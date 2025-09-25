China Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Supplier Research Report 2025: Emerging AI Cockpit Interaction Products Help Cockpits Evolve from Perceptual Intelligence to Cognitive Intelligence

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Supplier Research Report, 2025 (Chinese Companies)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intelligent Cockpit Tier1 Suppliers Research: Emerging AI Cockpit Products Fuel Layout of Full-Scenario Cockpit Ecosystem

This report mainly analyzes the current layout, innovative products, and development trends of over a dozen Chinese cockpit Tier1s in terms of operation, cockpit computing platforms, cockpit software system solutions, AI foundation models, human-machine interaction, cockpit displays, cockpit vision, in-vehicle communication, and connected systems, aiming to explore the innovation directions, and development and evolution paths of the intelligent cockpit market.

AI Cockpit Domain Controllers and Cockpit-Driving Integration Products Are Layout Focuses of Suppliers



Currently, suppliers walk two parallel routes in layout of cockpit computing platform products:

One route is that as EEA evolves towards the `central computing - zonal control` architecture, and cockpit-driving integration central computing platform products become a market hotspot. Many cockpit Tier1 suppliers such as Neusoft Group, Desay SV, PATEO CONNECT+, AutoLink, ADAYO and BICV work to deploy multi-domain fusion, cockpit-driving integration and other computing platform products to meet the needs of the booming intelligent vehicle market.

For example, in April 2025, Neusoft Group released A, a cockpit-driving-parking integration platform product which is based on a OneChip solution and can integrate cockpit, cluster, driving, and parking functions with a single chip, effectively reducing hardware costs and simplifying the supply chain. It also supports independent deployment of multi-domain functions, improves software iteration efficiency, and breaks the boundaries of traditional domain controllers, achieving deep integration of intelligent driving assistance and cockpit experience.

At present, the A Entry version has been mass-produced and implemented, taking the lead in mass production of cockpit-driving-parking integration solutions. The A Mid and A Pro versions will also be mass-produced and delivered as planned this year and next.

The other route is that driven by the continuous launch of high-end cockpit SoC products and the need for introducing AI foundation models in vehicles, cockpit domain controller products, supporting introduction of on-device AI foundation models in vehicles, have become a layout focus. PATEO CONNECT+, Banma Zhixing, Desay SV, ADAYO, AutoLink and other cockpit Tier1s are vigorously adapting to mainstream chip platforms and promoting the development of on-device AI cockpit domain controller platform products. For example, PATEO CONNECT+ has deployed a local large multi-modal model on the Qualcomm 8397 cockpit platform, which can enable scenario-based active greetings, e.g., greeting when getting on the car, reminding road conditions, and advising to wear more clothes when it's cold, making the cockpit not only intelligent but also warm; and can also quickly understand multi-modal commands such as voice, images, and gestures locally, making responses as fast as instinct and providing better privacy protection. In addition, PATEO is planning to launch a `generative UI` product, which, combined with HMI design specifications, can generate unique IVI themes and interface layouts according to the user's driving habits, emotional state, and even weather conditions, making each activation a customized surprise.

Suppliers Launch AI Agent Products to Promote Layout of Full-Scenario Intelligent Cockpit Ecosystem.

With the urgent need for introducing AI foundation models in vehicles, in 2025, AI cockpits have also become a layout focus of suppliers. On the premise that foundation models provide general intelligence, the differentiated competitive edge of Tier1s lies in the construction of industry-specific capabilities. AI Agent has become a core product for cockpit suppliers to lay out.

AI Agent leverages the reasoning and generation capabilities of AI foundation models to explore more intelligent cockpit scenarios. It can understand users' intentions and needs through multi-modal perception, such as voice, vision, and touch, and actively provide corresponding services, achieving a leap from `passive response` to `active service`.

