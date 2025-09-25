China Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integration and C-V2X Industry Research Report 2025: Advancing Road-Side Infrastructure - From 5G-A to 6G and Beyond in Intelligent Transportation

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle-road-cloud Integration and C-V2X Industry Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vehicle-side C-V2X Application Scenarios: Transition from R16 to R17, Providing a Communication Base for High-level Autonomous Driving, with the C-V2X On-board Explosion Period Approaching

In 2024, the C-V2X pre-installations of passenger cars in China was approximately 500,000 units, with an assembly rate of 2.21%. It is expected that by 2028, the installations will exceed 2 million units, and the installation rate will exceed 8%. Once the pre-installed penetration rate of C-V2X exceeds 10%, the industry will enter a mature stage.

The main driving force lies in the significant expansion of application scenarios of R17 protocol. The R17 C-V2X module achieves three breakthroughs of `global connection - collaborative perception - safe and controllable`, providing a communication base for high-level autonomous driving. With key technologies such as RedCap, NTN satellite networking, and MBS broadcasting entering the mass production stage in 2025, the Internet of Vehicles will enter a new stage of `global intelligence`.

Road-side Infrastructure: Gradually Transitioning to 6G Based on 5G-A, Realizing `Integration of Communication, Perception, and Computing`, and Gradually Enabling Road-side Data to Be Transmitted to Vehicles

CVIS relies on road-side perception devices (including various traffic sensors such as cameras, lidar, and radar) to collect original information of traffic targets (including 2D video images and 3D point clouds, etc.), which is then sent to road-side edge computing devices for analysis and calculation (including target detection and target classification) as well as perception fusion, generating structured data to represent the attributes of traffic targets (such as vehicle speed and heading, type and influence range of traffic events, etc.).

The structured data on the road side is further processed into V2X messages, specifically I2V messages. These I2V messages are sent by the RSU (Road Side Unit) via the PC5 wireless air interface, or by 5G/4G base stations via Uu wireless air interface to road traffic participants including motor vehicles and pedestrians.

In the field of road-side perception for autonomous driving, commonly used sensors include cameras, lidars, radars, and radar-vision integrated machines.

Baidu Auto Cloud 3.0: vehicle-road-cloud coordination capabilities include functions such as integrating traffic management data and optimizing path planning. Efficient computing power and data management technology provide underlying support for the intelligent upgrading of new energy vehicles. Facing the extremely high computing power requirements of current mainstream end-to-end simulation, Baidu Auto Cloud 3.0's heterogeneous computing power platform has the advantages of large computing power reserve and efficient operation, supporting domestic chips such as Kunlunxin P800.

With the support of large computing power, breaking through barriers of CVIS, Baidu Auto Cloud 3.0 is empowering the development of end-to-end autonomous driving.

ZTE, together with China Mobile and Huawei, released the `5G Integration of Communication, Perception, and Computing` Internet of Vehicles architecture: It has the advantages and highlights of connecting to vehicles, providing computing power to the edge, and enabling perception to the network. This architecture has three highlights: unified air interface, integration of communication and perception, and fusion of communication and computing:

For communication connection: Migrate the originally scattered PC5 network to the 5G network, uniformly carry V2X vehicle-road information, realize wide-area network connection at a lower cost, achieve high-reliability connection guarantee based on 5G QoS and slicing, further improve network performance, reduce construction costs, and speed up deployment.

For perception: Replace road-side perception devices such as millimeter-wave radar with communication-perception integrated base stations, which have wireless communication-perception integration capabilities, provide full-process and whole-network wireless perception computing, and realize multiple functions with one network through air interface resource sharing, further improving perception performance.

For computing power: Including two levels of computing power, cloud and wireless edge, to realize V2X cloud-edge collaboration. The first-level computing power realizes wide-area management and control, and the second-level computing power realizes integration of communication and computing with the base station, supporting real-time service sinking and intelligent data offloading, which can realize low-latency edge computing and local precise push.

Key Topics Covered:

Definition and Market Overview of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration

Definition of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration

Definition

Subdivided Concepts

Architecture

Steps to Realize Data Closed-loop

Status Quo of Policies, Regulations and Standards for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration

Statistics of Guiding Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration, 2024-2025

Guiding Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: Five Ministries and Commissions Promote Pilot Work on ""Vehicle-road-cloud Integration"" Applications for Intelligent Connected Vehicles

Statistics of Local Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration, 2024-2025

Local Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: ""Zhejiang Province Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industry Development Action Plan (2025 - 2027)""

Local Policies for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: Jinan ""Pilot Construction Plan for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration in the Start-up Area of New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion""

Evolution of Communication Standards for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: The Global Shift to C-V2X is a Foregone Conclusion

Communication Standards for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration (Local): The First Batch of Local Standards for Vehicle-road-cloud Integration in Beijing Released

Scale and Pattern of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration

Proportion Structure of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration

Product Lines of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration Suppliers

Industry Chain Map of Vehicle-road-cloud Integration: Comparison of Supplier Capabilities

Evolution Trends and Key Technical Characteristics of 5G/6G Technologies

Typical Technical Characteristics of 5G from R15 to R18

Key Innovation Points of R18 Protocol

Overview of Key Technologies of R17 Protocol

Overview of Key Technologies of R16 Protocol

Application of Enhanced Technology 5G-A in Vehicle-road-cloud Integration

Enhanced Technology 5G-A Realizes Integration of Communication and Perception

Architecture of 5G-A Integration of Communication and Perception

Market and Trends of Vehicle-side C-V2X

Evolution Trend of Vehicle-side C-V2X

Evolution Trend of In-vehicle Communication Technologies (4G/5G/6G)

Evolution Trend of In-vehicle Communication Technologies (C-V2X)

R16 Protocol: Technologies and Application Scenarios of In-vehicle Communication Technologies (C-V2X)

R17 Protocol: Improvements Compared with R16 Protocol

R17 Protocol: Key Technologies and Application Scenarios for Autonomous Vehicles

R16 & R17 Protocols: New Generation 5G C-V2X Communication Module Products

Scale of Vehicle-side C-V2X Installation

Pre-installed C-V2X Market Size of Passenger Cars in China, 2022-2028E

Attached Data Table: Pre-installed C-V2X Market Size of Passenger Cars in China, 2022-2028E

Market Pattern of Vehicle-side C-V2X

Major Market Participants of Vehicle-side C-V2X Chips

Four Major Suppliers of C-V2X Modem Chips and AP Processor Chips

Major Participants of C-V2X Modules

Functions Realized by Vehicle-side C-V2X

Main Functions Realized by OEMs through V2X Installation

Collaboration between OEMs' V2X Functions and Road Side: Prompt Class Applications Do Not Access the Intelligent Driving System

Collaboration between OEMs' V2X Functions and Road Side: Early Warning Class Applications Access the Decision-making Layer of the Intelligent Driving System

Collaboration between OEMs' V2X Functions and Road Side: Control Class Fusion Functions Should Integrate with the Intelligent Driving System at the Perception, Decision-making and Control Levels

OEMs' V2X Functions: Green Wave Traffic Architecture

Application Status of Vehicle-side C-V2X by OEMs

Five Requirements of OEMs for C-V2X Installation

Layout Trend of C-V2X by OEMs

Evolution of C-V2X Installation Forms by OEMs

Summary of C-V2X Installed Models: Independent Brands

Summary of C-V2X Installed Models: Joint Venture Brands

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Volkswagen

Ford

FAW Hongq

NIO's Autonomous

GAC AION

XPeng

SAIC Group

Market and Trends of Road-side Perception and Edge Computing

Basic Technologies of Road-side Perception

Vehicle-road Coordination Capabilities Required for Different Levels of Intelligent Roads

Main Road-side Perception Devices

Road-side Hardware Solutions for Vehicle-road Coordination

Market Size of Road-side Perception

Market Size of C-V2X Modules for Road-side Use in China

Market Size of Road-side Communication RSU

Market Size of Road-side Perception (Highway)

Market Size of Road-side Perception (Urban)

Market Pattern of Road-side Perception

Major Suppliers of Road-side Perception Integration Solutions

Layout of Road-side Perception Product Lines by Major Suppliers

Technical Trends of Road-side Perception

Technical Trend of Road-side Perception: Multi-dimensional Perception Fusion

Introduction of AI Technology on the Road-side: OpenV2X

Technical Trend of Road-side RSU: Moving towards Virtual RSU

Market and Trends of Edge-Cloud Market

Basic Technologies of Edge Computing

Edge Computing System Architecture

Edge Computing Security Architecture

Edge Computing Deployment View

Locations for Edge Computing Deployment

Basic Technologies of Cloud-side

Cloud Control Platform Architecture

Basic Architecture of Cloud Control Platform

Functional Architecture Diagram of Cloud Control Application Platform

Software Architecture of Cloud Control Platform

Application Architecture of Cloud Control Platform

Market Size and Competitive Pattern of Edge-Cloud Computing

Market Size of China's Edge-Cloud Collaboration Market

Summary of Edge Computing Platform Suppliers

Summary of Edge Computing Chips

Edge-Cloud Collaboration Architecture and Its Role in Autonomous Driving

Great Potential for Edge-Cloud Collaborative Computing Development

Edge-Cloud Collaboration Framework

Transmission Path of Edge-Cloud Collaborative Computing in Autonomous Driving

Role of Edge-Cloud Collaborative Computing in the Development of Autonomous Driving

Edge-Cloud Collaborative Computing Helps Autonomous Driving Reduce Costs through "Data Closed-loop"

Edge Collaboration Technology Gradually Matures, Empowering High-level Autonomous Driving

Development Trend of Edge-Cloud Collaboration Technology

Vehicle-road-cloud Integration System Integration Suppliers

Baidu

Huawei

ZTE

Tencent

Alibaba

Hik AI Link

Hikvision

Tianan Zhilian

CiDi

VanJee Technology

Genvict Technologies

Vision-Zenith TECH

CICT Connected and Intelligent Technologies (CICTCI)

Gosuncn

SenseAuto

C-V2X Chip and Module Suppliers

Qualcomm

NXP

Autotalks

Quectel

MeiG Smart

Favalon

CICTCI

Neoway Technology

Sunsea AIoT Technology

