CMITech’s EF-70 Camera Features FPC's Advanced Iris Recognition Technology

Gothenburg, Sweden and San Jose, California – September 25, 2025 – Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC), a global leader in biometric authentication technologies, is delighted to announce that CMITech, a pioneer in secure identification solutions, has incorporated FPC’s cutting-edge Iris Recognition technology into their latest flagship release, the EF-70 Dual Iris & Face Recognition System. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in a nearly decade-long partnership between FPC and CMITech, underscoring the strength and superiority of FPC's biometric algorithms.

The EF-70 camera is designed to deliver unparalleled security, and accuracy, even for first-time users, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of applications. By integrating FPC's advanced Iris Recognition technology with CMITech’s latest hardware, the EF-70 sets a new standard for performance and reliability in the field of biometric identification with stand-off distances of up to 70 cm now possible. The system delivers the highest accuracy, high speed of authentication, and robust liveness detection. The iris recognition modality is distinguished by its superior resistance to false matches, making it the preferred modality for high security applications.

FPC’s partnership with CMITech ensures that this product harnesses the robustness, accuracy, and reliability of FPC’s Iris Recognition technology, making the EF-70 an optimal solution for high-stakes security environments. With both face and iris modalities available, organizations can choose the mode (face only, iris only, or both) that best fits their security, usability, or regulatory needs. Target applications include advanced physical access control, immigration and border crossing, law enforcement (such as booking stations), and civil identity management programs. The EF-70 delivers performance, flexibility, and ease-of-use, reflecting FPC’s long-standing commitment to biometrics that work seamlessly in demanding real-world deployments.

Adam Philpott, CEO at FPC, said:

“The launch of CMITech’s EF-70 marks an important milestone, not only for our long-standing partnership but also for the broader adoption of our Iris Recognition technology. This product demonstrates how our solutions deliver superior performance in one of the most demanding identification environments, while also underlining the versatility of our technology across multiple applications, from the automotive sector, to border control and critical infrastructure to enterprise security and beyond. It is a strong validation of FPC’s position as a leader in advanced biometric authentication.”

Philip Tusa, COO at CMITech commented:

“We are very pleased to continue our long alliance with FPC. Their Iris Recognition algorithm performs flawlessly with our iris imaging systems including the EF-70, and has been validated by USA NIST in their Iris Exchange (IREX) algorithm tests over the long term.”

For more information about FPC and CMITech, please visit www.fpc.com and www.cmi-tech.com

For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fpc.com

Press: +46(0)10-172 00 10, press@fpc.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics and identity leader. We deliver intelligent edge-to-cloud solutions that make identity secure, seamless, and password-less. Trusted by enterprises, fintech’s, and OEMs, our platforms power hundreds of millions of devices and enable billions of authentications daily. Beyond consumer electronics and payments, we strengthen enterprise identity with help desk enablement, self-service recovery, and support for shared devices. With multi-modal biometrics, including fingerprint, iris, face, and more, we reduce friction, cut IT costs, and improve user experience. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B). Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About CMITech

CMITech is a leading developer of high performance, cost effective iris and face recognition systems for the global biometrics and secure identity assurance markets. Founded in 2009 by Dr. JJ Chae, a true pioneer in the field of iris recognition biometrics, CMITech’s vision is to develop a range of contactless, image based biometrics products that combine outstanding usability, exceptional quality and performance with value.

Attachment