Replacement Announcement
Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 24th September 2025.
Number of Shares: 229,000 (two hundred and twenty-nine thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.14% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.
|Highest price paid per ICG Unit:
|€5.7700
|Lowest price paid per ICG Unit:
|€5.7000
|Volume weighted average price paid per ICG Unit:
|€5.7520
These shares will be cancelled.
Dublin
25th September 2025
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie