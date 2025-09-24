August Recognition Achieves Unprecedented Success in 2025 with Award Wins and Environmental Impact

Brighton, UK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August Recognition, a leading global awards agency, has announced remarkable achievements in 2025, underscoring the growing importance of winning awards in today's competitive landscape. With a 90% shortlisting rate, and an impressive 82% win rate in the first quarter of 2025, August Recognition continues to set the standard for excellence in award consultancy.





August Recognition Founder Donna O'Toole, with Founder of Dent Global, Daniel Priestley, collecting the Business Enabler of the Year Award at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur and bestselling author Donna O’Toole, August Recognition is part of the Dent Global group, led by business strategist Daniel Priestley. The agency is renowned for helping brands, entrepreneurs, and leaders gain the recognition they deserve through expert consultancy, training, and award entry writing.

In addition to their award-winning success, August Recognition has made significant strides in their "Who Wins When You Win" campaign. This year, the campaign has funded the planting of 441 trees, resulting in the offsetting of 384.90 tonnes of CO2 and the creation of 55.13 hours of work across seven countries. This initiative highlights the agency's commitment to purpose-driven business practices and environmental sustainability.

"Winning awards has never been more crucial for businesses looking to enhance their credibility and accelerate growth," said Donna O'Toole, CEO of August Recognition. "Our clients' success is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to making a positive impact on the world."

August Recognition's proven track record in the world’s most prestigious awards demonstrates their ability to turn ambition into credibility. By championing purpose-driven businesses, the agency helps clients raise their profile, accelerate growth, and earn trust through meaningful recognition.

For more information about August Recognition and their award-winning services, visit www.augustawards.com.

About August Recognition



August Recognition is a leading global awards agency, founded by award-winning entrepreneur and bestselling author Donna O’Toole. Part of the Dent Global group led by business strategist Daniel Priestley, August helps brands, entrepreneurs, and leaders gain the recognition they deserve. With a proven track record in the world’s most prestigious awards, August delivers expert consultancy, training, and award entry writing to turn ambition into credibility. August champions purpose-driven businesses, helping them raise their profile, accelerate growth, and earn trust through meaningful recognition. Find out more at www.augustawards.com

Press inquiries

August Recognition

https://www.augustawards.com/

Donna O'Toole

donna@augustawards.com

07990536240

3 The Granary, Frick Farm, Station Road, , East Sussex, BN8 4HE