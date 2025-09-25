Global and China Tactile Sensor Market Research Report 2025 Featuring 13 Chinese and 9 International Tactile Sensor Suppliers

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactile Sensor Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The `Tactile Sensor Research Report, 2025` conducts research, analysis and summary on the basic concepts, technical principles, advantages and disadvantages of different technical routes, technical development trends, applications of tactile sensors (including robotic dexterous hands, electronic skin, automobiles, industrial automation, smart homes, etc.), domestic suppliers and their products, and foreign suppliers and their products.

Tactile sensors are devices that can perceive and measure tactile information such as surface normal force (pressure), tangential force, temperature, hardness, and texture. According to the sensing principle, they can be divided into piezoresistive sensors, capacitive sensors, piezoelectric sensors, visual-tactile sensors, magnetoelectric (Hall) sensors, and photoelectric sensors.

Various Technical Routes of Tactile Sensors Flourish

The six types of tactile sensors based on different principles - piezoresistive, capacitive, piezoelectric, visual-tactile, magnetoelectric (Hall), and photoelectric - each have their own advantages, attracting many scholars and enterprises to conduct research. At present, various technical routes of tactile sensors are flourishing and have not converged.

Among them, the principle of the piezoresistive tactile sensor is that the force changes the resistance value of the conductive material, and the change in external pressure or contact state is reflected by detecting the change in resistance. Due to the low manufacturing cost of piezoresistive sensors, they are currently the most widely used. Typical suppliers include Hanwei Electronics - Leanstar, Moxian Technology, PhlexSense, and Fulai New Materials.

Capacitive tactile sensors obtain force information based on capacitance changes caused by external stimuli. Capacitive tactile sensors have higher spatial resolution and sensitivity than resistive tactile sensors, are easy to integrate in arrays, and can measure three-dimensional forces. In addition, capacitive tactile sensors are the only tactile sensors that can measure proximity perception, with many researchers at home and abroad. Representative suppliers include Hanwei Electronics - Leanstar, Tashan Technology, Sycsense, New Degree Technology, TacSense Technology, PPS, and Baumer.

Principle of piezoelectric tactile sensors: The force applied to the device deforms the piezoelectric material, causing charge polarization inside the material and opposite charges on the surface of the material. This effect can be used to detect external stimuli (such as pressure, vibration, etc.). Piezoelectric tactile sensors have a wide range and high signal linearity, but the acquisition circuit is slightly complex. At present, foreign suppliers are dominant, such as Tekscan, JDI, and Novasentis.

Vision-based tactile sensors can be analogous to miniature `contact imaging systems` and achieve high spatial resolution and a wide dynamic response range using optical principles. For example, the GelSight vision-based tactile sensor is based on the principle of photometric stereo. It identifies the morphological changes caused by the compression of the soft elastomer on the textured surface, amplifies the micro deformation and converts it into a clear image, that is, it infers the force change by photographing the deformation of the image. Domestic suppliers include Tashan Technology, Daimon Robotics, ViTai Robotics, etc.

Magnetoelectric (Hall-effect) tactile sensors utilize the Hall effect to convert input force into induced electromotive force for output. They have a fast response speed, reaching the millisecond level. The principle of photoelectric tactile sensors is that external pressure changes the optical properties of the medium, the light propagation path, and the intensity of transmitted light, converting changes in optical signals into electrical signals to realize the perception of tactile information such as pressure. Photoelectric tactile sensors can achieve multimodal perception, including the detection of various tactile features such as pressure, hardness, vibration, and sliding.

Integration of multi-perception technology routes to meet multi-dimensional needs

In practical applications, tactile sensors need to meet the needs of multi-dimensional information perception such as pressure, temperature, humidity, and material identification. For example, when a robot grabs an object, it needs to use `force-temperature-texture` multimodal perception to identify whether the object is slipping (force change), whether it is at a high temperature (temperature), and whether it is fragile (hardness); the skin of medical rehabilitation prosthetics needs to simultaneously perceive pressure (to avoid pressure ulcers), temperature (to prevent scalds), humidity (to monitor skin conditions), etc.

However, a single technical route (such as resistive, capacitive) is difficult to cover all needs, so it is necessary to achieve the effect of `1 + 1 > 2` through integration. The integration of multi-sensing technology routes is the core means to realize multimodal perception of tactile sensors. By integrating technologies with different principles, materials or structures, the sensor can simultaneously perceive multiple physical quantities such as force, temperature, humidity, texture, and hardness.

Tashan Technology's TS-V visual-tactile fusion technology platform integrates binocular vision-based tactile and capacitive tactile perception, achieving a three-dimensional force measurement accuracy of 0.01N, a resolution of 1mm, and can identify more than 30 different materials. It also has proximity perception, with an air perception distance of 2cm.

