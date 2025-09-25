Jsquare and DFG hosted Bridge the Block Korea Day during Korean Blockchain Week 2025

Seoul, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jsquare , a research- and technology-driven investment firm, and DFG , a global blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm, successfully hosted Bridge the Block Korea Day during Korean Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025 in Seoul. Co-hosted by ZAN , O.neul E&M , sponsored by Peanut Trade , Echobit , Nubila , Prismacloud, Tevau ; strategically partnered with BTSE and RiserVC; and supported by AKINDO and 0G in the VC Pitch Session, the one-day summit delivered a high-quality program marked by in-depth dialogues, strong thought leadership, and rich idea exchange.





The event not only showcased Korea’s Web3 momentum but also created a dynamic forum where global and Korean stakeholders connected to explore advancements in AI, DeFi, DePIN, infrastructure, RWA, and other related fields. Bridging international perspectives with Korea’s rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem, Bridge the Block Korea Day highlighted the country’s growing influence as a hub of innovation and collaboration.

Voices Shaping Web3: Thought Leadership in Action

Bridge the Block Korea Day brought together leading voices in Web3, offering insights on policy, enterprise, and technology.

Joanna Liang, Founding Partner of Jsquare, opened with: “The industry is like a natural jungle; only those who move early, fast, and decisively can survive.”

James Wo, Founder & CEO of DFG, noted that while Korea’s crypto scene has grown, projects still face market, cultural, and global access challenges.

Special guest speaker Kim Hyun-jung, legislator on the National Policy Committee, highlighted Korea’s pivotal moment amid AI, big data, and blockchain-driven change, emphasizing that trust is the foundation for innovation. He introduced a bill on value-stable digital assets to promote inclusive finance and pledged to support a stable, globally connected digital ecosystem.

Complementing the policy perspective, Lee Seunghun, Director at O.neul E&M, offered insights on Korea’s blockchain landscape, discussing market challenges, shifting policies, and the growing influence of listed companies in shaping industry development. On the technology front, Ricky Yang, Solution Architect at ZAN, highlighted infrastructure innovations—from zero-knowledge proofs to scalable nodes—that can drive mass adoption of Web3 services.

Panel discussions spotlighted emerging narratives and industry convergence. In “DeFi Meets AI — New Frontiers in Yield, Liquidity, and Intelligence,” Anastasiia Lorenzen of Peanut Trade shared perspectives on AI-enhanced liquidity management and on-chain market-making, while also noting potential risks. In “Korea to the World: Bridging Communities, Culture, and Capital in Web3,” Jeon Hyewon, Business Director at Echobit, guided the discussion, while Jiahao Sun, CEO of Flock.io, underscored the future of decentralized data networks and Korea’s role in driving cross-border collaboration. Toby Skinner, Co-founder of Nubila, further addressed DePIN adoption hurdles and strategies to bring decentralized cloud, storage, and data services into mainstream industries beyond crypto-native users.

These exchanges reinforced Korea as a strategic gateway connecting East and West, fostering collaboration across policy, enterprise, and technology.

Pitching the Future: VC Pitch Session

The summit further showcased innovation through the VC Pitch Session, with co-host AKINDO and event partner 0G . After almost two months of applications and rigorous screening, nine outstanding startups took the stage to present their visions directly to leading venture funds, accelerators, angel investors, and ecosystem backers who are actively exploring opportunities. Prizes from AKINDO, CoinMarketCap Labs , and ChainGPT AI Hub were awarded to the top three teams. Three standout teams—UnifAI, BitGPT, and Avinasi—were recognized for their compelling visions, robust strategies, and strong market potential, gaining exposure and support from leading investors.

The session not only showcased cutting-edge innovations spanning blockchain but also offered founders a rare opportunity to gain direct feedback and exposure to international investors. This dynamic exchange reflected Bridge the Block Korea Day’s mission: enabling global capital and builders to meet, challenge ideas, and form meaningful collaborations.

Bridging Korea and the World: Impact & Connections

Bridge the Block Korea Day went beyond a typical conference, connecting global thought leaders with Korean innovators across startups and established enterprises alike. Dedicated networking spaces enabled one-on-one conversations, fostering long-term partnerships and opening doors for investment. Coverage from leading APAC and global media further amplified these exchanges, bringing the summit’s insights to a wider audience.

In addition to panels and pitch sessions, the booth area provided a dedicated space for guests and exhibitors,such as Tevau / Umy / Prismacloud to engage directly, enabling meaningful discussions, live demonstrations, and hands-on experiences. Attendees had the opportunity to explore innovative solutions, ask questions, and build connections with both emerging projects and established enterprises, further enriching the event’s collaborative environment.

In recent years, Jsquare and DFG have supported projects at all stages—from early-stage startups to mature companies—across market access, fundraising, strategic advisory, and local ecosystem exploration. This includes helping international projects navigate the Korean market and assisting Korean enterprises in expanding regionally and globally. By serving as a bridge between Korea and the world, the event accelerated cross-border collaboration and growth, positioning the country as a strategic hub in the global blockchain ecosystem.

About Jsquare and DFG:

Jsquare is a research and tech-driven investment firm focused on facilitating blockchain mass adoption, and empowering future Alpha in Web3. Currently we have over USD 200 million in assets under management.

Digital Finance Group (DFG) is a leading global Web3 investment and venture firm, established in 2015. With assets under management exceeding $1 billion, DFG's investments span across diverse sectors within the blockchain ecosystem. Our portfolio boasts investments in pioneering projects such as Circle, Ledger, Coinlist, Near, Solana, Render Network, ZetaChain, and over 100 others.



