Highwoods to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results Tuesday, October 28th

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its third quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, October 28th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, October 29th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 078074. International callers should dial +1 (646) 844-6383 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com through the “Highwoods Properties Q3 Earnings Call” link under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

