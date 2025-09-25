China's Gaming Landscape: Detailed Reports Highlight PC, Mobile, and Console Segments

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Games Market Report Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, which includes a survey of 1,058 gamers, provides key insights on player demographics, behavior and engagement.

The researchers produce individual reports for each market on an annual basis that help clients understand developments and opportunities in the region. The reports form the second part of the 2025 China Games Market Reports.

The 2025 China Games Market Reports are delivered in a set of 3 reports. You will receive one Market Model report, one Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, and one Market Model Update.

Each report includes sections on PC, mobile and console segments.

Key Topics Covered:

About the Report

Executive Summary

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Gamer Insights

Mobile Gamer Insights

PC Gamer Insights

Console Gamer Insights

Esports & Livestreaming

Technology in Gaming

Localization in Gaming

Financial & Regulations

Appendix (Methodology, Genre List and Glossary)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvmepl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.