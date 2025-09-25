Alishan Group’s Taiwan Miaoli Tobacco Industry Corp. Extends “Serving the Industry” Invitation, Redefines Tobacco Contract Manufacturing with Open Patents and Modular Capacity

MIAOLI, Taiwan, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the global tobacco industry continues to struggle under the triple pressures of tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and soaring raw material costs, Alishan Group set off fireworks today at InterTabac with a “full-chain warhead.” At the 2025 Dortmund International Tobacco Fair (InterTabac), which opened on September 18, the industry’s “hidden giant” with over 20 years of expertise and hundreds of core patents, unveiled its global, all-category, full-chain modernized tobacco manufacturing “flagship” for the first time. The move allows major clients and emerging brands alike to set sail together, with zero time lag.





Traditional Cigarettes: Taiwanese Heritage and Subtropical Flavors

Alishan Group’s Miaoli Cigarette Factory in Taiwan, the island’s only premium bonded cigarette facility, sits on a 40,000-square-meter site in Houlong Township, Miaoli County. With deep expertise across the core chain of R&D, production, brand services, and technology transfer, and backed by leading global raw material suppliers, the Group has built well-known brands such as Alishan and Dahua, distributed in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide, securing its position as one of Southeast Asia’s leading integrated tobacco suppliers.





In line with global trends in cigarette flavor development, the Group has independently developed automated capsule filter technology and moisture-retention capsule systems, which not only hydrate the smoke but also enhance its aroma. This significantly enriches the flavor profile and improves the overall smoking experience. With fully in-house production of capsule flavor additives, the Group can ensure stable self-supply while meeting personalized customization needs in appearance design, color, and flavor.





New Tobacco: Dedicated to Herbal Extraction with Hundreds of Patents

Alishan’s proprietary e-liquids use natural nicotine and botanical extracts as core ingredients, enhanced through advanced technologies such as supercritical CO₂ extraction, molecular distillation, and aerospace-grade freeze-drying to improve aroma retention, ensuring cleaner vapor, smoother delivery, and longer-lasting flavors.

Alishan Group is now opening up its 20+ years of laboratory data, compliance pathways, and flexible production lines to brand owners, distributors, and even fellow manufacturers, to jointly address issues of tariff volatility, rising raw material costs, and regional supply chain uncertainties.

Company：Taiwan Miaoli Tobacco Industry Corp., Ltd.

Contact Person: Kat Li

Email: Alishan@dwt.com.tw

Website:http://www.miaolitw.com/

Telephone:+886916188838

Address：No.205-22,Cuosheng rd.,Houlong Township，Miaoli Taiwan

