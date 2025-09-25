Omar Harfouch's Concerto for Peace Officially Enters Vatican Archives, to Premiere at Miss Universe

VATICAN CITY, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franco-Lebanese composer Omar Harfouch has achieved a rare milestone in music and cultural history. His Concerto for Peace has been formally accepted into the Apostolic Library of the Vatican, where the original manuscript will be preserved for eternity. This distinction, reserved for only a handful of composers, underscores Harfouch’s enduring commitment to advancing peace and humanism through music.





The presentation followed a Mass at the Church of Santa Maria Regina della Famiglia and took place in the historic Leonie Hall, inaugurated in 1892 during the pontificate of Pope Leo XIII. In the presence of Prefect Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church, and Monsignor Angelo Vincenzo Zani, Harfouch handed over the manuscript in a ceremony marked by solemnity and intimacy. His wife, Yulia, and daughter, Gustavia, were present among the select group of guests.

Already recognised by Pope Francis as a “Pilgrim of Peace”, Harfouch deepened his message by entrusting the first page of the concerto to French painter Monsieur Jamin, often referred to as the “French Basquiat.” The collaboration transformed the score into a unique work of art, symbolically uniting music and visual expression in service of peace.

Looking ahead, Harfouch’s influence will extend to the global stage. Raul Rocha, President of the Miss Universe Organisation, together with Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig, has invited him to perform the Concerto for Peace at the Miss Universe finals in Bangkok this November. The event, broadcast worldwide to an audience of over one billion viewers, will provide an unparalleled platform for his message.

This dual recognition — preservation in the Vatican’s archives and performance before a global audience — reflects both the heritage value and contemporary relevance of Harfouch’s work.

“One anchors my music in history, the other brings its message of peace to millions of people today,” Harfouch said. “These are not contrasts but complements.”

With its place secured in the Vatican archives and an upcoming performance on one of the world’s most-watched stages, Omar Harfouch’s Concerto for Peace stands as both an eternal cultural artefact and a living call for unity — proof that the language of art transcends all boundaries.

