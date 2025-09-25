Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, Competition and Growth Forecast 2025-2034

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrographic survey equipment market, valued at approximately USD 3.42 Billion in 2024, is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.80%, reaching nearly USD 6.60 Billion by 2034.

Rising Demand in Harbour and Port Management

The deployment of hydrographic survey equipment in ports and harbours is significantly driving market growth. The equipment plays a crucial role in understanding water level changes, essential for constructing ports and harbours. This surge in utilization ensures precise accuracy in construction projects, thereby boosting industry growth.

Bathymetric data is increasingly used for maintaining and operating ports and harbours, witnessing strong market growth. This data enhances vessel safety, crucial for accommodating larger, heavier vessels and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Consequently, the need for hydrographic surveys and equipment is amplified.

Market Segmentation

Hydrographic survey equipment includes various instruments used to map water depth and identify seafloor features and potential obstructions. These tools enhance maritime safety and efficiency.

By Type: Sensing Systems, Positioning Systems, Subsea Sensors, Software, Unmanned Vehicles, Others

Shallow Water, Deep Water By Platform: Surface Vessels, USVs and UUVs, Aircraft

Surface Vessels, USVs and UUVs, Aircraft By Application: Hydrographic/Bathymetry Survey, Port and Harbour Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable/Pipeline Route Survey, Others

Hydrographic/Bathymetry Survey, Port and Harbour Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable/Pipeline Route Survey, Others By End User: Commercial, Research, Defence

Commercial, Research, Defence By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Increasing Research Activities Fuel Industry Growth

The demand for hydrographic survey equipment is increasing with the expansion of research activities on water bodies, invigorating industry growth. The use of autonomous surface vessels for high-resolution data collection in currents and tides further supports market expansion. Moreover, new technologies are improving efficiency, accuracy, and deployment in challenging environments, boosting the market.

Key Industry Players

The report provides an analysis of key market players:

EdgeTech

Valeport Ltd.

CEE HydroSystems

SyQwest Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Others

The comprehensive market analysis includes a SWOT analysis and an evaluation of Porter's Five Forces model, offering in-depth insights into both macro and micro industry aspects.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Type

5.5 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Depth

5.6 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Platform

5.7 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Application

5.8 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by End User

5.9 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Region

6 North America Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Analysis

7 Europe Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Analysis

9 Latin America Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

The key companies featured in this Hydrographic Survey Equipment market report include:

EdgeTech

Valeport Ltd.

CEE HydroSystems

SyQwest Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

