Association of Corporate Counsel Releases Second Edition of Cybersecurity Toolkit for In-house Lawyers

Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global legal association representing in-house counsel, today announced the release of the second edition of the ACC Cybersecurity Toolkit for In-house Lawyers, developed in collaboration with Jackson Lewis P.C.

The updated toolkit builds on the success of the first edition, offering refreshed insights, expanded checklists, and practical resources to help in-house lawyers safeguard their organizations against today’s rapidly evolving cyber risks. With the rise of artificial intelligence, sophisticated data breaches, and increasingly complex regulatory requirements, in-house legal teams face heightened expectations to lead their companies’ digital security efforts.

“Managing cybersecurity risk is one of the most critical responsibilities in-house counsel have to safeguard their organizations,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president and CEO. “This second edition reflects the latest challenges and opportunities facing in-house lawyers, from addressing AI-related risks to strengthening breach response plans. At ACC, we are committed to ensuring our members have the tools, knowledge, and strategies they need to proactively protect their organizations and strengthen resilience.”

“With cybersecurity threats becoming increasingly complex, in-house counsel needs practical, forward-looking tools and that’s exactly what this toolkit provides,” said Joseph Lazzarotti and Damon Silver, co-leaders of Jackson Lewis’ Privacy, AI and Cybersecurity group. “The 2025 ACC Cybersecurity Toolkit delivers enhanced guidance to help legal teams stay informed, prepared and proactive. We are excited to once again collaborate with ACC to equip in-house lawyers to lead with confidence in safeguarding their organizations.”

The toolkit includes additional checklists and thought pieces, covering:

The Growing Cyber Risks from AI — and How Organizations Can Fight Back

Contribute to the Software Development Lifecycle

Protecting Attorney-Client Privilege During Cyber Risk Assessments and Breach Responses

Tips for Informing the Board of Directors of Cybersecurity Risks

Updates to the existing seven checklists in the first edition toolkit

In-house lawyers can also access ACC resources to enhance their cyber preparedness, including:

The ACC Cybersecurity Toolkit, Second Edition is available here.

