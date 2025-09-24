ICTC and Mila Partner to Advance Responsible AI and Strengthen Canada’s Global Competitiveness

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC) and Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute have entered a strategic learning partnership to accelerate responsible AI adoption in Canada and position the country as a global leader in digital innovation, productivity, and competitiveness.

Canada’s economy faces well-documented productivity challenges and a persistent commercialization gap. Artificial intelligence, if adopted responsibly and at scale, offers a powerful means to address these issues by transforming business processes, strengthening research and innovation, and equipping workers with future-ready skills.

This collaboration unites ICTC’s expertise in workforce readiness, business innovation, and digital adoption with Mila’s global leadership in AI research and responsible innovation. Together, the organizations will help Canadian students, workers, and enterprises build the technical, ethical, and governance skills required to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Furthermore, the partnership will support small and medium-sized businesses in adopting AI responsibly, boosting productivity, and bringing innovation to market. It is also designed to reach underserved and equity-deserving communities through inclusive and bilingual training programs in French and English.

In addition to training and business support, the partnership will contribute to Canadian policy dialogue through joint research and ecosystem engagement on AI competitiveness, governance, and inclusive innovation. These efforts will equip government, industry, and civil society with the intelligence needed to shape a forward-looking national AI agenda and reinforce Canada’s position in global discussions.

“Artificial intelligence can redefine Canada’s future,” said Namir Anani, President and CEO of ICTC. “Our partnership with Mila is about unlocking that potential for sustainable prosperity.”

“Mila is committed to advancing AI that is both socially beneficial and economically impactful,” added Valérie Pisano, President and CEO of Mila. “Working with ICTC will help ensure Canada leads in responsible AI adoption.”