Tactile sensors enable robots to have human-like perception

Tactile sensors can bring human-like perception capabilities to robots, simulating the skin's perception of external stimuli such as pressure, friction, and strain. They can also perceive physical properties of target objects such as hardness, texture, temperature, and humidity, and convert these physical signals into electrical signals, ultimately achieving precise interaction with the external environment.

The installation positions of tactile sensors in robots are around the `core area of physical interaction`, and their core role is to ensure safety and improve operation accuracy. Currently, tactile sensors in the robotics field are mainly applied to the end of robotic hands and the fingertips of dexterous hands, and some have extended to the finger pads and palms. In the future, they will be applied to robotic arms/arms, lower limbs, trunks and cover the whole body.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic Concepts and Technologies of Tactile Sensors

Definition of Tactile Sensors

Industrial Chain of Tactile Sensors

Technical Principles of Tactile Sensors

Overview of Tactile Sensors with Different Principles

Principles, Advantages and Disadvantages of Piezoresistive Tactile Sensors

Core of Piezoresistive Tactile Sensors: Active Layer and Materials

Principles, Advantages and Disadvantages of Capacitive Tactile Sensors

Structure and Principle of Capacitive Three-Dimensional Force Tactile Sensors

Principles, Advantages and Disadvantages of Piezoelectric Tactile Sensors

Principles, Advantages and Disadvantages of Visual-Tactile Sensors

Application Cases of Visual-Tactile Sensors

Principles, Advantages and Disadvantages of Magnetoelectric (Hall) Tactile Sensors

Multimodal Integrated Magnetic Tactile Sensors to Reduce the Impact of Magnetic Fields on Measurement Results

Principles, Advantages and Disadvantages of Photoelectric Tactile Sensors

Comparison of Sensing Functions and Performances of Tactile Sensors with Different Principles

Technical Trends and Barriers of Tactile Sensors

Integration of Multiple Technical Routes Enables Multimodal Perception of Tactile Sensors

Flexibility of Tactile Sensors is an Important Development Direction

Technical Barriers of Tactile Sensors

Market Entry Barriers of Tactile Sensors

Market Size and Competitive Pattern of Tactile Sensors

2 Applications of Tactile Sensors

Application of Tactile Sensors in the Field of Robotics

Overview of the Application of Tactile Sensors in the Field of Robotics

Application Scenarios of Tactile Sensors in the Field of Robotics

Application Scenarios of Tactile Sensors with Different Principles in the Field of Robotics

Application of Tactile Sensors in Robotic Dexterous Hands

Summary of Tactile Sensor Products for Dexterous Hands

Dexterous Hand Products Equipped with Tactile Sensors

Application of Tactile Sensors in Electronic Skin

Application Overview of Tactile Sensors in Electronic Skin

Tactile Sensors Undertake Tasks of Perceiving Human Mechanical Stimuli in Electronic Skin

Tactile Sensors in the "Dermis Layer" of Electronic Skin

Summary of Electronic Skin Tactile Sensor Products

Electronic Skins Equipped with Tactile Sensors

Application of Tactile Sensors in the Automotive Field

Application Examples of Tactile Sensors in the Automotive Field

Application of Tactile Sensors in Industrial Automation

Application of Tactile Sensors in Smart Home

3 Domestic Tactile Sensor Suppliers

Overview of Domestic Tactile Sensor Suppliers

Products of Domestic Tactile Sensor Suppliers

Hanwei Electronics - Leanstar

Profile

Flexible Tactile Sensor Product: Flexible Micro-Pressure Sensor

Flexible Tactile Sensor Product: Thin-Film Pressure Sensor

Flexible Tactile Sensor Product: Flexible Pressure Sensor

Flexible Tactile Sensor Product: Flexible Piezoelectric Sensor

Flexible Tactile Sensor Product: Flexible Capacitive Sensor

Flexible Tactile Sensor Product: Flexible Thermosensitive Sensor

Flexible Tactile Sensor Product: Flexible Thin-Film Bending Sensor

Flexible Tactile Perception Solution: Robotics

Flexible Tactile Perception Solution: IoT

Flexible Tactile Perception Solution: Medical and Health

Tashan Technology

Sycsense

PaXini Technology

Moxian Technology

Daimon Robotics

PhlexSense

Fulai New Material

New Degree Technology

TacSense Technology

Xense Robotics

ViTai Robotics

Yuansheng Technology

4 Foreign Tactile Sensor Suppliers

Overview of Foreign Tactile Sensor Suppliers

Products of Foreign Tactile Sensor Suppliers

Tekscan

Profile

Overview of Sensor Products

Tactile Sensor Products

Typical Application Cases of Sensor Products in Robotics and Automotive Fields

XELA

JDI

Novasentis

Brighter Signals

PPS (Pressure Profile Systems)

Baumer

GelSight

SynTouch

