How Much Does It Cost to Ship a Dog? CitizenShipper Explains the Real Costs and Options for Pet Owners

Austin, TX, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas: CitizenShipper, the nation’s leading peer-to-peer pet transportation platform, has been featured in USA Today for its role in redefining the way pet owners understand the costs and logistics of dog shipping. The article highlights the complexity of transporting pets across the country and how CitizenShipper provides clarity, safety, and peace of mind for families.

“It’s one thing to move furniture across the country. Moving your dog without you along for the ride, is another story,” the article notes. That’s the reality for many pet owners who are adopting from another state, relocating cross-country, or simply facing circumstances where their dogs must travel solo.

A Transparent Look at Pet Shipping Costs

Unlike moving personal belongings, transporting pets comes with unique challenges—ranging from veterinary paperwork and airline restrictions to handling nervous or large-breed animals. CitizenShipper’s CEO, Richard Obousy, made it clear that there is no one-size-fits-all answer:

“There’s no flat number we can point to,” said Obousy. “Every trip looks different. A 10-pound dog flying with a nanny from Chicago to Dallas is a very different job than a 90-pound lab riding in a van to rural Oregon.”

This nuanced reality has created demand for services that can adapt to pet owners’ diverse needs. CitizenShipper, founded in 2008, connects pet owners with trusted, background-checked drivers who specialize in animal transport.

Air Travel vs. Ground Transport

The feature outlined two major options available to pet owners:

Air Travel: For small dogs, airlines allow in-cabin transport for about $125 each way. But pets can’t travel alone. This creates demand for “air nannies”—professionals who accompany pets on flights, ensuring safe check-ins, layovers, and connections. Prices can range from $300 to $1,500 or more depending on the destination. Large dogs, unable to fly in-cabin, face cargo options that typically cost $500–$1,200.

Ground Transport: For pets who can’t fly—or whose owners prefer not to risk it—ground transport offers a more flexible solution. On CitizenShipper, drivers typically quote between 50 cents and $1.60 per mile. A 600-mile trip could range from $300 to nearly $1,000.

“Some people want the cheapest ride possible,” Obousy said. “Others want a private ride, no other pets, GPS tracking, updates every few hours. You can find both.”

Beyond the Ride: Hidden Costs and Preparation

The article also noted that the costs extend beyond the trip itself. Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVIs)—required for most transports—range from $75 to $250. Airline-approved crates for cargo flights can cost several hundred dollars, particularly for larger breeds. And, of course, there are additional expenses such as medications, food, and ID tags.

Factoring in these requirements, the bottom line for transporting a pet can range from $500 to well over $1,500.

Trust and Transparency at the Core

For CitizenShipper, the focus has always been on trust. With drivers who are ID-verified and background-checked, plus a Pet Protection Plan included with every trip, the company has made transparency central to its mission.

“People just want to know their dog is in good hands,” Obousy explained. “We built CitizenShipper to make sure they have options, whether that means getting multiple quotes or finding a driver who sends updates from the road.”

By offering flexibility and choice, CitizenShipper empowers pet owners to make informed decisions based on budget, comfort, and safety needs.

Growing Demand for Pet Transportation

The rise of pet adoption across state lines, coupled with families relocating more frequently, has made professional pet transport an increasingly common necessity. As pets become more integrated into the family unit, the demand for safe and reliable transportation has grown.

CitizenShipper, with over 135,000 successful pet transports completed, has emerged as a trusted leader in this space. Its human-first approach ensures that families don’t just get their pets from point A to point B, but also experience peace of mind throughout the journey.

About CitizenShipper

Launched in 2008, CitizenShipper is a U.S.-based pet transportation platform that connects families with verified, independent drivers nationwide. The company has completed more than 135,000 pet transports, providing safe, transparent, and flexible travel solutions. Through background-checked drivers, a Pet Protection Plan, and personalized updates, CitizenShipper has become a leader in the growing pet transport industry, ensuring pets arrive safely while owners enjoy peace of mind.







