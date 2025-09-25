Private 5G Market - Global Forecast to 2030 | Germany Emerges as European Leader in Private 5G Deployment

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G Market by Offering (RAN, Base Station, Antenna, Core Network, Edge Server, Gateway, Delivery Network, Network Management, Managed Services), Spectrum Allocation (Licensed, Shared), Frequency Band (Low, Mid, mmWave) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The private 5G market is poised for explosive growth, valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 17.55 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period.

Industries are rapidly adopting private 5G for its highly reliable, low-latency, and secure connectivity, customized to enterprise needs. It supports Industry 4.0 transformations in manufacturing, enhances remote surgery and real-time imaging in healthcare, and streamlines operations in logistics with asset tracking and fleet management. Retail, along with energy and utility sectors, also benefit from private 5G for improved strategies and predictive maintenance.

Private 5G services segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The private 5G services segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR, propelled by demands for network services that amplify control, security, and performance. Key services like network design, infrastructure integration, spectrum management, and lifecycle management are critical for effective private 5G network implementation.

Private 5G is gaining traction across manufacturing, logistics, and energy industries, which require ultra-low latency and reliable connectivity for automation and real-time applications. These services facilitate end-to-end deployment from planning to optimization, fueled by Industry 4.0, IoT, edge computing, and increasing private spectrum availability globally.

Manufacturing vertical to account for largest share of private 5G market during the forecast period

The manufacturing sector is expected to dominate the private 5G market share, driven by smart manufacturing and industrial automation. Private 5G enhances real-time communication, machine connectivity, and data-based decision-making.

With capabilities like high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, private 5G supports robotics, digital twins, and autonomous systems. As companies adopt Industry 4.0, integrating IoT and AI analytics, private 5G provides comprehensive control over network performance and security, vital in high-density industrial environments.

Germany to dominate private 5G market in Europe

Germany is set to lead the European private 5G market due to its robust industrial base and regulatory flexibility. The automotive sector, transitioning towards electric vehicles, will leverage private 5G for smart manufacturing, real-time communication, and enhanced automation, solidifying Germany as a key adoption hub.

Leading industry players include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oracle (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), among others. The study encompasses an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, detailing their company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the private 5G market by offering (hardware, software, and services), network type, cloud deployment models, organization size, spectrum allocation, frequency band, verticals, and region. It covers the major influencing factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, to provide insights into market growth. Additionally, the report includes a competitive analysis of key industry players with insights into their strategies, products, and market developments.

Reasons to buy this report

This report provides market leaders and new entrants with the closest approximations of private 5G market revenue, subsegment details, and competitive landscape insights to strategically position their businesses. The report analyzes key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, alongside upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches essential for market development.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges specific to private 5G network deployment and adoption.

Product Development/Innovation: Updates on upcoming technologies and service launches.

Market Development: Analysis of lucrative market opportunities across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Information on untapped geographies and emerging trends.

Competitive Assessment: Examination of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings of leading industry players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics Drivers

Rising Demand for Industrial Automation and Shift Toward Smart Manufacturing

Increasing Demand for Industrial Internet of Things

Surging Demand for Security and Privacy in Enterprise Networks

Challenges

High Initial Capital Investment

Integration with Existing Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Private 5G in Healthcare

Integration of Edge Computing in Private 5G

Case Studies

Industry Trends

Company Profiles

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Samsung

Nec Corporation

Oracle

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Celona Inc.

Mavenir

Parallel Wireless

Ntt Data Group Corporation

AT&T

Commscope

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Logicalis Group

Boldyn Networks

Pente Networks

Neutral Wireless

Firecell

Neutroon Technologies S.L.

Kyndryl Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu8899

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment