WeRide Named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World List for Its Leading Role in Driving Social Impact with Autonomous Mobility

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has been named to Fortune's Change the World list for 2025 as the only autonomous vehicle (AV) tech company. This marks WeRide's second appearance on the list, following its debut at No. 8 in 2023, joining companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Alibaba, and Schneider Electric in driving innovation and positive social change.





WeRide has been named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World list

For the past decade, Fortune's Change the World list has spotlighted companies that create meaningful social or environmental impact as part of their core business strategies. As the first publicly traded Robotaxi company, WeRide has been recognized in the 2025 list for its leading role in addressing global urban mobility challenges and advancing safer, smarter, and greener transportation through autonomous driving technology.

Human error accounts for over 90% of road accidents, while drivers in congested cities lose more than 100 hours a year in traffic. In many developed countries, ageing populations have led to a shrinking workforce and growing driver shortages, putting pressure on the taxi and public transportation industry through higher labor costs and longer wait times. Autonomous driving addresses these challenges by reducing human error, boosting efficiency, cutting driving and commuting time, and providing environmental and social benefits. Guided by this vision, WeRide has tested or operated its vehicles in over 30 cities across 11 countries, accumulating over 2,200 days of safe autonomous operations and providing reliable mobility services for everyday commuters.





WeRide Robotaxi and Robobus around the world

WeRide Also Recognized on 2025 Future 50 List

For the second year in a row, WeRide has been recognized on Fortune's Future 50 list, rising 10 places to rank 16th in 2025 as the highest-ranked Chinese company on the list, joining tech-forward software and AI innovators including OpenAI, Snowflake, and HubSpot.

The list features leading global companies with strong long-term growth potential. The Future 50 selection process analyzed more than 10 million data points across over 3,000 companies, assessing each company on strategy, technology, workforce, organizational structure, and culture. This year, WeRide is the highest ranked Chinese company and one of only three AV companies on this list, reflecting its leading role in the global AV industry.

The rapid rise in ranking not only reflects Fortune’s strengthened recognition of WeRide’s long-term growth potential, but also echoes the company’s strong momentum in business and financial performance.

On July 31, 2025, WeRide officially announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The company reported a quarterly revenue of US$17.8 million, up 60.8% year-on-year (YoY), demonstrating accelerating commercial momentum. Robotaxi revenue grew 836.7% YoY to US$6.4 million — the highest-ever since Company inception — and contributed to 36.1% of total revenue, marking the highest Robotaxi concentration since 2021. Gross profit also rose 40.6% YoY, reflecting steady growth.

In Abu Dhabi, WeRide's Robotaxi fleet size has tripled since December 2024, accelerating regional commercialization and maintaining the largest Robotaxi fleet outside of the US and China. The company has now achieved over 2,200 days of safe Robotaxi operations, setting an industry benchmark for safety.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue to drive innovation and expand autonomous driving technology applications, while delivering positive social impact and empowering communities worldwide.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in seven markets: China, the US, the UAE, Singapore, France, Saudi Arabia, and Belgium. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

