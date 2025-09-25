China and Global Intelligent Cockpit Patent Analysis Report 2025: Integration with AI and Autonomous Driving Shaping Future Cockpits

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Cockpit Patent Analysis Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Patent Trend: Three Major Directions of Intelligent Cockpits in 2025
This report explores the development trends of cutting-edge intelligent cockpits from the perspective of patents. The research scope covers 8 categories of products, i.e., new cockpit display, cockpit interaction, in-cabin monitoring, infotainment, digital key, smart seat, smart speaker, and panoramic sunroof.
This report obtains a relatively effective patent dataset for intelligent cockpits by way of keyword search, data cleaning, and duplicate checking in different segments, and conducts cross-over analysis to obtain the characteristics of patents in the intelligent cockpit field in current stage, involving number of patents, patent distribution, hot patent technology maps, ranking of OEMs and suppliers by number of patents, tracking of featured patents, and development trends of each segment.
About 5,000 Intelligent Cockpit Patents Are Published in China Every Year
As of May 31, 2025, the intelligent cockpit patents in China have numbered 53,673 in total, including 44,267 patents being since 2015. Since 2021, around new 5,000 patents have been published each year.
In terms of patent types, intelligent cockpit patents are concentrated in two categories: cockpit interaction and infotainment. In addition, smart seat, digital key, and cockpit display are also key research areas for supply chain companies.
Characteristics of Cockpit Patent Ranking
In terms of applicant types, suppliers are the largest holders of intelligent cockpit patents, accounting for as high as 57.1% of the total number of patents; OEMs rank second, making up 17.0%; universities/research institutions take a 13.0% share.
Among Suppliers, Those with A Relatively Large Number of Patents Include Baidu, PATEO, Huizhou Boyue Auto Parts Manufacturing, Desay SV, Apollo, and Coagent.
The patent layout of suppliers shows the following characteristics:
- Comprehensive cockpit suppliers such as Baidu and PATEO specialize in infotainment and cockpit interaction businesses, generally with over 50 infotainment patents, and over 20 cockpit interaction patents.
- FUTURUS and Jingwei Hirain among others focus on layout of cockpit display.
- Huawei, Shenzhen Yinwang Intelligent Technology and more place emphasis on layout of intelligent interiors such as smart seats.
Among OEMs, Those with A Relatively Large Number of Patents Include Geely, Chery, Changan, Dongfeng, and BAIC.
The patent layout of OEMs shows the following characteristics:
- Infotainment and cockpit interaction, as the foundation of intelligent cockpits, have become the R&D focus of various OEMs.
- FAW, Changan, and Dongfeng have applied for more patents in cockpit displays. They use technologies such as AR HUD, 3D display, and holographic images to create immersive cockpit experiences.
- Geely, Chery, FAW, Dongfeng, etc. have invested more in R&D of smart seats to improve ride comfort, generally with over 50 patents.
- As a convenient function, digital keys have been competitively laid out by multiple OEMs such as Changan, Chery, Geely, and BESTUNE.
Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Patents
Intelligent cockpit acts as the core carrier for users to perceive vehicles. In its future development, more attention will be paid to technology integration, user experience, and ecosystem construction.
Technology Integration: Intelligent cockpits are deeply integrated with technologies such as autonomous driving, the Internet of Vehicles, and AI, gradually breaking down the computing power barriers (e.g., cockpit-driving integration), time-space barriers (e.g., the Internet of Vehicles, satellite communication, V2X), and function barriers (e.g., scenario linkage), realizing functional collaboration, and enabling full-scenario coverage of cockpit services.
Enhanced User Experience: User experience gets improved by personalized and customized services and scenario-based applications. For example, accurate user identification is achieved through multi-modal perception, and the cockpit environment is adjusted according to the user's status and emotion. Based on user profile and historical data, proactive content and service recommendations are provided to achieve a personalized and customized experience. For the functional requirements in different scenarios such as rest mode, sightseeing mode, office mode, and child-care mode, multiple functions are linked to achieve convenient operation and an immersive user experience.
