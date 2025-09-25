Replacement Announcement

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 24th September 2025.

Number of Shares: 229,000 (two hundred and twenty-nine thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.14% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Highest price paid per ICG Unit: €5.7700 Lowest price paid per ICG Unit: €5.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per ICG Unit: €5.7520

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

25th September 2025

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie