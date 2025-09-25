Nasdaq and AWS to Advance Capital Markets and Banking Infrastructure Across the Financial System

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, today announced an expansion of their strategic technology partnership by giving financial institutions the option of deploying Nasdaq Calypso on AWS. It will be offered as a fully managed service powered by AWS, with the underlying technology managed by Nasdaq, as the companies seek to modernize the next generation of capital markets and treasury infrastructure.

Nasdaq Calypso is a capital markets and treasury management platform that allows financial institutions to process front-to-back-office workflows, manage risk, and meet their regulatory obligations. Delivered as a managed service, it eliminates the need for institutions to maintain the platform’s underlying infrastructure, which allows faster deployment and offers more seamless upgrades. This ensures clients consistently operate on the most advanced version, benefit from the resilience and security of proven mission-critical technology and rapidly connect to innovative new capabilities developed by Nasdaq and AWS.

“Market participants face an urgent need to embrace innovation, regulatory change and industry-wide connectivity at scale but are increasingly constrained by complex and fragmented legacy architecture,” said Magnus Haglind, Head of Capital Markets Technology at Nasdaq. “This is a strategic inflection point for infrastructure across the capital markets ecosystem. As cloud and managed services increasingly become the preferred model for mission-critical platforms, our expanded collaboration with AWS positions Nasdaq to lead this industry-wide transformation.”

“Today, financial institutions are faced with a technological paradox – needing to innovate their technology stack rapidly while maintaining legacy infrastructure to support mission-critical operations,” said John Kain, Director of Financial Services Market Development at AWS. “Our expanded collaboration enhances Nasdaq Calypso’s solution with high-performing, scalable and secure infrastructure. This is another perfect example of how Nasdaq is leveraging AWS to deliver more agile, resilient financial infrastructure that’s more future-ready for the industry.”

This move marks another significant milestone in Nasdaq and AWS’s partnership across Nasdaq’s suite of capital markets and regulatory technology platforms. With accelerating adoption of managed services platforms, mission-critical solutions can be brought closer together in a single environment to create a more agile platform for joint modernization. The approach also reduces friction for real-time data flows between systems, simplifies data architecture and empowers advanced AI analytics to enhance operational efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities.

Benefits of Nasdaq’s managed services delivery model

A convergence of ongoing market reforms, evolving regulatory requirements, and geopolitical factors impose significant new demands on capital markets and treasury management infrastructure. Many financial services institutions are seeking to consolidate their underlying architecture, and shift to managed services solutions, to benefit from modern technology and regularly enhanced capabilities. The deployment model for Nasdaq Calypso, powered by AWS, offers a unified environment for managing trading, risk, margin, collateral workflows and data analytics. Institutions will benefit from:

Accelerated technology modernization, including Nasdaq and AWS’s joint commitment to innovation with access to enhanced capabilities across digital assets and AI, as well as AWS elastic data grid for faster and optimized risk calculations

Standardized implementation and regular updates to meet evolving regulations and the flexibility to comply with new mandates as business expansion triggers new requirements

Enhanced operational efficiency across the platform, including a simplified testing environment and the flexibility to tailor the platform to meet bespoke integration and data flows

Access to Nasdaq's comprehensive intelligence and data management capabilities that enable AI-powered analytics to capitalize on the value of integrated data across the platform. This will be available to both new and existing cloud clients

Around the world, Nasdaq's technology is used by 97% of global systematically important banks (G-SIBs), half of the world's top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,800+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com .

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Nasdaq Contacts:

Andrew Hughes; +44 (0)7443 100896; Andrew.Hughes@nasdaq.com

Camille Stafford; +1 (234) 934 9513; Camille.Stafford@nasdaq.com

AWS Contact:

Naomi Little; +1 (771) 233 2089; njlittle@amazon.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “enable,” and “can” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits of Nasdaq’s Calypso offering and its partnership with AWS to deploy Nasdaq Calypso as a managed service offering. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NDAQG

