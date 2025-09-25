Ackermans & van Haaren invests 22 million euros in VKC Nuts

Dear shareholder,

Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH) has entered into an agreement to invest 22 million euros in VKC Nuts Private Limited (VKC Nuts), a leading family business in the fast-growing nuts and dried fruits sector in India. Upon closing of this investment, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year, AvH will hold a 16.6% stake in VKC Nuts and be represented on its board of directors.

