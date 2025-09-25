China Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration and C-V2X Industry Research Report 2025: Advancing Road-Side Infrastructure - From 5G-A to 6G and Beyond in Intelligent Transportation

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle-road-cloud Integration and C-V2X Industry Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vehicle-side C-V2X Application Scenarios: Transition from R16 to R17, Providing a Communication Base for High-level Autonomous Driving, with the C-V2X On-board Explosion Period Approaching
In 2024, the C-V2X pre-installations of passenger cars in China was approximately 500,000 units, with an assembly rate of 2.21%. It is expected that by 2028, the installations will exceed 2 million units, and the installation rate will exceed 8%. Once the pre-installed penetration rate of C-V2X exceeds 10%, the industry will enter a mature stage.
The main driving force lies in the significant expansion of application scenarios of R17 protocol. The R17 C-V2X module achieves three breakthroughs of `global connection - collaborative perception - safe and controllable`, providing a communication base for high-level autonomous driving. With key technologies such as RedCap, NTN satellite networking, and MBS broadcasting entering the mass production stage in 2025, the Internet of Vehicles will enter a new stage of `global intelligence`.
Road-side Infrastructure: Gradually Transitioning to 6G Based on 5G-A, Realizing `Integration of Communication, Perception, and Computing`, and Gradually Enabling Road-side Data to Be Transmitted to Vehicles
CVIS relies on road-side perception devices (including various traffic sensors such as cameras, lidar, and radar) to collect original information of traffic targets (including 2D video images and 3D point clouds, etc.), which is then sent to road-side edge computing devices for analysis and calculation (including target detection and target classification) as well as perception fusion, generating structured data to represent the attributes of traffic targets (such as vehicle speed and heading, type and influence range of traffic events, etc.).
The structured data on the road side is further processed into V2X messages, specifically I2V messages. These I2V messages are sent by the RSU (Road Side Unit) via the PC5 wireless air interface, or by 5G/4G base stations via Uu wireless air interface to road traffic participants including motor vehicles and pedestrians.
In the field of road-side perception for autonomous driving, commonly used sensors include cameras, lidars, radars, and radar-vision integrated machines.
Baidu Auto Cloud 3.0: vehicle-road-cloud coordination capabilities include functions such as integrating traffic management data and optimizing path planning. Efficient computing power and data management technology provide underlying support for the intelligent upgrading of new energy vehicles. Facing the extremely high computing power requirements of current mainstream end-to-end simulation, Baidu Auto Cloud 3.0's heterogeneous computing power platform has the advantages of large computing power reserve and efficient operation, supporting domestic chips such as Kunlunxin P800.
With the support of large computing power, breaking through barriers of CVIS, Baidu Auto Cloud 3.0 is empowering the development of end-to-end autonomous driving.
ZTE, together with China Mobile and Huawei, released the `5G Integration of Communication, Perception, and Computing` Internet of Vehicles architecture: It has the advantages and highlights of connecting to vehicles, providing computing power to the edge, and enabling perception to the network. This architecture has three highlights: unified air interface, integration of communication and perception, and fusion of communication and computing:
For communication connection: Migrate the originally scattered PC5 network to the 5G network, uniformly carry V2X vehicle-road information, realize wide-area network connection at a lower cost, achieve high-reliability connection guarantee based on 5G QoS and slicing, further improve network performance, reduce construction costs, and speed up deployment.
For perception: Replace road-side perception devices such as millimeter-wave radar with communication-perception integrated base stations, which have wireless communication-perception integration capabilities, provide full-process and whole-network wireless perception computing, and realize multiple functions with one network through air interface resource sharing, further improving perception performance.
For computing power: Including two levels of computing power, cloud and wireless edge, to realize V2X cloud-edge collaboration. The first-level computing power realizes wide-area management and control, and the second-level computing power realizes integration of communication and computing with the base station, supporting real-time service sinking and intelligent data offloading, which can realize low-latency edge computing and local precise push.
