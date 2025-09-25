MILESEEY Launches $50KHomeGlowUpChallenge to Celebrate the Impact of Precision, Design, and Innovation in Home Improvement

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILESEEY TOOLS, a global leader in precision measurement technology, today launched the #50KHomeGlowUpChallenge—a worldwide competition inviting professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike to showcase their most inspiring home transformation projects. With a total prize pool of $50,000, the challenge aims to celebrate creativity, craftsmanship, and the role of precise measurement in successful home renovations.

Empowering Professionals and DIYers

The competition is open to two groups:

Professional Group – Small contractors and home improvement teams providing renovation services for families.

– Small contractors and home improvement teams providing renovation services for families. DIY Group – Homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and renters undertaking their own home improvement projects.

Participants can join the challenge through two main categories:

Home GlowUp – Showcase a transformation in specific spaces such as the kitchen and bathroom, living room and bedroom, outdoor and patio, home workshop, kids’ space and attic, or basement and garage. Entries should highlight creative before-and-after improvements in these areas.

– Showcase a transformation in specific spaces such as the kitchen and bathroom, living room and bedroom, outdoor and patio, home workshop, kids’ space and attic, or basement and garage. Entries should highlight creative before-and-after improvements in these areas. Product Review – Highlight how the MILESEEY S50 performs in real home projects. Participants can demonstrate their capabilities in outdoor measuring, consistent accuracy, point-to-point functions, side-laser alignment, and overall ease of use across various renovation tasks.

Redefining Green, The Future of Measuring

At the center of this campaign is the newly launched MILESEEY S50 Green-Beam Laser Distance Meter(Official Amazon Store), a transformative tool redefining green technology and setting new standards for the future of measuring.

Featuring a green-beam laser that’s 4× brighter for increased visibility, professional-grade accuracy, advanced Point-to-Point (P2P) modes, and a vivid 2.4'' IPS full-color display, the S50 delivers faster, safer, and smarter measurement experiences. Engineered for consistent precision even in complex conditions, whether bright outdoor, low-reflective surfaces, hot or cold weather, or dusty environments, it adapts where ordinary tools struggle. With seamless digital integration, it empowers professionals and DIYers alike to achieve precision and confidence on every project.

An Invitation to Celebrate and Innovate

"The S50 is built on our commitment to make smart measuring tech more accessible, reliable, and more advanced for our customers," said Tom Qin, Head of GTM at MILESEEY TOOLS. "By launching the #50KHomeGlowUpChallenge, we're inviting professionals, designers, and DIY enthusiasts to help us prove that innovation and creativity can not only transform simple spaces but also elevate the way we work."

How to Participate

The #50KHomeGlowUpChallenge runs from September 24 through December 24. Participants can register through this link, submit their project entries, and share their stories using the required hashtags. Winning entries will receive cash prizes, MILESEEY tools, and exclusive recognition across MILESEEY TOOLS and partner channels.

MILESEEY TOOLS invites professionals, certified DIY enthusiasts, and even beginners alike to showcase their creativity and passion through their home transformation stories. Projects can range from small room improvements to big home renovations.

By opening the challenge to both skilled designers and everyday homeowners, the collaboration highlights a shared belief: that with the right tools, vision, and determination, every space has the potential to become extraordinary.

About MILESEEY TOOLS

MILESEEY TOOLS is a sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in precision measurement and optical technologies since 2009. Created to serve both professionals and everyday makers, MILESEEY TOOLS brings advanced engineering into inspirational, accessible solutions that deliver performance where it matters most.

As pioneers of green laser measurement tools, and backed by hundreds of patents in laser, infrared thermometry, and intelligent sensing technologies, MILESEEY TOOLS empowers users with industry-grade accuracy, effortless usability, and enduring strength for every challenge. From contractors and surveyors to DIYers and designers, we support real-world challenges with tools that simplify complexity, enhance efficiency, and inspire confident creation.

With a shared commitment to innovation and usability, MILESEEY and MILESEEY TOOLS work together to inspire builders, makers, and designers worldwide to see miles away.

For more information, please visit www.mileseeytools.com.

For media inquiries, please contact TIF for MILESEEY TOOLS at justine.m@tifcreative.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/296403b8-eed3-4aac-83c5-7b09a09b224c