Transaction in Own Shares

Replacement Announcement

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 24th September 2025.

Number of Shares: 229,000 (two hundred and twenty-nine thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.14% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Highest price paid per ICG Unit: €5.7700
Lowest price paid per ICG Unit: €5.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per ICG Unit: €5.7520

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin
25th September 2025

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO           Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444               Email: press@q4pr.ie


