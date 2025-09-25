2025 first-half earnings: RIBER confirms the rollout of its roadmap and its annual outlook.

Half-year revenues and earnings, particularly marked by seasonal activity patterns.

Order book of €27.7m at June 30, 2025, strengthened since the summer by around €14m in additional orders.

First two sales of ROSIE, a key milestone in the silicon photonics roadmap

2025 target confirmed: revenues > €40m

Bezons, September 25, 2025 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is releasing its earnings for the first half of 2025.

(€m) H1 2025

(6 months) H1 2024

(6 months) 2024

(12 months) Revenues



Systems revenues



10.7



7.8



13.7



9.4



41.2 31.0 Services and accessories revenues 3.0 4.3 10.2 Gross margin



% of revenues 3.9



36.2 % 4.8



34.8 % 14.8



36.1% Operating income



% of revenues (0.7)



(6.1 %) (0.0)



(0.2 %) 4.4



10.6 % Net income



% of revenues (0.8)



(7.6 %) 0.2



1.2 % 4.1



10.0 %

Key developments for the first half of the year

In a complex international environment, RIBER recorded solid commercial activity despite particularly pronounced seasonality. The Company continues to strengthen the appeal of its technological offering with the rollout of its silicon photonics roadmap and the signing of the first two ROSIE sales, a key step towards the industrialization of this innovative equipment. This momentum is reflected in the sustained level of order intake, with a total of nine systems ordered over the first nine months of the year, both for research and for industrial production, particularly in the fields of datacom and quantum technologies. However, services and accessories activities are affected by economic uncertainties weighing particularly on the research sector.

Revenues

Revenues for the first half of 2025 came to €10.7m, reflecting a delivery schedule concentrated in the second half of the fiscal year. Systems revenues came to €7.8m with three machines delivered, including two for production, compared with three production machines over the same period in 2024. Services and accessories revenues came to €3.0 m.

Earnings

Given the traditional seasonality of sales, first-half results cannot be extrapolated to the full year. This trend is reinforced in 2025, with around one quarter of revenues generated in the first half, which nevertheless bears nearly half of fixed costs.

The gross margin for the period came to €3.9m, representing 36.2% of revenues, compared with 34.8% in the first half of 2024.

Operating expenses were down -6%. In this context, operating income came to €(0.7)m, compared with break-even in the first half of 2024.

Net income came to €(0.8)m, compared with a profit of €0.2m in the first half of 2024. It includes net financial expenses of €0.1m.

Cash flow and balance sheet

At the end of June 2025, the cash position amounted to €2.5m, compared with €8.6mn at December 31, 2024. This reflects the impact of delivery seasonality on working capital requirements, the distribution to shareholders from the issue premium paid out in June, and sustained levels of investment.

Shareholders’ equity at end-June 2025 came to €21.3m, compared with €23.6m at the end of 2024, primarily taking into account the half-year earnings and the distribution to shareholders from the issue premium.

Order book at June 30, 2025

At June 30, 2025, the order book stood at €27.7m, down -23% compared with June 30, 2024. System orders came to €22.5m (-25%), based on nine machines, including six for production. This change is due to the denial of two export licenses (representing €4m in lost orders) and longer approval timelines for licenses. Orders for services and accessories totaled €5.2m, down -11%.

This order book does not include the orders announced in August and September 2025 (two MBE 6000 production systems, one ROSIE machine, and one Compact 21 research system), representing a cumulative amount of around €14m.

Outlook

In a context marked by the rollout of major investment programs in artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technologies, RIBER expects new orders in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The ramp-up of ROSIE, a breakthrough technology in silicon-integrated photonics, is being confirmed with the sale of the first two units, validating the growing interest from laboratories and industrial players for solutions compatible with silicon production lines.

Given the visibility of its order book deliverable in 2025 and the opportunities for its equipment and services, RIBER confirms its target of revenues above €40m for the full year.

Agenda: 2025 full-year revenues on February 2, 2026, before the start of trading.

The condensed consolidated half-year accounts have not been subject to an audit or a limited review by the statutory auditors. They were approved by the Board of Directors on September 23, 2025. The half-year financial report is available in French on the company website (www.riber.com).

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