In 2025, PATEO CONNECT+ launched a device-cloud integrated intelligent cockpit AI Agent platform, which achieves a comprehensive leap in functions relying on the in-depth linkage between the cloud and the vehicle end: the platform accurately captures cockpit voice commands, calmly handles ambiguous semantics, and supports open-domain continuous dialogue, e.g., accurate recognition and Q&A in vehicle manuals and interesting role-playing chats; it will also integrate visual interaction capabilities, supporting real-time monitoring of the driver's fatigue state, emotional fluctuations, and micro-expressions, and triggering warnings immediately when abnormalities are detected; it can also capture the driver's sight, perceive information such as objects outside the car and traffic signs within their field of vision in real-time, and respond accordingly. The platform builds a high-level human-vehicle experience with multi-modal interaction, leading the transformation of next-generation AI cockpits.

Suppliers' Global Cockpit System Solutions Continue to Innovate and Upgrade

With China's surging vehicle export, Chinese automotive supply chain enterprises have also ushered in unprecedented opportunities to go global. As a key link in the industry chain, intelligent cockpit system suppliers are vigorously laying out the global market, striving to stand out in international competition. For example, Neusoft Group released the global in-vehicle intelligent mobility solution OneCoreGo6.0, Huawei released the HMS for Car MAAN4.0 for the global market, Banma Zhixing released the overseas version of its intelligent cockpit solution, and Desay SV released domestic and overseas dual versions of Blue Whale OS 8.0 system and other products to help OEMs quickly meet overseas market needs for intelligent cockpits.

Emerging AI Cockpit Interaction Products Help Cockpits Evolve from Perceptual Intelligence to Cognitive Intelligence

The in-depth integration of technologies such as AI foundation models is reconstructing the human-vehicle interaction mode. Cockpit Tier1 Supplierss race to launch new cockpit interaction products to further enhance the intelligent, active, and emotional experience of cockpit interaction, helping cockpits to quickly transition from `function stacking` to `active service`.

In terms of voice systems, Huawei's MoLA HarmonyOS cockpit voice system achieves an 86.7% success rate in voice navigation and an 85% success rate in colloquial vehicle control; ThunderSoft released the voice solution Aqua Assistant based on Azure AI, which enables device-cloud hybrid wake-up, adapts to 70+ languages, and complies with global standards.

As for acoustic systems, on the basis of improving immersive and personalized technologies, great efforts are being made to create scenario-based acoustic spaces. For example, iFLYTEK builds Spark Model + in-vehicle intelligent sound field; HUAWEI SOUND creates HUAWEI SOUND spatial audio (e.g., music, film and TV, and theme spaces), and microphone-free KTV 2.0; Desay SV launches immersive acoustic system solutions; ADAYO builds ADAYO Acoustic Experience Cabin.

HUAWEI SOUND, together with ecosystem partners, brings a more immersive spatial audio experience, which can support adaptive adjustment of the best listening sound field and create an exclusive listening position. Moreover, Huawei Music's exclusive high-definition spatial audio field provides 3D immersive music experience with direction, trajectory, and angle. The exclusive spatial audio field co-created with BabyBus also offers a surround immersive listening experience in the case of children's stories.

In terms of vision system, Huawei launched MoLA joint action perception to enhance in-cabin and out-cabin perception safety. Using deeply optimized AI models and motion compensation technology, ThunderSoft's Starry Night vision algorithm MMS AI Video Denoiser can achieve high ISO noise suppression in extremely low light conditions (<1Lux) while retaining image details, and effectively eliminate ghosts in dynamic scenarios to ensure smooth and clear videos.

In addition, some Tier1s are also exploring integration of intelligent interaction into traditional hardware such as steering wheels, seat belts, and seats, enriching interaction dimensions on the basis of safety, and comprehensively improving users' interaction experience in the intelligent cockpit. For example, Joyson Electronics launched multiple steering wheel products taking into account personalization, intelligence, and safety in 2025. Among them, the percussion wheel enables 8-tone scale sound-light interaction through 8-zone inductive pads, combined with light strips and sound-generating devices, greatly enhancing the steering wheel interaction experience and driving pleasure, and meeting the needs for driving personalization and intelligence. Moreover, these steering wheel products can integrate capacitive hands-off detection functions, and cooperate with the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) to conduct full-time intelligent perception of the driver's state, ensuring driving safety.

In addition, driven by the rising installations and demand in the automotive digital key market, in recent years, cockpit Tier1s such as PATEO CONNECT+, ADAYO, Desay SV, Joyson Electronics, and Yuanfeng Technology have laid out digital key intelligent access businesses and launched new digital key products.

For example, PATEO CONNECT+'s NearLink digital key module product integrates high-precision positioning and ultra-low-latency communication technologies, enabling unconscious and precise control. It supports vehicle induction at 80 meters, welcome light activation at 8 meters, automatic unlocking at 2 meters, and automatic locking when leaving the vehicle at 5 meters, providing a smooth experience throughout. It achieves centimeter-level positioning accuracy, breaking through the bottleneck of traditional wireless keys. It still operates stably in complex electromagnetic environments, completely eliminating abnormal locking and unlocking caused by signal conflicts. With comprehensive security guarantees and multiple encryption and anti-interference designs, it builds a solid security defense line while ensuring a convenient experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Comparison of Business Plans between Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

Comparison of Operation, R&D and Headcount between Major Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

Operation of Major Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

Automotive/Cockpit Business Revenue of Major Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

R&D Investment of Major Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

Changes in Headcount of Major Intelligent Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

Comparison of Product Business Layout and Distribution between Major Cockpit Tier 1 Suppliers

Summary of Development and Evolution Trends of Major Cockpit Innovative Products

Comparison of Solutions and Product Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platforms

Summary of Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platforms

Shipments and Penetration Rates of Cockpit Computing Platforms (by Type) in China, 2024-2030E

Market Share of China's Passenger Car Cockpit Domain Controller Suppliers (Full Year of 2024)

Market Share of China's Passenger Car Cockpit Domain Controller Suppliers (January-March 2025)

Comparison of Latest Product Solutions of Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platforms between Major Suppliers: Cockpit-Driving Integration

Comparison of Latest Product Solutions of Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platforms between Major Suppliers: AI Cockpit Domain Controller

Comparison of Evolution Routes of Intelligent Cockpit Computing Platform Solutions

Comparison of Solutions and Product Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Software Systems

Summary of Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Software Systems

Summary of Development Trends of Automotive Display

Summary of Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Human-Machine Interaction

Summary of Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit AI Foundation Model Solutions

Summary of Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Communication Systems

Summary of Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit OTA, Cloud Services and Information Security

2 Cockpit Business of PATEO CONNECT+

Basic Introduction of PATEO CONNECT+

Profile

Global Strategic Layout

Core Product Layout

Cockpit Domain Control System Solutions of PATEO CONNECT+

Evolution Route and Product Functions of Cockpit Domain Controllers

Main Domain Controller Products: Qualcomm 8397 Solution

Main Cockpit Domain Controller Products: Qualcomm 8295 Solution

Main Cockpit Domain Controller Products: Dual Qualcomm 8155 Solution

Main Cockpit Domain Controller Products: Qualcomm 8155 Solution

Main Cockpit Domain Controller Products: MediaTek Chip Solution

AI and Human-Machine Interaction Business of PATEO CONNECT+

AI Agent Device-Cloud Integrated Platform

Automotive Full-Scenario Intelligent Interaction System

Automotive Display Business of PATEO CONNECT+

Automotive Displays

In-Vehicle Communication Product Solutions of PATEO CONNECT+

Development of T-Box

G V2X T-Box/4G T-Box Products

NearLink Application Layout

Intelligent Connection Business of PATEO CONNECT+

Cloud Platform

Cloud Platform Architecture

Cloud Platform Product System

3 Cockpit Business of Neusoft Group

4 Cockpit Business of Desay SV

5 Cockpit Business of Huawei

6 Cockpit Business of ECARX

7 Cockpit Business of ThunderSoft

8 Cockpit Business of ADAYO

9 Cockpit Business of iFLYTEK

10 Cockpit Business of Joyson Electronics

