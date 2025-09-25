China's Gaming Landscape: Detailed Reports Highlight PC, Mobile, and Console Segments

The report highlights opportunities in the China gaming market across PC, mobile, and console segments, focusing on player demographics and engagement insights. Key opportunities lie in understanding regional developments for strategic positioning in the evolving gaming industry landscape.

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Games Market Report Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, which includes a survey of 1,058 gamers, provides key insights on player demographics, behavior and engagement.

The researchers produce individual reports for each market on an annual basis that help clients understand developments and opportunities in the region. The reports form the second part of the 2025 China Games Market Reports.

The 2025 China Games Market Reports are delivered in a set of 3 reports. You will receive one Market Model report, one Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, and one Market Model Update.

Each report includes sections on PC, mobile and console segments.

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Report
  • Executive Summary
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Inhibitors
  • Gamer Insights
  • Mobile Gamer Insights
  • PC Gamer Insights
  • Console Gamer Insights
  • Esports & Livestreaming
  • Technology in Gaming
  • Localization in Gaming
  • Financial & Regulations
  • Appendix (Methodology, Genre List and Glossary)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvmepl

