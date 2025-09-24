3PLGuys Launches Specialized 3PL Peptide Fulfillment Solutions for Growing Market

Paramount, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARAMOUNT, CA September 24, 2025 - -

3PLGuys, a third-party logistics provider specializing in Amazon FBA and eCommerce services, has announced the launch of comprehensive fulfillment solutions specifically designed for the rapidly expanding peptide market. The company's FDA-registered facilities and specialized infrastructure address the unique regulatory and logistical challenges facing peptide brands in a market projected to exceed $48 billion by 2030.

The peptide industry has experienced unprecedented growth across health, wellness, and biotechnology sectors, with applications ranging from anti-aging skincare to sports performance supplements and medical research. However, bringing peptides to market presents distinct challenges including regulatory compliance, temperature-controlled storage requirements, and complex shipping restrictions that standard fulfillment providers cannot adequately address.

3PLGuys has developed specialized capabilities to serve peptide brands, including batch and lot tracking systems for full traceability, temperature-controlled storage environments, and expertise in navigating regulations and international shipping requirements. The company's fulfillment centers feature contamination prevention protocols and secure handling procedures essential for maintaining peptide integrity throughout the supply chain.

"The peptide market represents one of the most dynamic sectors in eCommerce today, but many brands struggle with the regulatory complexities and specialized logistics requirements," said Mike Gevorkyan, spokesperson for 3PLGuys. "Our infrastructure and compliance expertise allow peptide companies to scale confidently while maintaining the highest standards of product integrity and regulatory compliance."

The company's peptide fulfillment services include seamless integration with major eCommerce platforms, including WooCommerce, Shopify, and Amazon, enabling automated fulfillment workflows. With facilities strategically located near the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, 3PLGuys provides two-day nationwide shipping capabilities critical for maintaining customer satisfaction in the competitive peptide market.

A recent case study demonstrates the impact of specialized peptide fulfillment services. One growing peptide company partnering with 3PLGuys achieved 100 percent batch traceability, reduced shipping times to two days nationwide, and successfully passed all compliance audits while scaling from hundreds to thousands of monthly orders.

The comprehensive solution addresses key industry pain points, including proper labeling for research peptides, and navigation of carrier restrictions and customs requirements for international shipments. The company maintains detailed chain-of-custody documentation and implements proper labeling protocols to ensure all shipments meet regulatory standards.

As consumer demand for peptides continues to surge and pharmaceutical investment in peptide-based drug research reaches billions of dollars, proper fulfillment infrastructure becomes increasingly critical for brand success. Peptide brands ready to get started with compliant, scalable fulfillment solutions can leverage 3PLGuys' expertise to focus on product development and marketing while leaving complex logistics to specialized professionals.

3PLGuys is a trusted Amazon Seller Central Partner Network member providing comprehensive third-party logistics services, including inspection, preparation, storage, and shipping solutions. The company serves over 50 peptide brands with a 99.9 percent order accuracy rate and maintains FDA-registered facilities equipped with advanced warehouse management systems and mobile technology for real-time inventory tracking and shipment management.