Key Topics Covered:
Definition and Market Overview of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration
- Definition of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration
- Definition
- Subdivided Concepts
- Architecture
- Steps to Realize Data Closed-loop
- Status Quo of Policies, Regulations and Standards for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration
- Statistics of Guiding Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration, 2024-2025
- Guiding Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: Five Ministries and Commissions Promote Pilot Work on ""Vehicle-road-cloud Integration"" Applications for Intelligent Connected Vehicles
- Statistics of Local Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration, 2024-2025
- Local Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: ""Zhejiang Province Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Development Action Plan (2025 - 2027)""
- Local Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: Jinan ""Pilot Construction Plan for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration in the Start-up Area of New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion""
- Evolution of Communication Standards for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: The Global Shift to C-V2X is a Foregone Conclusion
- Communication Standards for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration (Local): The First Batch of Local Standards for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration in Beijing Released
- Scale and Pattern of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration
- Proportion Structure of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration
- Product Lines of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration Suppliers
- Industry Chain Map of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: Comparison of Supplier Capabilities
- Evolution Trends and Key Technical Characteristics of 5G/6G Technologies
- Typical Technical Characteristics of 5G from R15 to R18
- Key Innovation Points of R18 Protocol
- Overview of Key Technologies of R17 Protocol
- Overview of Key Technologies of R16 Protocol
- Application of Enhanced Technology 5G-A in Vehicle-road-cloud Integration
- Enhanced Technology 5G-A Realizes Integration of Communication and Perception
- Architecture of 5G-A Integration of Communication and Perception
Market and Trends of Vehicle-side C-V2X
- Evolution Trend of Vehicle-side C-V2X
- Evolution Trend of In-vehicle Communication Technologies (4G/5G/6G)
- Evolution Trend of In-vehicle Communication Technologies (C-V2X)
- R16 Protocol: Technologies and Application Scenarios of In-vehicle Communication Technologies (C-V2X)
- R17 Protocol: Improvements Compared with R16 Protocol
- R17 Protocol: Key Technologies and Application Scenarios for Autonomous Vehicles
- R16 & R17 Protocols: New Generation 5G C-V2X Communication Module Products
- Scale of Vehicle-side C-V2X Installation
- Pre-installed C-V2X Market Size of Passenger Cars in China, 2022-2028E
- Attached Data Table: Pre-installed C-V2X Market Size of Passenger Cars in China, 2022-2028E
- Market Pattern of Vehicle-side C-V2X
- Major Market Participants of Vehicle-side C-V2X Chips
- Four Major Suppliers of C-V2X Modem Chips and AP Processor Chips
- Major Participants of C-V2X Modules
- Functions Realized by Vehicle-side C-V2X
- Main Functions Realized by OEMs through V2X Installation
- Collaboration between OEMs' V2X Functions and Road Side: Prompt Class Applications Do Not Access the Intelligent Driving System
- Collaboration between OEMs' V2X Functions and Road Side: Early Warning Class Applications Access the Decision-making Layer of the Intelligent Driving System
- Collaboration between OEMs' V2X Functions and Road Side: Control Class Fusion Functions Should Integrate with the Intelligent Driving System at the Perception, Decision-making and Control Levels
- OEMs' V2X Functions: Green Wave Traffic Architecture
- Application Status of Vehicle-side C-V2X by OEMs
- Five Requirements of OEMs for C-V2X Installation
- Layout Trend of C-V2X by OEMs
- Evolution of C-V2X Installation Forms by OEMs
- Summary of C-V2X Installed Models: Independent Brands
- Summary of C-V2X Installed Models: Joint Venture Brands
- BMW
- Mercedes-Benz
- Volkswagen
- Ford
- FAW Hongq
- NIO's Autonomous
- GAC AION
- XPeng
- SAIC Group
Market and Trends of Road-side Perception and Edge Computing
- Basic Technologies of Road-side Perception
- Vehicle-road Coordination Capabilities Required for Different Levels of Intelligent Roads
- Main Road-side Perception Devices
- Road-side Hardware Solutions for Vehicle-road Coordination
- Market Size of Road-side Perception
- Market Size of C-V2X Modules for Road-side Use in China
- Market Size of Road-side Communication RSU
- Market Size of Road-side Perception (Highway)
- Market Size of Road-side Perception (Urban)
- Market Pattern of Road-side Perception
- Major Suppliers of Road-side Perception Integration Solutions
- Layout of Road-side Perception Product Lines by Major Suppliers
- Technical Trends of Road-side Perception
- Technical Trend of Road-side Perception: Multi-dimensional Perception Fusion
- Introduction of AI Technology on the Road-side: OpenV2X
- Technical Trend of Road-side RSU: Moving towards Virtual RSU
Market and Trends of Edge-Cloud Market
- Basic Technologies of Edge Computing
- Edge Computing System Architecture
- Edge Computing Security Architecture
- Edge Computing Deployment View
- Locations for Edge Computing Deployment
- Basic Technologies of Cloud-side
- Cloud Control Platform Architecture
- Basic Architecture of Cloud Control Platform
- Functional Architecture Diagram of Cloud Control Application Platform
- Software Architecture of Cloud Control Platform
- Application Architecture of Cloud Control Platform
- Market Size and Competitive Pattern of Edge-Cloud Computing
- Market Size of China's Edge-Cloud Collaboration Market
- Summary of Edge Computing Platform Suppliers
- Summary of Edge Computing Chips
- Edge-Cloud Collaboration Architecture and Its Role in Autonomous Driving
- Great Potential for Edge-Cloud Collaborative Computing Development
- Edge-Cloud Collaboration Framework
- Transmission Path of Edge-Cloud Collaborative Computing in Autonomous Driving
- Role of Edge-Cloud Collaborative Computing in the Development of Autonomous Driving
- Edge-Cloud Collaborative Computing Helps Autonomous Driving Reduce Costs through "Data Closed-loop"
- Edge Collaboration Technology Gradually Matures, Empowering High-level Autonomous Driving
- Development Trend of Edge-Cloud Collaboration Technology
Vehicle-road-cloud Integration System Integration Suppliers
- Baidu
- Huawei
- ZTE
- Tencent
- Alibaba
- Hik AI Link
- Hikvision
- Tianan Zhilian
- CiDi
- VanJee Technology
- Genvict Technologies
- Vision-Zenith TECH
- CICT Connected and Intelligent Technologies (CICTCI)
- Gosuncn
- SenseAuto
C-V2X Chip and Module Suppliers
- Qualcomm
- NXP
- Autotalks
- Quectel
- MeiG Smart
- Favalon
- CICTCI
- Neoway Technology
- Sunsea AIoT Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nrobh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.