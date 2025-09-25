FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Resignation of Non-Executive Director

25 September 2025

As indicated in the Final Results announcement of 30 July 2025, Barry Dean stepped down from the Board with effect from this year's AGM on 22 September 2025.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Barry for his valuable contribution during his tenure.

Further to the announcement of the appointment of Non-Executive Director Stella Panu on 23 September 2025, there is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8 in relation to the appointment.

