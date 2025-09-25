Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On October 6, 2025, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
F-kort (SDO)





ISINDK0009551327ISINDK0009552051
Interest rate spread0,50%Interest rate spread0,50%
Maturity date01-07-2028Maturity date01-07-2028
Closing date30-04-2028Closing date30-04-2028

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

