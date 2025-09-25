Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030

The Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market is poised for growth driven by increased safety standards, integration with ADAS, and rising vehicle production. Opportunities lie in developing countries and technological advancements in systems integration, despite challenges like high initial costs and diverse regulatory needs.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.60%. The Asia Pacific automotive TPMS market is experiencing significant growth due to various technological and regulatory factors.

The automotive industry in the region is increasingly focusing on safety innovations and enhancing vehicle performance. A key growth driver is the surge in the adoption of advanced safety systems, including tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), which are becoming standard features in vehicles. Rising awareness about the importance of tire health and the integration of TPMS into government regulations is accelerating market growth. Furthermore, the growing vehicle production and surge in automobile sales across several countries contribute to the increased demand for TPMS.

The market is also witnessing new trends and opportunities, like the integration of TPMS with other in-vehicle systems such as navigation and diagnostics. As consumers demand more technological advancements in their vehicles, the potential for TPMS to evolve into a more comprehensive system that integrates multiple vehicle safety features becomes more promising. Moreover, opportunities lie in the developing countries of the region, where vehicle ownership is rising, and the demand for safety and convenience is increasing.

Challenges remain that could impact the market's trajectory. These challenges include the complexities of integrating TPMS with different types of vehicles, the need for high initial investments, and the varying regulatory requirements across countries. Despite these obstacles, the continued evolution of automotive technology and rising concerns for safety and efficiency will likely ensure sustained growth in the TPMS market across the Asia Pacific.

Market Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Safety Standards: As governments across Asia Pacific enforce stringent safety regulations, TPMS has become a mandatory feature in many countries. These regulations are designed to reduce road accidents caused by tire underinflation, a significant safety hazard. TPMS plays a crucial role in ensuring that tire pressure is maintained within safe limits, thereby enhancing road safety. The growing importance of safety features in vehicles is one of the key drivers behind the market's expansion.

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Costs: The high cost of installing TPMS systems in vehicles is a major challenge facing the market. The system requires sophisticated sensors, software, and integration with other vehicle components. For consumers and manufacturers, the additional upfront investment in TPMS can be a deterrent, particularly in developing countries where vehicle prices are a more significant consideration.

Key Market Trends

Integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): There is a growing trend toward integrating TPMS with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to enhance overall vehicle safety. TPMS can provide real-time tire data that can be combined with other ADAS features, such as lane-keeping assist and collision avoidance. This integration makes TPMS not just a tire pressure monitoring tool but also a key component in the broader safety network of the vehicle.

Key Market Players

  • PHINIA Inc.
  • DENSO Corporation
  • Continental AG
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Schrader Electronics, Ltd.
  • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
  • Valeo S.A.
  • ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik GmbH
  • Batec Group

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages130
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.6%
Regions CoveredAsia Pacific

Report Scope:

In this report, the Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed:

Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Passenger Vehicles

Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Sales Channel:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Type:

  • Direct TPMS
  • Indirect TPMS

Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Country:

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vqimw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Asian Pacific Automotive TPMS Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Automotive
                            
                            
                                Automotive TPMS
                            
                            
                                Road Safety
                            
                            
                                Tire Pressure Monitoring
                            
                            
                                TPMS
                            
                            
                                Vehicle Performance
                            
                            
                                Vehicle Safety
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading