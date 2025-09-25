Arc Welding Equipment Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 Featuring Analysis of Colfax Corp., Telwin, The Lincoln Electric Company and More

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arc Welding Equipment Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global arc welding equipment market is set to expand significantly, anticipated to grow from USD 4.76 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 8.61 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.10% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region.

Growing Industrialization Aiding the Asia-Pacific Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the global market due to accelerated industrialization in developing countries such as China and India, which are investing heavily in infrastructural development. The region sees increasing demand for metalwork operations in shipbuilding and fabrication sectors. Beyond Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe are also poised for growth.

The United States and Canada dominate in North America, while the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France lead in Europe, driven by advancements in automation. Additionally, the rising shift towards renewable energy requires solar and hybrid power installations, supporting market growth.

Market Segmentation

The arc welding equipment market is segmented by process into:

Shielded Metal Arc Welding

Gas Metal Arc Welding

Flux Core Arc Welding

Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

Submerged Arc Welding

Based on automation, the market is categorized into:

Manual

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By gases, the market includes:

Argon

Helium

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Others

The application segmentation covers:

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace and Defence

Shipbuilding

Others

Regional Markets

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Rise in Automation to Drive Market Growth

The market's growth is significantly influenced by increased adoption of automated or robotic arc welding equipment, addressing the skilled labor shortage in manufacturing industries. National infrastructure expansions also bolster product demand, especially in construction and shipbuilding. The industry's growth is further supported by the need for renewable energy installations and increased automation in the automotive sector to meet the global rising demand for passenger cars.

Key Industry Players

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key market players, including:

Colfax Corporation

Telwin S.p.A.

The Lincoln Electric Company

Air Liquide SA

Arcon Welding Equipment

Automation International Inc.

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Others

The comprehensive report analyzes macro and microeconomic factors, offers a SWOT analysis, and utilizes Porter's Five Forces model for a deep market insight.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

