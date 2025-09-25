China and Global Intelligent Cockpit Patent Analysis Report 2025: Integration with AI and Autonomous Driving Shaping Future Cockpits

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Cockpit Patent Analysis Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Patent Trend: Three Major Directions of Intelligent Cockpits in 2025

This report explores the development trends of cutting-edge intelligent cockpits from the perspective of patents. The research scope covers 8 categories of products, i.e., new cockpit display, cockpit interaction, in-cabin monitoring, infotainment, digital key, smart seat, smart speaker, and panoramic sunroof.

This report obtains a relatively effective patent dataset for intelligent cockpits by way of keyword search, data cleaning, and duplicate checking in different segments, and conducts cross-over analysis to obtain the characteristics of patents in the intelligent cockpit field in current stage, involving number of patents, patent distribution, hot patent technology maps, ranking of OEMs and suppliers by number of patents, tracking of featured patents, and development trends of each segment.

About 5,000 Intelligent Cockpit Patents Are Published in China Every Year

As of May 31, 2025, the intelligent cockpit patents in China have numbered 53,673 in total, including 44,267 patents being since 2015. Since 2021, around new 5,000 patents have been published each year.

In terms of patent types, intelligent cockpit patents are concentrated in two categories: cockpit interaction and infotainment. In addition, smart seat, digital key, and cockpit display are also key research areas for supply chain companies.

Characteristics of Cockpit Patent Ranking

In terms of applicant types, suppliers are the largest holders of intelligent cockpit patents, accounting for as high as 57.1% of the total number of patents; OEMs rank second, making up 17.0%; universities/research institutions take a 13.0% share.

Among Suppliers, Those with A Relatively Large Number of Patents Include Baidu, PATEO, Huizhou Boyue Auto Parts Manufacturing, Desay SV, Apollo, and Coagent.

The patent layout of suppliers shows the following characteristics:

Comprehensive cockpit suppliers such as Baidu and PATEO specialize in infotainment and cockpit interaction businesses, generally with over 50 infotainment patents, and over 20 cockpit interaction patents.

FUTURUS and Jingwei Hirain among others focus on layout of cockpit display.

Huawei, Shenzhen Yinwang Intelligent Technology and more place emphasis on layout of intelligent interiors such as smart seats.

Among OEMs, Those with A Relatively Large Number of Patents Include Geely, Chery, Changan, Dongfeng, and BAIC.

The patent layout of OEMs shows the following characteristics:

Infotainment and cockpit interaction, as the foundation of intelligent cockpits, have become the R&D focus of various OEMs.

FAW, Changan, and Dongfeng have applied for more patents in cockpit displays. They use technologies such as AR HUD, 3D display, and holographic images to create immersive cockpit experiences.

Geely, Chery, FAW, Dongfeng, etc. have invested more in R&D of smart seats to improve ride comfort, generally with over 50 patents.

As a convenient function, digital keys have been competitively laid out by multiple OEMs such as Changan, Chery, Geely, and BESTUNE.

Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Patents

Intelligent cockpit acts as the core carrier for users to perceive vehicles. In its future development, more attention will be paid to technology integration, user experience, and ecosystem construction.

Technology Integration: Intelligent cockpits are deeply integrated with technologies such as autonomous driving, the Internet of Vehicles, and AI, gradually breaking down the computing power barriers (e.g., cockpit-driving integration), time-space barriers (e.g., the Internet of Vehicles, satellite communication, V2X), and function barriers (e.g., scenario linkage), realizing functional collaboration, and enabling full-scenario coverage of cockpit services.

Enhanced User Experience: User experience gets improved by personalized and customized services and scenario-based applications. For example, accurate user identification is achieved through multi-modal perception, and the cockpit environment is adjusted according to the user's status and emotion. Based on user profile and historical data, proactive content and service recommendations are provided to achieve a personalized and customized experience. For the functional requirements in different scenarios such as rest mode, sightseeing mode, office mode, and child-care mode, multiple functions are linked to achieve convenient operation and an immersive user experience.

Integration of Intelligent Cockpit and Intelligent Driving

The development of AI has achieved fruitful results in both intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. However, the current isolated design cannot integrate different sensors, and there is still a long way to go for cross-domain integration. In current stage, the integration of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving mainly stays at the simple domain information interaction level, where intelligent driving scenarios need to be displayed through the cockpit, or driving and riding instructions are transmitted through the cockpit. Baidu and Changan among others have taken important steps towards the integration of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving based on business needs.

Integration of Intelligent Cockpit and AI Technology

Intelligent cockpit is evolving from `function stacking` to `cognitive hub`. The deep integration with AI technology is reconstructing the human-vehicle interaction model. With the application of AI foundation models, the intelligent, proactive, and emotional experience of cockpit interaction is further enhanced. Intelligent cockpits tend to offer simpler functions and easier operation with the support of AI foundation models.

Scenario-based Application Trends of Intelligent Cockpit

Scenario-based application is one of the core development directions of intelligent cockpits. Its essence is to transform the vehicle into a `third living space` that can actively perceive, understand, and respond to user needs through the collaboration of software and hardware.

The scenario-based functions of intelligent cockpits mainly involve three aspects: Firstly, scenario definition: by combining users' functional requirements with real-time scenarios, provide active control of the hardware system; secondly, dynamic scenario switching: support users to customize trigger conditions (e.g., temperature and time) and automatically link hardware modules like air conditioner and seat; thirdly, emotional interaction: through fuzzy intention recognition (e.g., `It's stuffy in the car`) and edge learning, realize natural interaction in specific scenarios.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Intelligent Cockpit Patent Characteristics

Intelligent Cockpit Overview

Research Scope of Intelligent Cockpit Patents

Number of Intelligent Cockpit Patents

Intelligent Cockpit Patent Ranking - Ranking by Total Number of Patents

Ranking by Number of Patents, 2024

Ranking by Number of Patents, 2025

Distribution of Intelligent Cockpit Patents of OEMs

Distribution of Intelligent Cockpit Patents of Suppliers

Summary of Future Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit

Integration Trend of Intelligent Cockpit and AD/ADAS

Integration of Intelligent Cockpit and Internet of Vehicles Technology

User Experience-Oriented Intelligent Cockpit Patents

Integration of Intelligent Cockpit and AI Technology

2 New Cockpit Display Patents

Definition of New Cockpit Displays

Number of New Cockpit Display Patents

Ranking of New Cockpit Display Patents

Composition of New Display Technology

Hot New Display Technologies

Number of AR HUD Patents

Ranking of AR HUD Patents

Number of Transparent Display Patents

Ranking of Transparent Display Patents

Number of Holographic Projection Patents

Ranking of Holographic Projection Patents

Number of Rear Entertainment Screen & Roof Screen Patents

Ranking of Rear Entertainment Screen & Roof Screen Patents

Comparison of New Cockpit Display Patents between OEMs

Characteristics of OEMs' Layout of New Cockpit Display Patents

Features and Trends of New Displays of OEMs

Comparison of New Cockpit Display Patents between Suppliers

Features and Trends of New Displays of Suppliers

Characteristics of Suppliers' Layout of New Cockpit Display Patents

Intelligent Display Technology Trends

3 Cockpit Interaction Patents

Definition of Cockpit Interaction

Number of Cockpit Interaction Patents

Ranking of Cockpit Interaction Patents

Composition of Cockpit Interaction Technology

Hot Cockpit Interaction Technologies

Number of Multimodal Interaction Patents

Ranking of Multimodal Interaction Patents

Types of Multimodal Interaction Patents

Number of Voice Interaction Patents

Ranking of Voice Interaction Patents

Number of Face Recognition Patents

Ranking of Face Recognition Patents

Number of Fingerprint Recognition Patents

Ranking of Fingerprint Recognition Patents

Number of Gesture Interaction Patents

Ranking of Gesture Interaction Patents

Number of Action Recognition Patents

Ranking of Action Recognition Patents

Number of Iris Recognition Patents

Ranking of Iris Recognition Patents

Number of Bioelectromyography Patents

Ranking of Bioelectromyography Patents

Number of Vein Recognition Patents

Ranking of Vein Recognition Patents

Number of Palmprint Recognition Patents

Ranking of Palmprint Recognition Patents

Number of Emotion Recognition Patents

Ranking of Emotion Recognition Patents

Comparison of Cockpit Interaction Patents between OEMs

Characteristics of Cockpit Interaction Patents of OEMs

Comparison of Cockpit Interaction Patents between Suppliers

Characteristics of Cockpit Interaction Patents of Suppliers

Practical Applications of Intelligent Cockpit Multimodal Interaction

Cockpit Interaction Trend

4 Infotainment Patents

Definition of Infotainment

Number of Infotainment Patents

Ranking of Infotainment Patents

Composition of Infotainment Technology

Hot Infotainment Technologies

Number of Navigation Map Patents

Ranking of Navigation Map Patents

Number of In-Car Music Patents

Ranking of In-Car Music Patents

Number of In-Car Audio-Visual Patents

Ranking of In-Car Audio-Visual Patents

Number of In-Car Gaming Patents

Ranking of In-Car Gaming Patents

Number of Cabin Information Patents

Ranking of Cabin Information Patents

Comparison of Infotainment Patents between OEMs

Comparison of Infotainment Patents between Suppliers

OEMs' Infotainment Layout Characteristics

Summary of Navigation Map Patent Characteristics

Summary of In-Car Music Patent Characteristics

Summary of In-Car Audio-Visual Patent Characteristics

Summary of Cabin Information Patent Characteristics

Summary of In-Car Gaming Patent Characteristics

Infotainment Development Trends

Summary and Outlook

5 In-Cabin Monitoring Patents

Introduction to In-Cabin Monitoring System

Number of In-Cabin Monitoring Patents

Ranking of In-Cabin Monitoring Patents

Composition of In-Cabin Monitoring Technology

Hot In-Cabin Monitoring Technologies

Trends of In-Cabin Monitoring System

6 Other Cockpit Function Patents

Digital Key Patents

Introduction to Digital Key

Development History of Digital Key

Digital Key Technology Route

Hot Digital Key Technologies

Smart Seat Patents

Hot Smart Seat Technologies

Hot Smart Speaker Technologies

Hot Panoramic Sunroof Technologies

In-Car Health Technologies

7 OEMs' Intelligent Cockpit Patent Layout

Geely

Chery

Changan

BAIC Group

Dongfeng Group

FAW

Great Wall Motor

BYD

FAW Bestune

Seres

Other Patents

Representative Patents of Other OEMs

Great Wall Motor's Representative Patent

GAC Group's Representative Patent

NIO's Representative Patent

XPeng's Representative Patent

Xiaomi Auto's Representative Patent

Li Auto's Representative Patent

Zeekr's Representative Patent

Jidu Auto's Representative Patent

Leapmotor's Representative Patent

Skywell's Representative Patent

Avatr's Representative Patent

Mercedes-Benz's Representative Patent

JAC's Representative Patent

Hyundai's Representative Patent

Mazda's Representative Patent

GM's Representative Patent

8 Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Patent Layout

Baidu

PATEO CONNECT+

Desay SV

Other Patents

FUTURUS

Huawei

Yinwang Intelligent Technology

Hangsheng Electronics

Foryou

Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems

Representative Patents of Other Suppliers

Apple's Representative Patent

Fuyao's Representative Patent

ECARX's Representative Patent

China Mobile's Representative Patent

Meizu's Representative Patent

VIVO's Representative Patent

OPPO's Representative Patent

Xinyi's Representative Patent

BOE's Representative Patent

KTC Technology's Representative Patent

Zhenxiang Technology's Representative Patent

Easpeed Technology's Representative Patent

NED+AR's Representative Patent

Goolton Technology's Representative Patent

Koito's Representative Patent

Yesway Information Technology's Representative Patent

Lenovo Connect's Representative Patent

One IOT World's Representative Patent

Yoocar's Representative Patent

