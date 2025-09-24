D-BOX Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today (the “Meeting”). A total of 114,410,896 Class A common shares of the Corporation (representing approximately 51.46% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. D-BOX announces that shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 14, 2025 were elected at the Meeting.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST Naveen Prasad 109,011,365 99.93 % 73,198 0.07 % Brigitte Bourque 109,045,023 99.96 % 39,540 0.04 % Daniel Marks 109,004,605 99.93 % 79,958 0.07 % Dave McLurg 109,004,605 99.93 % 79,958 0.07 % Lori Tersigni 109,001,605 99.92 % 82,958 0.08 %

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held immediately following the Meeting, Brigitte Bourque stepped down as Chair of the Board. The Board then appointed Dave McLurg, a current independent director, to serve as its new Chair, effective immediately.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD

% WITHHELD 105,444,906 92.16% 8,965,990 7.84%

RATIFICATION OF OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

A new omnibus long-term incentive compensation plan was ratified, confirmed and approved by the shareholders:

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST 100,370,459 92.01% 8,714,104 7.99%

