Four Times at Vitafoods: Noromega Strengthens Its Global Footprint

BANGKOK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 2024 to 2025, the Norweigan leading supplement brand Noromega took part in four consecutive editions of the international leading nutraceutical event, Vitafoods, showcasing its products on international stages in Switzerland, Spain, and Thailand, steadily strengthening its global presence and strategic growth.

Noromega’s international journey is clear and purposeful. The brand debuted at Vitafoods Europe in Geneva in May 2024, followed by a strong entry into Southeast Asia at Vitafoods Asia 2024 in Thailand. In May 2025, Noromega expanded its European reach at Vitafoods Europe in Spain, and in September 2025, it made a high-profile return to Vitafoods Asia 2025, invited by the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC).





As a key TNCC-recommended exhibitor, Noromega stood out at Vitafoods Asia 2025 in Thailand, showcasing its full product range. Astrid Emilie Helle, Norwegian Ambassador to Thailand, and TNCC President Mr. Axel Blom attended the booth alongside CEO Derek to co-host the Release Ceremony of Noromega Global Market Strategy, underscoring strong recognition from the Norwegian authorities for the brand’s global strategic footprint.

The booth drew significant attention from official representatives, including Dr. Chutima Eamchotchawali, Chairman of Program Management Unit for Competitiveness and the National Innovation Agency (NIA), who praised the brand’s expertise and professional influence in the dietary supplement sector. In addition, Miss WELLNESS also engaged with the brand on-site, further enhancing Noromega’s reputation and influence among health-conscious consumers.

Moreover, in-depth discussions with multiple international distributors were conducted during the exhibition, resulting in several on-site cooperation intentions and laying a solid foundation for its continued global market growth.





In terms of products, Noromega’s entire portfolio has earned international recognition for its pure ingredients and scientific formulations. Its flagship product, Superior-A Astaxanthin, was named a finalist at the 2025 NutraIngredients-Asia Awards, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in ingredient innovation and product efficacy.





Through its deep engagement in four consecutive editions of Vitafoods, Noromega has not only showcased its product portfolio, but has also built strategic partnerships with numerous global distributors, continuously expanding its international market presence.

Moving forward, Noromega will continue to uphold its commitment to pure and healthy products, promoting the Nordic healthy living concepts to the world.





Company: Vitalis Pharma AS

Contact Person: Vegard

Email: info@nor-omega.no

Website: www.nor-omega.no

Telephone: +47 96872379

City: Oslo, Norway

