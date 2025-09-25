44/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

 | Source: Trifork Group AG Trifork Group AG

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 September 2025

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 44/2025
European Regulatory News

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with fixed salaries paid in shares. Reference is made to company announcement no. 1/2025 on 21 January 2025.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionA share of 25% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in the company announcement no. 1/2025.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 01,149
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction25 September 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

 

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKristian Wulf-Andersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionA share of 10% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in the company announcement no. 1/2025.
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 0306
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction25 September 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm,
Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com
+41 79 357 7317


About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,187 employees across 70 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork.com.

 

Attachment


Tags

Trifork Software Nasdaq IT

Attachments

CA_44_25_PDMR

Recommended Reading