Integration of Intelligent Cockpit and Intelligent Driving
The development of AI has achieved fruitful results in both intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. However, the current isolated design cannot integrate different sensors, and there is still a long way to go for cross-domain integration. In current stage, the integration of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving mainly stays at the simple domain information interaction level, where intelligent driving scenarios need to be displayed through the cockpit, or driving and riding instructions are transmitted through the cockpit. Baidu and Changan among others have taken important steps towards the integration of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving based on business needs.
Integration of Intelligent Cockpit and AI Technology
Intelligent cockpit is evolving from `function stacking` to `cognitive hub`. The deep integration with AI technology is reconstructing the human-vehicle interaction model. With the application of AI foundation models, the intelligent, proactive, and emotional experience of cockpit interaction is further enhanced. Intelligent cockpits tend to offer simpler functions and easier operation with the support of AI foundation models.
Scenario-based Application Trends of Intelligent Cockpit
Scenario-based application is one of the core development directions of intelligent cockpits. Its essence is to transform the vehicle into a `third living space` that can actively perceive, understand, and respond to user needs through the collaboration of software and hardware.
The scenario-based functions of intelligent cockpits mainly involve three aspects: Firstly, scenario definition: by combining users' functional requirements with real-time scenarios, provide active control of the hardware system; secondly, dynamic scenario switching: support users to customize trigger conditions (e.g., temperature and time) and automatically link hardware modules like air conditioner and seat; thirdly, emotional interaction: through fuzzy intention recognition (e.g., `It's stuffy in the car`) and edge learning, realize natural interaction in specific scenarios.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview of Intelligent Cockpit Patent Characteristics
- Intelligent Cockpit Overview
- Research Scope of Intelligent Cockpit Patents
- Number of Intelligent Cockpit Patents
- Intelligent Cockpit Patent Ranking - Ranking by Total Number of Patents
- Ranking by Number of Patents, 2024
- Ranking by Number of Patents, 2025
- Distribution of Intelligent Cockpit Patents of OEMs
- Distribution of Intelligent Cockpit Patents of Suppliers
- Summary of Future Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit
- Integration Trend of Intelligent Cockpit and AD/ADAS
- Integration of Intelligent Cockpit and Internet of Vehicles Technology
- User Experience-Oriented Intelligent Cockpit Patents
- Integration of Intelligent Cockpit and AI Technology
2 New Cockpit Display Patents
- Definition of New Cockpit Displays
- Number of New Cockpit Display Patents
- Ranking of New Cockpit Display Patents
- Composition of New Display Technology
- Hot New Display Technologies
- Number of AR HUD Patents
- Ranking of AR HUD Patents
- Number of Transparent Display Patents
- Ranking of Transparent Display Patents
- Number of Holographic Projection Patents
- Ranking of Holographic Projection Patents
- Number of Rear Entertainment Screen & Roof Screen Patents
- Ranking of Rear Entertainment Screen & Roof Screen Patents
- Comparison of New Cockpit Display Patents between OEMs
- Characteristics of OEMs' Layout of New Cockpit Display Patents
- Features and Trends of New Displays of OEMs
- Comparison of New Cockpit Display Patents between Suppliers
- Features and Trends of New Displays of Suppliers
- Characteristics of Suppliers' Layout of New Cockpit Display Patents
- Intelligent Display Technology Trends
3 Cockpit Interaction Patents
- Definition of Cockpit Interaction
- Number of Cockpit Interaction Patents
- Ranking of Cockpit Interaction Patents
- Composition of Cockpit Interaction Technology
- Hot Cockpit Interaction Technologies
- Number of Multimodal Interaction Patents
- Ranking of Multimodal Interaction Patents
- Types of Multimodal Interaction Patents
- Number of Voice Interaction Patents
- Ranking of Voice Interaction Patents
- Number of Face Recognition Patents
