forecast gold price trends, enhance staking models, and support risk management strategies within its ecosystem.

Funding & Token Economics

The Gold Park Token ecosystem is designed for sustainable growth:

Staking Rewards: Investors earn fixed monthly returns of 5%, 6%, or 7% , depending on term and staking duration.

Investors earn fixed monthly returns of , depending on term and staking duration. Gold-Backed NFTs: Fractional ownership of gold reserves, creating secondary liquidity markets.

Fractional ownership of gold reserves, creating secondary liquidity markets. Future Expansion: Tokenization of other real-world assets (silver, copper, real estate) beyond gold.

Roadmap Highlights

Q4 2025: Integration of the Gold Warranty Certificate, launch of the GoldPark mobile wallet, and NFT gold certificates for premium investors.

Integration of the Gold Warranty Certificate, launch of the GoldPark mobile wallet, and NFT gold certificates for premium investors. 2026: DeFi lending, borrowing, and physical gold trading powered by GPT, alongside expanded mining operations in Ghana and Zambia.

About Gold Park Token

Gold Park Token (GPT) is a gold-backed digital ecosystem merging licensed gold mining, AI-driven recovery, and blockchain technology to create secure, transparent, and high-yield investment opportunities. Headquartered in Dubai, Gold Park Group unites a global team of mining engineers, blockchain developers, and financial experts dedicated to transforming gold into digital wealth.

For more information, visit https://www.goldparktoken.com/



Telegram: https://t.me/Goldparkofficial

Twitter: https://x.com/Goldparktoken



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.





