Stingray Renews its Normal Course Issuer Bid

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (“Stingray”), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and adverstising solutions, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”), authorizing Stingray to repurchase up to an aggregate 3,710,428 subordinate voting shares and variable subordinate voting shares (collectively, “Subordinate Shares”), representing approximately 10% of the “public float” (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) of Subordinate Shares as at September 15, 2025.

The net average daily trading volume for the six-month period preceding September 1, 2025 represents 23,675 Subordinate Shares. In accordance with TSX requirements, Stingray is entitled to purchase, on any trading day, up to a total of 5,918 Subordinate Shares representing 25% of this average daily trading volume.

Stingray believes that the purchase of up to 3,710,428 Subordinate Shares under the NCIB is an appropriate use of its funds and a desirable investment for Stingray and, therefore, would be in the best interests of Stingray. By making such repurchases, the number of Subordinate Shares in circulation will be reduced and the proportionate interest of all remaining shareholders in the share capital of Stingray will be increased on a pro rata basis.

Stingray may repurchase Subordinate Shares on the open market through the facilities of the TSX as well as through other alternative Canadian trading systems, from time to time, over the course of twelve months commencing September 27, 2025 and ending at the latest on September 26, 2026.

The actual number of Subordinate Shares purchased under the NCIB, the timing of purchases and the price at which the Subordinate Shares are bought will depend upon management discretion based on factors such as market conditions. All shares repurchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their repurchase.

In connection with the NCIB, Stingray has established an automatic securities purchase plan with a designated broker whereby shares may be repurchased at times when such purchases would otherwise be prohibited pursuant to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Under the automatic securities purchase plan, before entering a self-imposed blackout period, Stingray may, but is not required to, ask the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB. Such purchases will be made at the discretion of the designated broker, within parameters established by Stingray prior to the blackout periods. Outside the blackout periods, purchases are made at the discretion of Stingray’s management. The automatic securities purchase plan constitutes an “automatic plan” for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

As of September 15, 2025, Stingray had repurchased a total of 1,159,300 Subordinate Shares through the facilities of the TSX as well as through other alternative Canadian trading systems pursuant to its last NCIB (which will expire on September 26, 2025 and allows the repurchase of up to 3,542,716 Subordinate Shares) at a weighted average price of $8.7156 per share. As of the close of business on September 15, 2025, there were an aggregate of 54,987,006 Subordinate Shares issued and outstanding of which 37,104,282 Subordinate Shares comprised the “public float”.

