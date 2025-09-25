Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.60%. The Asia Pacific automotive TPMS market is experiencing significant growth due to various technological and regulatory factors.

The automotive industry in the region is increasingly focusing on safety innovations and enhancing vehicle performance. A key growth driver is the surge in the adoption of advanced safety systems, including tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), which are becoming standard features in vehicles. Rising awareness about the importance of tire health and the integration of TPMS into government regulations is accelerating market growth. Furthermore, the growing vehicle production and surge in automobile sales across several countries contribute to the increased demand for TPMS.

The market is also witnessing new trends and opportunities, like the integration of TPMS with other in-vehicle systems such as navigation and diagnostics. As consumers demand more technological advancements in their vehicles, the potential for TPMS to evolve into a more comprehensive system that integrates multiple vehicle safety features becomes more promising. Moreover, opportunities lie in the developing countries of the region, where vehicle ownership is rising, and the demand for safety and convenience is increasing.

Challenges remain that could impact the market's trajectory. These challenges include the complexities of integrating TPMS with different types of vehicles, the need for high initial investments, and the varying regulatory requirements across countries. Despite these obstacles, the continued evolution of automotive technology and rising concerns for safety and efficiency will likely ensure sustained growth in the TPMS market across the Asia Pacific.

Market Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Safety Standards: As governments across Asia Pacific enforce stringent safety regulations, TPMS has become a mandatory feature in many countries. These regulations are designed to reduce road accidents caused by tire underinflation, a significant safety hazard. TPMS plays a crucial role in ensuring that tire pressure is maintained within safe limits, thereby enhancing road safety. The growing importance of safety features in vehicles is one of the key drivers behind the market's expansion.

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Costs: The high cost of installing TPMS systems in vehicles is a major challenge facing the market. The system requires sophisticated sensors, software, and integration with other vehicle components. For consumers and manufacturers, the additional upfront investment in TPMS can be a deterrent, particularly in developing countries where vehicle prices are a more significant consideration.

Key Market Trends

Integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): There is a growing trend toward integrating TPMS with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to enhance overall vehicle safety. TPMS can provide real-time tire data that can be combined with other ADAS features, such as lane-keeping assist and collision avoidance. This integration makes TPMS not just a tire pressure monitoring tool but also a key component in the broader safety network of the vehicle.

Key Market Players

PHINIA Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.

Schrader Electronics, Ltd.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Valeo S.A.

ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik GmbH

Batec Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Type:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Asia Pacific Automotive TPMS Market, By Country:

China

India

Japan

South Korea



