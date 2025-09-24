CDM Smith Fuels the Future of Innovation with Annual Scholarship Awards

Boston, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demonstrating its enduring commitment to creating leading-edge solutions and services for its clients and community, CDM Smith has once again awarded academic scholarships to 10 exceptional students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and vocational-technical fields. More than 20 years since the annual program launched, CDM Smith has provided a total of $70,000 annually to support these driven individuals as they prepare to shape the future of the AEC industry.

This year’s recipients are passionate pioneers in disciplines ranging from electrical construction and technology to chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and environmental science. Their academic pursuits reflect a shared dedication to advancing sustainable energy, environmental stewardship and agricultural innovation. By investing in their education, CDM Smith is helping to cultivate the talent that will lead tomorrow’s breakthroughs and help our world.

2025 STEM Scholarship Recipients:

Brielle Bugauisan - Purdue University, Chemical Engineering

Purdue University, Chemical Engineering Danny Chmaytelli - University of California, Los Angeles, Mechanical Engineering

University of California, Los Angeles, Mechanical Engineering Renee Duan - Rice University, Chemical Engineering

Rice University, Christi Jo Hahn - University of Colorado, Boulder, Chemical Engineering

University of Colorado, Boulder, Sophia Harrill - Lafayette College, Chemical Engineering

Lafayette College, Cailyn Pan - University of Pennsylvania, Environmental Science

University of Pennsylvania, Alexander Waterfield - Virginia Tech, Mechanical Engineering

Virginia Tech, Mechanical Engineering Abdou Zongo - Elizabeth City State University, Mechanical Engineering

2025 Vocational-Technical Scholarship Recipients:

Tilton Beard - Kilgore College, Instrumentation & Electrical Technology

- Kilgore College, Ian Riley - Texas State Technical College, Electrical Construction

The firm celebrates the varied backgrounds and perspectives of its scholarship recipients, many of whom are committed to promoting equity in STEM and have overcome personal challenges with resilience and creativity. Their stories are a testament to the transformative power of opportunity and support in the communities where we live and work.

“At CDM Smith, we believe that investing in the next generation of leaders is one of the most meaningful ways we can shape the future. I’m proud of our scholarship program and the opportunities it creates for talented students to pursue their dreams,” said CDM Smith Chairman and CEO Tim Wall. “Our commitment to people extends beyond our organization’s walls—we’re honored to support the growth of tomorrow’s visionaries and help them build a foundation for lasting success.”

Each year, CDM Smith awards scholarships to eight students enrolled in four-year STEM degree programs and two students attending vocational-technical schools. This dual-track approach highlights the many pathways to success in the AEC industry and reinforces the firm’s belief in the value of both academic and hands-on learning. By championing its emerging talent, CDM Smith continues to build a legacy of innovation, inclusion and impact—one student at a time.

To learn more about CDM Smith’s scholarship program as well as internship and co-op opportunities, visit www.cdmsmith.com/students.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities.

