Breakthrough Marking Technology Unveiled by Matthews Marking Systems

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) announces today that its business, Matthews Marking Systems, is unveiling its proprietary Axian Inkjet (XIJ) printing technology, a breakthrough innovation redefining high-speed, high-resolution product marking for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries.

Introducing XIJ: The Next Generation of Inkjet Printing

Utilizing XIJ, the new MPERIA® Axian XIJ AX1000 Series printer (scheduled to launch next week at the 2025 Pack Expo in Las Vegas) merges the best attributes of Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) into a single, high-performance platform. Developed by Matthews Marking Systems engineers, XIJ leverages proprietary micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology to deliver a column of ink droplets simultaneously—unlike traditional CIJ systems that eject droplets sequentially. This enables crisp, consistent, high-resolution marks at unprecedented speeds.

Key Advantages of XIJ Technology:

Simultaneously prints 2D codes and multi-line text without reducing line speed

Lowered total cost of ownership (TCO) by eliminating make up fluids and reducing maintenance costs

Full print resolution at faster speeds compared to CIJ

User adjustable ink controls for clear, high-quality marks

XIJ vs. Traditional Inkjet:

Feature Traditional Inkjet (CIJ/TIJ) MEMS-Based (Axian XIJ) Valve Control Mechanical/Electromagnetic Micro-valve MEMS Resolution at 8mm

Throw Distance Up to 70 DPI 100 DPI Maintenance Complex, frequent Simple, infrequent Make Up Fluids As needed Not needed Environmental Impact Solvent fumes (CIJ only) Closed system, eco-friendly Speed & Flexibility Limited for 2D codes (CIJ only) Full speed, 2D/linear codes



Closed Ink System for Eco-Friendly Operation

The MPERIA® Axian XIJ features a closed ink system that eliminates the need for solvent additives, reducing emissions and supporting sustainable operations. The system draws less than 25 watts of power and is housed in a stainless-steel enclosure for nearly maintenance-free use.

Performance Highlights

Speed: Up to 200 ft/min (60 m/min)

Resolution: Up to 100 DPI

Print Height: Up to 0.50" (13 mm)

Lines of Text: Up to five

Throw Distance: 8 mm (optimal)

Startup Time: Under one minute

Ink System: Single 800 ml cartridge, no make-up solvent required



Versatile Substrate Compatibility

XIJ technology enables confident marking on a wide range of materials, including:

Flexible films (PET, OPP)

Coated cardboard and chipboard

Plastics (PVC, HDPE, LDPE)



Environmental & Operational Benefits

Closed system: No solvent fumes or emissions

Lower power consumption: Reduced carbon footprint

Compact design: Easy to install and position on manufacturing lines



“XIJ technology is a true game-changer for industrial printing,” said Lee Lane, Group President, Matthews Industrial Technologies and Matthews Environmental Solutions. “By combining the best of multiple inkjet technologies with our proprietary micro-valve MEMS innovation, we’re delivering unmatched speed, print quality, and reliability. This breakthrough empowers manufacturers to achieve new levels of efficiency and sustainability in their operations.”

About Matthews Marking Systems

We are Matthews Marking Systems, your trusted marking and coding partner. With decades of experience and a commitment to operational excellence, we empower manufacturers worldwide to operate with confidence. Every solution we offer is backed by a promise: to protect your brand, your customers, and your production flow. We deliver precision marking and coding systems that ensure every product, carton, and pallet leaves your facility is clearly marked, compliant, and protected. Our solutions are built to be intuitive and reliable, helping manufacturers maintain brand integrity and meet regulatory standards without disruption.

For more information, visit www.matthewsmarking.com.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. In addition, the Company also has a significant investment in Propelis, a brand solutions business formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. Propelis delivers integrated solutions including brand creative, packaging, print solutions, branded environments, and content production. Matthews International has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Matthews International Corporation

Corporate Office

Two NorthShore Center

Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851

Phone: 412.442.8200