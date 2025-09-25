Arc Welding Equipment Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 Featuring Analysis of Colfax Corp., Telwin, The Lincoln Electric Company and More

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arc Welding Equipment Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global arc welding equipment market is set to expand significantly, anticipated to grow from USD 4.76 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 8.61 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.10% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region.
Growing Industrialization Aiding the Asia-Pacific Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the global market due to accelerated industrialization in developing countries such as China and India, which are investing heavily in infrastructural development. The region sees increasing demand for metalwork operations in shipbuilding and fabrication sectors. Beyond Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe are also poised for growth.
The United States and Canada dominate in North America, while the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France lead in Europe, driven by advancements in automation. Additionally, the rising shift towards renewable energy requires solar and hybrid power installations, supporting market growth.
Market Segmentation
The arc welding equipment market is segmented by process into:
- Shielded Metal Arc Welding
- Gas Metal Arc Welding
- Flux Core Arc Welding
- Gas Tungsten Arc Welding
- Submerged Arc Welding
Based on automation, the market is categorized into:
- Manual
- Automatic
- Semi-Automatic
By gases, the market includes:
- Argon
- Helium
- Hydrogen
- Carbon Dioxide
- Oxygen
- Nitrogen
- Others
The application segmentation covers:
- Energy and Utilities
- Automotive
- Construction
- Aerospace and Defence
- Shipbuilding
- Others
Regional Markets
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Rise in Automation to Drive Market Growth
The market's growth is significantly influenced by increased adoption of automated or robotic arc welding equipment, addressing the skilled labor shortage in manufacturing industries. National infrastructure expansions also bolster product demand, especially in construction and shipbuilding. The industry's growth is further supported by the need for renewable energy installations and increased automation in the automotive sector to meet the global rising demand for passenger cars.
Key Industry Players
The report provides an in-depth analysis of key market players, including:
- Colfax Corporation
- Telwin S.p.A.
- The Lincoln Electric Company
- Air Liquide SA
- Arcon Welding Equipment
- Automation International Inc.
- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
- Others
The comprehensive report analyzes macro and microeconomic factors, offers a SWOT analysis, and utilizes Porter's Five Forces model for a deep market insight.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|172
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
3 Economic Summary
4 Country Risk Profiles
5 Global Arc Welding Equipment Market Analysis
- 5.1 Key Industry Highlights
- 5.2 Global Arc Welding Equipment Historical Market (2018-2024)
- 5.3 Global Arc Welding Equipment Market Forecast (2025-2034)
- 5.4 Global Arc Welding Equipment Market by Process
- 5.5 Global Arc Welding Equipment Market by Level of Automation
- 5.6 Global Arc Welding Equipment Market by Gases
- 5.7 Global Arc Welding Equipment Market by Application
- 5.8 Global Arc Welding Equipment Market by Region
6 North America Arc Welding Equipment Market Analysis
7 Europe Arc Welding Equipment Market Analysis
8 Asia-Pacific Arc Welding Equipment Market Analysis
9 Latin America Arc Welding Equipment Market Analysis
10 Middle East and Africa Arc Welding Equipment Market Analysis
11 Market Dynamics
- 11.1 SWOT Analysis
- 11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- 11.3 Key Indicators for Demand
- 11.4 Key Indicators for Price
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
- 13.1 Supplier Selection
- 13.2 Key Global Players
- 13.3 Key Regional Players
- 13.4 Key Player Strategies
- 13.5 Company Profiles
The key companies featured in this Arc Welding Equipment market report include:
- Colfax Corporation
- Telwin Spa
- The Lincoln Electric Company
- AIR LIQUIDE S.A.
- Arcon Welding Equipment
- Automation International, Inc.
- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lucc6k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment