Rosiwit Unveils Skywalker GT at CMS Berlin 2025, Shaping the Next-Generation Commercial Cleaning Platform

Rosiwit Robotics officially unveiled its Skywalker GT, the company’s next-generation commercial cleaning robotics platform on September 23, at CMS Berlin 2025 (Hall 5.2, Stand 130). This groundbreaking launch marks a new milestone in Rosiwit’s mission to deliver smarter, more adaptable, and future-ready cleaning solutions for industrial and commercial environments.

Skywalker GT global debut at CMS 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Skywalker GT sets a new industry benchmark as the first commercial cleaning robot backed by a two-year warranty, reflecting Rosiwit’s commitment to durability and quality advancement. The platform features bold innovations in structural design, including a fully partitioned system that separates water and electricity for enhanced safety and easier maintenance. With interchangeable disc and roller brushes, core components that can be assembled or removed within ten minutes, and a robust 48V powertrain built with aerospace- and industrial-grade parts, the Skywalker GT ensures top-level reliability and performance.

All eyes on GT: unveiling our next-generation cleaning robot

On the hardware and software side, upgraded AI algorithms significantly improve stability and adaptability across complex environments. Equipped with six layers of safety protection—including intelligent obstacle avoidance, anti-fall technology, and safety bumpers enhanced by AI perception—the GT is designed for high-traffic venues such as supermarkets, hospitals, and transport hubs where dynamic path planning is essential.

Delivering 33 kg of down pressure for deep cleaning and up to 5 hours of scrubbing, it pairs with a workstation that provides automatic water refilling, drainage, charging, and intelligent detergent mixing, enabling 24/7 autonomous cleaning with minimal human intervention. At the same time, its disc-brush cleaning operates at just 60 dB, making it suitable for noise-sensitive environments.

“With the Skywalker GT, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in autonomous cleaning,” said Chao Deng , CEO of Rosiwit Robotics. “Our goal is to empower businesses with solutions that not only increase efficiency but also set new standards for adaptability and reliability in commercial cleaning.”

As part of its expanding product portfolio—which already features the award-winning Titan 810 and the versatile Skywalker 50—Rosiwit is strengthening its global footprint with intelligent cleaning solutions that unite cutting-edge technology with industrial aesthetics. Building on this legacy, the company will premiere the Skywalker GT at CMS Berlin 2025, where distributors and key industry customers are invited to witness its global unveiling. This landmark showcase not only highlights Rosiwit’s commitment to innovation and reliability, but also ushers in a new era for the future of commercial cleaning robotics.

About Rosiwit Robotics

Rosiwit Robotics is a technology-driven company specializing in intelligent cleaning solutions for commercial and industrial environments. Rosiwit is committed to combining product strength with industrial aesthetics, delivering autonomous solutions that are both powerful and user-friendly. Its flagship products, including the Titan 810, and now the Skywalker GT, are helping businesses worldwide achieve smarter, safer, and more efficient operations.