- Ranking of Face Recognition Patents
- Number of Fingerprint Recognition Patents
- Ranking of Fingerprint Recognition Patents
- Number of Gesture Interaction Patents
- Ranking of Gesture Interaction Patents
- Number of Action Recognition Patents
- Ranking of Action Recognition Patents
- Number of Iris Recognition Patents
- Ranking of Iris Recognition Patents
- Number of Bioelectromyography Patents
- Ranking of Bioelectromyography Patents
- Number of Vein Recognition Patents
- Ranking of Vein Recognition Patents
- Number of Palmprint Recognition Patents
- Ranking of Palmprint Recognition Patents
- Number of Emotion Recognition Patents
- Ranking of Emotion Recognition Patents
- Comparison of Cockpit Interaction Patents between OEMs
- Characteristics of Cockpit Interaction Patents of OEMs
- Comparison of Cockpit Interaction Patents between Suppliers
- Characteristics of Cockpit Interaction Patents of Suppliers
- Practical Applications of Intelligent Cockpit Multimodal Interaction
- Cockpit Interaction Trend
4 Infotainment Patents
- Definition of Infotainment
- Number of Infotainment Patents
- Ranking of Infotainment Patents
- Composition of Infotainment Technology
- Hot Infotainment Technologies
- Number of Navigation Map Patents
- Ranking of Navigation Map Patents
- Number of In-Car Music Patents
- Ranking of In-Car Music Patents
- Number of In-Car Audio-Visual Patents
- Ranking of In-Car Audio-Visual Patents
- Number of In-Car Gaming Patents
- Ranking of In-Car Gaming Patents
- Number of Cabin Information Patents
- Ranking of Cabin Information Patents
- Comparison of Infotainment Patents between OEMs
- Comparison of Infotainment Patents between Suppliers
- OEMs' Infotainment Layout Characteristics
- Summary of Navigation Map Patent Characteristics
- Summary of In-Car Music Patent Characteristics
- Summary of In-Car Audio-Visual Patent Characteristics
- Summary of Cabin Information Patent Characteristics
- Summary of In-Car Gaming Patent Characteristics
- Infotainment Development Trends
- Summary and Outlook
5 In-Cabin Monitoring Patents
- Introduction to In-Cabin Monitoring System
- Number of In-Cabin Monitoring Patents
- Ranking of In-Cabin Monitoring Patents
- Composition of In-Cabin Monitoring Technology
- Hot In-Cabin Monitoring Technologies
- Trends of In-Cabin Monitoring System
6 Other Cockpit Function Patents
- Digital Key Patents
- Introduction to Digital Key
- Development History of Digital Key
- Digital Key Technology Route
- Hot Digital Key Technologies
- Smart Seat Patents
- Hot Smart Seat Technologies
- Hot Smart Speaker Technologies
- Hot Panoramic Sunroof Technologies
- In-Car Health Technologies
7 OEMs' Intelligent Cockpit Patent Layout
- Geely
- Chery
- Changan
- BAIC Group
- Dongfeng Group
- FAW
- Great Wall Motor
- BYD
- FAW Bestune
- Seres
- Other Patents
- Representative Patents of Other OEMs
- Great Wall Motor's Representative Patent
- GAC Group's Representative Patent
- NIO's Representative Patent
- XPeng's Representative Patent
- Xiaomi Auto's Representative Patent
- Li Auto's Representative Patent
- Zeekr's Representative Patent
- Jidu Auto's Representative Patent
- Leapmotor's Representative Patent
- Skywell's Representative Patent
- Avatr's Representative Patent
- Mercedes-Benz's Representative Patent
- JAC's Representative Patent
- Hyundai's Representative Patent
- Mazda's Representative Patent
- GM's Representative Patent
8 Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Patent Layout
- Baidu
- PATEO CONNECT+
- Desay SV
- Other Patents
- FUTURUS
- Huawei
- Yinwang Intelligent Technology
- Hangsheng Electronics
- Foryou
- Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems
- Representative Patents of Other Suppliers
- Apple's Representative Patent
- Fuyao's Representative Patent
- ECARX's Representative Patent
- China Mobile's Representative Patent
- Meizu's Representative Patent
- VIVO's Representative Patent
- OPPO's Representative Patent
- Xinyi's Representative Patent
- BOE's Representative Patent
- KTC Technology's Representative Patent
- Zhenxiang Technology's Representative Patent
- Easpeed Technology's Representative Patent
- NED+AR's Representative Patent
- Goolton Technology's Representative Patent
- Koito's Representative Patent
- Yesway Information Technology's Representative Patent
- Lenovo Connect's Representative Patent
- One IOT World's Representative Patent
- Yoocar's Representative Patent
