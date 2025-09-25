Invitation to Aspocomp's Capital Markets Day on November 4, 2025

Aspocomp Group Plc, Press Release, September 25, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.



Aspocomp will organize a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, financial media and other industry representatives on November 4, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Helsinki Fair Center, Conference Room, Rautatieläisenkatu 3, Helsinki, Finland.



During the CMD, the company’s CEO Manu Skyttä and CFO Terhi Launis, among others, will present Aspocomp's views on the market situation, the company's strategy, investments and outlook. After the actual event, lunch will be served from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., offering a chance to meet the entire management team.



The presentations will be conducted in Finnish; however, both the presentation materials and a recording will also be made available in English on Aspocomp's website.



Registration and further information:



The on-site event takes place in conference room 203 A at the Helsinki Fair Center. Register by October 23, 2025, using the link below, as the space is limited. The Company will confirm your participation.



The event is also livestreamed.



We request all participants to register for the webcast via the link https://aspocomp.videosync.fi/cmd-2025. The same link works for following the livestream in real time and for viewing the recording afterwards. Please use the link to submit questions in advance.



Welcome!



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



For more information, please contact:

Manu Skyttä, President and CEO, tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com