Emergent BioSolutions Recognizes Several Important Observances to Help Save Lives from Opioid Poisoning and Encourages Preparedness with Life-Saving Naloxone

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of several observances in September meant to keep the national opioid poisoning epidemic front and center, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today recommitted to its leadership combating the opioid crisis through a multi-faceted approach focused on awareness, education and widespread access to naloxone, including NARCAN® Nasal Spray 4 mg and KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg. The observances include:

National Preparedness Month

Recovery Month

Overdose Prevention Week (August 31–September 6)

National Opioid Awareness Day (September 21)

National Addiction Professionals Day (September 22)

Save a Life Day (September 25)

Trail of Truth (September 27)

International Recovery Day (September 30)

“As opioid poisonings remain a leading cause of death for Americans, and also a public health crisis in Canada and around the world, it is clear our work is not done,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “The reality is these deaths are preventable if each of us does our part, and this begins with public awareness and action. We must work together – government, industry, communities, individuals – to eliminate the stigma around naloxone, educate people on where to get it and how to use it, and ensure widespread availability. I am proud of our team at Emergent for helping lead this fight and grateful to our partners across the U.S and Canada for their tireless efforts and advocacy. Even one opioid overdose death is too many.”

Opioid overdose fatalities in the workplace have risen in recent years.1 Recognizing the continued threat opioid poisonings present, several organizations are taking action, particularly across the business/workplace sector. Emergent has engaged with partners, including the National Safety Council (NSC)*, to educate and reach businesses. Alongside Amazon, Emergent received the Green Cross for Safety Advocate Award at the 2025 NSC Safety Congress Expo for its work to increase access to naloxone in workplaces, including job sites, brick and mortar stores, airlines, hospitality venues and other locations, where emergency response tools such as AED kits are commonplace.

Last week, the National Retail Federation released survey results that show workers in retail settings are very aware of the need for greater access to naloxone, with nearly half (45 percent) saying they have administered or seen naloxone administered themselves. Their bosses recognize the importance of the issue, as well, but remain cautious without broader Good Samaritan protections – a policy Emergent has long supported and will continue to advocate for.

In the same vein, the Penington Institute will develop and publish an International Overdose Awareness Day Global Workplace Engagement Toolkit sponsored by Emergent that is designed to help employers and employees undertake overdose awareness activities and education sessions at work. This new resource will help employees and businesses to start conversations about overdose risks and prevention strategies in their workplaces.

While opioid emergency preparedness is an important component of workplace safety, opioid poisonings can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. That is why Emergent is also supporting the SOAR West Virginia Save a Life Day efforts on September 25, 2025, as well as Truth Pharm’s National Trail of Truth event in Washington, D.C. on September 27, 2025, which will serve as a moment of remembrance for families affected by opioid poisoning and a call to action asking government, private industry and public organizations to band together to end this deadly epidemic.

In 2023, NARCAN® Nasal Spray was the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal treatment, marking a significant milestone in making this critical intervention more readily available to the general public. Earlier this year, Emergent gained exclusive commercial rights to distribute KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg, a prescription option for those who choose to administer a higher dose of naloxone. As such, Emergent is the leading U.S. supplier of nasal naloxone and offers an expanded range of products to support public interest groups, workplaces/businesses, as well as patients, consumers and healthcare providers.

NARCAN ® Nasal Spray 4 mg (two-dose carton)

Nasal Spray 4 mg (two-dose carton) NARCAN ® Nasal Spray Wall Unit Kit: includes wall unit cabinet with alarm, poster and wayfinder sign

Nasal Spray Wall Unit Kit: includes wall unit cabinet with alarm, poster and wayfinder sign KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray 8 mg (two-dose carton)

Nasal Spray 8 mg (two-dose carton) Convenience Kits: includes medical grade components, including one hard case with internal pockets, one medical grade CPR mask, one pair of nitrile examination gloves

Visit NARCANDirect® or one of Emergent’s product sites, KLOXXADO.com and NARCAN.com to learn how to be prepared in an opioid overdose emergency with life-saving intranasal naloxone.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

Indication and Important Safety Information for KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg

What is KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care.

Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care. Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray, even if the person wakes up.



What is the most important information I should know about KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. The signs and symptoms of an opioid emergency can return after KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is given. If this happens, give another dose after 2 to 3 minutes using a new KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray and watch the person closely until emergency help is received.

The medicine in KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray has no effect in people who are not taking opioids. KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is not intended for self-administration.

What should I tell my healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) before using KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Before using KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have heart problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Use of KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray.

Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO Nasal Spray. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray passes into your breast milk.



What are the possible serious side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray may cause sudden opioid withdrawal symptoms including body aches, diarrhea, increased heart rate, fever, runny nose, sneezing, goose bumps, sweating, yawning, nausea or vomiting, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, shivering or trembling, stomach cramping, weakness, and increased blood pressure.

In infants under 4 weeks old who have been receiving opioids regularly, sudden opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not treated the right way. Signs and symptoms include seizures, crying more than usual, and increased reflexes.

Who should not use KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Do not use KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray if you are allergic to naloxone hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray.

What are the most common side effects of KLOXXADO® nasal spray?

The most common side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray in adults include stomach-area (abdomen) pain, weakness, dizziness, headache, nose (nasal) discomfort, and a feeling like you are going to faint.

These are not all of the possible side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information, which includes a more complete discussion of the risks associated with KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. Always contact your healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) if you have questions or experience any side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects to the FDA at: 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You can also contact Hikma Specialty USA Inc. at: us.hikma@primevigilance.com or call 1-877-845-0689 or 1-800-962-8364.

KLOXXADO® is a registered trademark of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

*As a contracted commercial partner of Emergent, NSC will receive a fee for service.

____________________

1 National Safety Council Injury Facts Report; https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/work/safety-topics/overdose-deaths/. Accessed September 23, 2025.