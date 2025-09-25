Single Use Surgical Instruments Market - Global Forecast to 2030 | Single-Use Surgical Instruments Market to Hit USD 7.80 Billion by 2030, Driven by ASCs Demand

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Surgical Instrument, Electrosurgical Instrument, Endoscopic Instrument), Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), Care Setting (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The single-use surgical instruments market is projected to expand from USD 5.92 billion in 2025 to USD 7.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. The rise in outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) is significantly driving the demand for these instruments. Designed for same-day surgeries, these centers prioritize efficiency and sterility, making reusable instruments less practical due to limited sterilization capabilities.

Single-use instruments offer a convenient solution by eliminating reprocessing, reducing turnaround times between procedures, and minimizing cross-contamination risks. They also provide cost savings by avoiding the need for expensive sterilization equipment and processes, making them appealing to ASCs.

As healthcare shifts to value-based care and minimally invasive procedures, ASCs experience higher patient volumes. This trend supports the adoption of ready-to-use, sterile surgical tools, presenting manufacturers with opportunities to innovate and expand distribution in this growing market.

The handheld surgical instruments segment led the market in 2024

This segment holds the largest share due to its cost-effectiveness compared to reusable alternatives. While reusable instruments involve hidden reprocessing costs, single-use options eliminate these entirely, offering a predictable and often lower total cost per procedure. They also reduce risks of delays or failures associated with reprocessing, enhancing operational efficiency and driving adoption in hospitals and surgical centers globally.

The general surgery segment dominated the market in 2024

This segment benefits from increased healthcare access in emerging markets, where medical infrastructure is being strengthened. Single-use instruments provide efficient solutions by eliminating complex and costly sterilization processes, making them suitable for newly established or resource-limited facilities and contributing to market growth in these regions.

North America held the largest market share in 2024

Manufacturers in the region lead in developing high-quality disposable surgical tools, optimized for performance and ergonomic design. These innovations meet advanced healthcare standards, enhancing patient safety and surgical efficiency, thereby supporting market leadership.

Market participants' breakdown:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (30%), Tier 3 (30%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (55%), D-level Executives (27%), Others (18%)

By Region: North America (35%), Europe (32%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (5%), Middle East & Africa (1%), GCC Countries (2%)

Leading companies include Ethicon, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Smith+Nephew (UK), CooperSurgical, Inc. (US), and Stryker (US).

Research Coverage

The report evaluates the market for single-use surgical instruments, estimating size and future growth across product types, applications, care settings, and regions. It includes competitive analysis with company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report aids market leaders and new entrants by providing revenue estimates for the overall and segmented markets, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape to position their businesses and develop go-to-market strategies. It offers insights into market trends and data on key drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into:

Key drivers (rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased surgical procedures), restraints (high costs, regulatory challenges), opportunities (growth in emerging markets), and challenges (sustainability, waste management)

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Details on product launches and trends in the global SUSI market

Market Development: Analysis of profitable markets by product type, application, care setting, and region

Market Diversification: Information on new products and services, expanding markets, advancements, and investments

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth plans, offerings, and capacities of key competitors



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 5.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Increased Focus on Safety and Infection Control Technological Advancements

Challenges High Cost Associated with Single-Use Instruments Regulatory and Quality Control Challenges

Opportunities Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Industry Trends Integration of Advanced Materials and Sustainability Initiatives



Case Studies

Case Study 1: Adoption of Single-Use Surgical Instruments in Ophthalmic Surgeries

Case Study 2: SSI Reduction in Orthopedic Surgery Through the Use of Single-Use Implants

Case Study 3: Reduced SSI Rates in Cesarean Sections Using Single-Use Instruments in Low-Resource Settings

Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.)

Medtronic

BD

B. Braun

Smith+Nephew

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Stryker

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Steris

Paul Hartmann

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC

Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.

Srr Surgical Co.

Tata Surgical

Dtr Medical Ltd.

Fuhrmann GmbH

Heinz Herenz

Swann-Morton Limited

Purple Surgical

Surgaid Medical (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Tonglu Shikonghou Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Taktvoll

Tianjin Zhichao Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Sconor Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wwh8m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment