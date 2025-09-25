Global and China Electronic Rearview Mirror Industry Report 2025: Commercial Vehicle CMS Gains Traction Faster, with Some Manufacturers' Cumulative Installation Volume Exceeding 10,000 Units

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Electronic Rearview Mirror Industry Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on the installation location, electronic rearview mirrors can be divided into electronic interior rearview mirrors (i.e., streaming media rearview mirrors) and electronic exterior rearview mirrors (Camera Mirror System, hereinafter referred to as CMS).

Streaming Media Rearview Mirrors Witness Rapid Growth, with Yuanfeng Technology Leading in Sales for Eight Consecutive Years

According to statistics from the database, in the whole year of 2024, the installations of streaming media rearview mirrors in China's passenger car pre-installation market reached 647,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 11.5%. From January to May 2025, the installations of streaming media rearview mirrors reached 383,000 units, with a year-on-year growth of 86.2%. In terms of installation rate, from January to May 2025, that of streaming media rearview mirrors also increased, rising from 2.8% in the whole year of 2024 to 4.5%.

In terms of equipped models, from January to May 2025, there were a total of 114 passenger car models in China that were equipped with streaming media rearview mirrors and had sales volume. Among them, many models of multiple brands began to be equipped with streaming media rearview mirrors as standard. For example, the streaming media rearview mirror products of many popular models such as Xpeng P7+ / X9 are all provided by Yuanfeng Technology.

In terms of supplier share, Yuanfeng Technology has accounted for more than 55% of the market share for eight consecutive years. From January to May 2025, the market share of Yuanfeng Technology's streaming media rearview mirrors reached 59.0%, and it is expected to exceed 70% for the whole year of 2025. At present, Yuanfeng Technology's supporting customers include more than 15 domestic and foreign brands such as several leading emerging OEMs (including Xpeng), SAIC-GM, Great Wall Motor, GAC Trumpchi, and Mercedes-Benz, and it has cooperated in the mass production of more than 60 vehicle models.

At present, Yuanfeng Technology's streaming media rearview mirror has developed to the fifth generation. This product adopts an extremely narrow-bezel design, which balances ultra-high display screen brightness and extremely low system latency. Moreover, the fifth-generation product applies an AI image optimization algorithm to achieve effects such as super-sensitive noise reduction, night vision enhancement, rain and fog penetration, and super-resolution. It breaks through the image quality limit of traditional ISP image processing and realizes continuous optimization through continuous iterative learning.

Passenger Car CMS Transforms from Product Access to Product Upgrade

In terms of installations, CMS is still in a stage of slow growth. In 2024, there were only 5 passenger car models that were pre-installed with CMS and had sales volume. From January to May 2025, this number increased to 10. From July 2023, when CMS was approved for installation on vehicles, to May 2025, the cumulative assembly volume of CMS for passenger cars has not yet exceeded 10,000 units.

CMS has now completed the process from scratch, and will gradually move towards the path of product iteration and upgrade in the future. From the perspective of the composition of CMS products, the future product upgrade may start from three aspects:

Camera: Advancing from 2MP to 5MP, or Even 8MP

As the `eyes` of the CMS system, the most fundamental requirement of the system is to see clearly and see far. The pixel of CMS cameras is upgrading from the early 1.2 - 2MP to 5MP or even 8MP.

According to the information disclosed by OFILM, it is currently developing 8MP CMS camera. Previously, OFILM launched a 2MP CMS camera with a heating function.

Another key technical indicator of the camera is HDR. To cope with extreme light change scenarios such as tunnel entrances and exits and strong night light, HDR has advanced from 120dB to 140dB. This ensures that images of the CMS system will not be overexposed or underexposed under any lighting conditions.

Display Screen: Developing from LCD to OLED and Mini LED

The display screen serves as the observation window for users. Users' demand for high-quality displays may drive the development of CMS display screens from LCD to OLED and Mini LED. At present, LCD is still used in some vehicle models due to its cost advantage. However, OLED has become the first choice for mid-to high-end CMS solutions because of its high contrast, wide viewing angle, and fast response time. In addition, Mini LED is also a cost-effective option. Its higher brightness and more precise local dimming capability can better suppress night glare and provide a display effect close to that of OLED.

System Upgrade

Regulations and user experience requirements have jointly promoted the improvement of system-level performance indicators. For example, regulations require that the imaging time be less than 55ms, the system latency be less than 200ms, and the minimum system frame rate be at least 30Hz (at least 15Hz under low-light conditions). All these indicator requirements are to ensure the fluency and real-time performance of the picture and avoid misjudgment by drivers due to latency or stuttering. At present, the system latency of CMS products of most manufacturers has basically been controlled within 60ms, and some manufacturers have even achieved 40ms. In addition, the system must have a complete fault detection and alarm mechanism to deal with extreme failure scenarios such as `black screen` and `picture freezing` and ensure functional safety.

Yuanfeng Technology's CMS has a pixel of more than 3MP. The product provides three types of display screens for selection, namely LCD, Mini LED, and OLED. Moreover, the display screen supports touch adjustment of angle, brightness, color temperature, and other parameters. The system is equipped with functional safety guarantees such as LED flicker suppression, picture delay detection, and picture freezing detection to ensure driving safety.

Commercial Vehicle CMS Gains Traction Faster, with Some Manufacturers' Cumulative Installation Volume Exceeding 10,000 Units

Compared with passenger cars, the advantage effect of CMS in commercial vehicles is more obvious. Taking the MirrorCam applied in Mercedes-Benz trucks as an example, according to the actual test of Mercedes-Benz trucks, heavy trucks equipped with electronic rearview mirrors can reduce fuel consumption by 1.3% compared with models with traditional rearview mirrors. Assuming that a Mercedes-Benz truck has a fuel consumption of 28 liters per 100 kilometers, with a fuel price of 7 yuan per liter and an annual driving distance of 200,000 kilometers, the use of electronic rearview mirrors can save 5,096 yuan in fuel costs per year. As leading foreign CMS manufacturers, Stoneridge and MEKRA Lang have both disclosed that their CMS products can reduce fuel consumption by about 2%.

Chapter 5 Development Trends of Electronic Rearview Mirrors

How to Optimize the Issue of Insufficient Sense of Distance in CMS

